बुधवार, 24 सितम्बर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: नई दिल्ली , बुधवार, 24 सितम्बर 2025 (15:51 IST)

रेलवे कर्मचारियों को मोदी सरकार का तोहफा, मिलेगा 78 दिनों का उत्पादकता-आधारित बोनस

Modi Cabinet Decision : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार को हुई केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने 10.91 लाख से अधिक रेल कर्मचारियों को 78 दिनों के उत्पादकता-आधारित बोनस के रूप में 1865.68 करोड़ रुपए के भुगतान को मंज़ूरी दी।
 
मोदी मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में बिहार में बख्तियारपुर-राजगीर-तिलैया रेलवे लाइन खंड के दोहरीकरण को भी मंज़ूरी दी गई। इसकी कुल लागत 2,192 करोड़ रुपए होगी।
 
बिहार में NH-139W के साहेबगंज-अरेराज-बेतिया खंड के हाइब्रिड एन्युइटी मोड पर निर्माण को भी मंजूरी दी गई है। इसकी कुल परियोजना लंबाई 78.942 किलोमीटर होगी और इसकी लागत 3,822.31 करोड़ रुपए होगी।
 
मोदी कैबिनेट ने जहाज निर्माण, समुद्री वित्तपोषण और घरेलू क्षमता को बढ़ावा देने पर केंद्रित एक व्यापक 4-स्तंभीय दृष्टिकोण के साथ भारत के जहाज निर्माण और समुद्री क्षेत्र को पुनर्जीवित करने के लिए 69,725 करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज को मंजूरी दी।
व्लादिमीर पुतिन का डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को ऑफर, चीन भी होगा शामिल, 1 साल और बच सकती है दुनिया, जानिए क्या है संधि

व्लादिमीर पुतिन का डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को ऑफर, चीन भी होगा शामिल, 1 साल और बच सकती है दुनिया, जानिए क्या है संधिपरमाणु हथियारों को कंट्रोल करने वाला न्यू START संधि (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) 5 फरवरी 2026 को खत्म होने वाला है। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने सोमवार को ऐलान किया कि अगर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी सहमत हों तो रूस इस संधि को एक साल के लिए बढ़ाने को तैयार है।

25 लाख मुफ्त LPG कनेक्शन, नवरात्रि पर मोदी सरकार का बड़ा तोहफा, कैसे मिलेगा, क्या हैं नियम व शर्तें

25 लाख मुफ्त LPG कनेक्शन, नवरात्रि पर मोदी सरकार का बड़ा तोहफा, कैसे मिलेगा, क्या हैं नियम व शर्तेंमोदी सरकार नवरात्रि के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री उज्ज्वला योजना (पीएमयूवाई) के तहत 25 लाख मुफ्त एलपीजी कनेक्शन बांटेगी। इसके साथ ही देशभर में उज्ज्वला लाभार्थियों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 10.6 करोड़ हो जाएगी। पेट्रोलियम एवं प्राकृतिक गैस मंत्री हरदीप पुरी ने सोमवार को सरकार प्रत्येक कनेक्शन पर 2,050 रुपए खर्च करेगी। इसमें एक मुफ्त एलपीजी सिलेंडर, गैस चूल्हा, रेगुलेटर और अन्य संबंधित उपकरण शामिल होंगे।

अब उत्तर प्रदेश में वाहनों पर जाति लिखवाई तो लगेगा जुर्माना, जाति को लेकर और भी बदलाव

अब उत्तर प्रदेश में वाहनों पर जाति लिखवाई तो लगेगा जुर्माना, जाति को लेकर और भी बदलावfine if caste is written on vehicles in Uttar Pradesh: उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने पुलिस रिकॉर्ड और सार्वजनिक नोटिसों से सभी जातिगत संदर्भों को तत्काल हटाने और वाहनों पर जाति-आधारित स्टिकर लगवाने या नारे लिखवाने वालों पर मोटर वाहन अधिनियम के तहत जुर्माना लगाने का आदेश दिया है। एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि रविवार देर रात सभी पुलिस इकाइयों और जिला प्रशासनों के लिए जारी यह आदेश 16 सितंबर के इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय के एक फैसले के अनुपालन में लिया गया है।

I Love Muhammad बोर्ड विवाद क्या है, जिसे लेकर देशभर में मुस्लिम कर रहे हैं प्रदर्शन, कई जगह तोड़फोड़ और पथराव

I Love Muhammad बोर्ड विवाद क्या है, जिसे लेकर देशभर में मुस्लिम कर रहे हैं प्रदर्शन, कई जगह तोड़फोड़ और पथरावदेश के कई राज्यों में मुस्लिम I Love Muhammad का बोर्ड लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। यह प्रदर्शन उत्तरप्रदेश से शुरू होकर महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात और उत्तराखंड तक पहुंच गया। प्रदर्शन के दौरान कई शहरों में अप्रिय घटनाएं भी हुई हैं। देश के कई शहरों में मुस्लिम समुदाय I Love Muhammad को लेकर जुलूस निकाल रहा है। जानिए आखिर क्या है पूरा मामला-

दुनिया के ये देश भारतीयों को देते हैं सबसे ज्यादा सैलरी, अमेरिका नहीं है No.1 फिर भी क्यों है भारतीयों की पसंद

दुनिया के ये देश भारतीयों को देते हैं सबसे ज्यादा सैलरी, अमेरिका नहीं है No.1 फिर भी क्यों है भारतीयों की पसंदWhich country pays the highest salary for indian: आज भारत के युवा अपनी प्रतिभा और कौशल का लोहा पूरी दुनिया में मनवा रहे हैं। बड़ी संख्या में भारतीय पेशेवर बेहतर करियर, ऊंची सैलरी और अच्छी जीवनशैली की तलाश में विदेशों का रुख कर रहे हैं। जब विदेश में नौकरी की बात आती है, तो हमारे दिमाग में सबसे पहले अमेरिका, कनाडा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और ब्रिटेन जैसे देशों का नाम आता है। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनिया के वो कौन से देश हैं जो वास्तव में भारतीयों को सबसे ज्यादा सैलरी देते हैं? और अगर अमेरिका टॉप पर नहीं है, तो भी वहां जाने की इतनी मारामारी क्यों मची रहती है? आइए इस लेख में इन सभी सवालों के जवाब जानते हैं।

'अभिषेक शर्मा ने कर दिया अभिषेक' सीएम डॉ. मोहन ने किया भारत-पाक मैच का जिक्र, बताए फिट रहने के मंत्र

'अभिषेक शर्मा ने कर दिया अभिषेक' सीएम डॉ. मोहन ने किया भारत-पाक मैच का जिक्र, बताए फिट रहने के मंत्र'71 हजार खिलाड़ियों ने पंजीयन कराया है। यह आंकड़ा प्रोत्साहन देने वाला है। यह आंकड़ा बताता है कि युवा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की भावना का अनुसरण कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में देश में खेल की नई क्रांति हुई। खेलों का यह अद्भुत समय चल रहा है। दो दिन पहले ही टीम इंडिया ने पाकिस्तान को पटखनी दी है। ऐसा लगा अभिषेक शर्मा ने अभिषेक कर दिया हो। पाकिस्तान चाहे सेना के सामने आए या खिलाड़ियों के सामने, मार जरूर खाता है।' यह बात मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने भोपाल के सुभाष एक्सीलेंस स्कूल में आयोजित 'सांसद खेल महोत्सव-2025' को शुभारंभ करते हुए कही।

इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर यात्री को चूहे ने काटा, मचा बवाल

इंदौर एयरपोर्ट पर यात्री को चूहे ने काटा, मचा बवालIndore news in hindi : इंदौर के MY अस्पताल में चूहों के हमले में 2 नवजात लड़कियों की मौत का मामला अभी ठंडा भी नहीं हुआ था कि स्थानीय हवाई अड्डे पर एक यात्री को चूहे के काटने की घटना से हड़कंप मच गया।

ट्रंप से उलट जेलेंस्की बोले भारत हमारे साथ, PM नरेन्द्र मोदी की कूटनीति पर भरोसा

ट्रंप से उलट जेलेंस्की बोले भारत हमारे साथ, PM नरेन्द्र मोदी की कूटनीति पर भरोसाUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky News: किसी समय अमेरिका द्वारा भारत पर 50 फीसदी टैरिफ लगाने का समर्थन करने वाले यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने कहा कि भारत ज्यादातर यूक्रेन के साथ है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि यूरोप को भारत के साथ मजबूत रिश्ते बनाने होंगे।

रामलीला में सिंहासन पर बैठे दशरथ की हार्ट अटैक से मौत

रामलीला में सिंहासन पर बैठे दशरथ की हार्ट अटैक से मौतHeart Attack in Ram leela : हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा में रामलीला के मंचन के दौरान एक दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। मंच पर दशरथ की भूमिका निभा रहे अमरेश महाजन की सिंहासन पर बैठे बैठे हार्ट अटैक आ गया और वे कुर्सी से गिर पड़े। उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने जांच के बाद उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। मौत की वजह हार्ट अटैक बताई गई है।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सड़क दुर्घटना, सेना के 5 जवान घायल, छुट्टियों पर जा रहे थे घर

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सड़क दुर्घटना, सेना के 5 जवान घायल, छुट्टियों पर जा रहे थे घरPoonch Jammu and Kashmir News : जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में बुधवार को एक वाहन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाने से सेना के 5 जवान घायल हो गए। वाहन पुंछ के दारा दुल्लियां से जम्मू जा रहा था तभी सुबह करीब साढ़े 7 बजे यह सड़क से फिसल गया। घायल सैनिक बालनोई नांगी टेकरी पर तैनात थे। ये जवान छुट्टियों पर अपने घर जाने के लिए एक कैब से रवाना हुए थे। घायल हुए जवानों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीट

iPhone 17 खरीदने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, मुंबई में एपल स्टोर के बाहर मारपीटApple Iphone 17 : आईफोन 17 सीरीज की बिक्री शुरू होते ही देशभर में इस फोन को खरीदने के लिए शुक्रवार सुबह एप्पल स्टोर्स पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। जोश से भरे ग्राहक दिल्ली, मुबंई और बेंगलुरु में स्टोर के बाहर सुबह से ही कतार में लग गए। उन्होंने नए पेश हुए एप्पल 17 के साथ ही एप्पल वॉच और एयरपॉड्स भी खरीदे।

apple iphone 16 pro पर बंपर डिस्काउंट, 55,000 रुपए तक की बचत, जानिए क्यों कम हुए दाम

apple iphone 16 pro पर बंपर डिस्काउंट, 55,000 रुपए तक की बचत, जानिए क्यों कम हुए दामapple 17 सीरीज को लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। नए मॉडल्स लॉन्च होने के बाद आईफोन 16 के कुछ मॉडल्स की कीमतों में गिरावट आई है। iPhone 16 Pro Max को अब Flipkart की आने वाली Big Billion Days Sale में बेहद कम दामों पर खरीदा जा सकेगा। साल की Big Billion Days Sale, जो 23 सितंबर से शुरू हो रही है, में iPhone 16 Pro Max के बेस वेरिएंट पर भारी डिस्काउंट मिलेगा।

iPhone Air: अब हवा से भी पतला फ़ोन लाया Apple!

iPhone Air: अब हवा से भी पतला फ़ोन लाया Apple!सोचिए इतना पतला फ़ोन कि हाथ में पता ही न चले! iPhone Air इस सीरीज़ का नया स्टार है, और ये अब तक का सबसे पतला iPhone है। इसकी मोटाई सिर्फ़ 5.6 मिमी है। ये iPhone 17 Plus की जगह ले रहा है और इसमें 6.5-इंच की बड़ी स्क्रीन है जो गेमिंग और मूवी देखने के लिए एकदम परफेक्ट है।
