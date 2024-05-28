मंगलवार, 28 मई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 28 मई 2024 (08:14 IST)

Live : इंडिगो विमान में बम की खबर अफवाह निकली, टॉयलेट में टिशू पेपर पर लिखा था बम

Indigo
28 May Updates : दिल्ली से वाराणसी जा रहे इंडिगो के विमान में बम की खबर से हड़कंप मच गया। टेक ऑफ से पहले विमान को खाली कराया गया। पल पल की जानकारी...


08:12 AM, 28th May
दिल्ली से वाराणसी जा रहे इंडिगो विमान में बम की खबर अफवाह निकली। जांच एजेंसियों को विमान की जांच में कुछ नहीं मिला।
फ्लाइट 6ई2211 के शौचालय में एक टिशू पेपर मिला, जिस पर बम लिखा हुआ था, जिसके बाद सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने जांच की, लेकिन यह अफवाह निकली।

07:31 AM, 28th May
इंडिगो के विमान में बम की खबर के बाद विमान को खाली कराया गया। दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर विमान की जांच की जा रही है। विमान को जांच के लिए एक आइसोलेशन बे में ले जाया गया है। विमानन सुरक्षा और बम निरोधक दस्ता मौके पर मौजूद। 

07:30 AM, 28th May
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी आज झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के लिए वोट मांगेंगे। अमित शाह झारखंड में 3 चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे। भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा हिमाचल प्रदेश में 3 जनसभाएं करेंगे। बनारस में आज राहुल गांधी और अखिलेश यादव की संयुक्त रैली। प्रियंका गांधी हिमाचल प्रदेश में प्रचार करेंगी।
Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: HC की फटकार के बाद सरकार का एक्शन, राजकोट के कमिश्नर सहित 6 IPS अधिकारियों का ट्रांसफर

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: HC की फटकार के बाद सरकार का एक्शन, राजकोट के कमिश्नर सहित 6 IPS अधिकारियों का ट्रांसफरDNA से शवों की पहचान

क्यों INDIA गठबंधन बैठक में शामिल नहीं होंगी ममता बनर्जी, बताया कारण

क्यों INDIA गठबंधन बैठक में शामिल नहीं होंगी ममता बनर्जी, बताया कारण1 जून को होगी बैठक

Maruti Alto EV सस्ता और धमाकेदार मॉडल होने जा रहा है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Maruti Alto EV सस्ता और धमाकेदार मॉडल होने जा रहा है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमतMaruti Suzuki अपने Alto अवतार को जल्द ही इलेक्ट्रिक अवतार में ला रही है। मीडिया में खबरों के मुताबिक इसकी कीमत बहुत कम होगी। Alto मारुति की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से है। Alto कंपनी के Mission Green Million का हिस्सा होगी। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक Maruti Alto EV को 22 kWh lithium-ion battery के साथ लॉन्च हो सकती है।

Prajwal Revanna : सेक्स स्कैंडल में फंसे प्रज्वल रेवन्ना का पहला बयान, 31 मई को SIT के सामने आऊंगा

Prajwal Revanna : सेक्स स्कैंडल में फंसे प्रज्वल रेवन्ना का पहला बयान, 31 मई को SIT के सामने आऊंगाKarnataka sex scandal : विदेश जाने के ठीक 1 महीने बाद कर्नाटक के हासन से सांसद प्रज्वल रेवन्ना (Prajwal Revanna) ने कहा है कि वे 31 मई को विशेष जांच दल (SIT) के समक्ष पेश होंगे, जो उन पर लगे कई महिलाओं के यौन शोषण के आरोपों की जांच कर रहा है।

चक्रवाती तूफान रेमल का कहर, बंगाल में 15000 घर तबाह, 2 लोगों की मौत

चक्रवाती तूफान रेमल का कहर, बंगाल में 15000 घर तबाह, 2 लोगों की मौतCyclonic storm Remal wreaks havoc in West Bengal : पश्चिम बंगाल में चक्रवाती तूफान रेमल से 24 ब्लॉक (प्रखंड) और 79 नगर पालिका वार्ड में करीब 15000 घर प्रभावित हुए हैं जिनमें अधिकतर दक्षिणी तटीय इलाकों में हैं। तूफान के कारण हुए हादसों में 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई। तूफान के कारण बीती रात 135 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चली थीं। प्रशासन ने 207060 लोगों को 1438 सुरक्षित आश्रयगृहों में स्थानांतरित कर दिया।

लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 : आपका निजी डेटा कैसे पहुंच जाता है, राजनीतिक पार्टियों के पास

लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 : आपका निजी डेटा कैसे पहुंच जाता है, राजनीतिक पार्टियों के पासभारत की एक बड़ी आबादी के पास स्मार्टफोन में कई तरह के ऐप होते हैं। टैक्सी बुक करने के लिए, खाने के लिए या डेटिंग के लिए अलग-अलग ऐप मौजूद हैं। दुनियाभर के अरबों लोगों के पास ऐसे ऐप होते हैं, जिससे कोई नुक़सान नहीं होता है और ये रोज़मर्रा की ज़रूरतों को पूरा करते हैं। लेकिन भारत में ये ऐप संभावित रूप से आपकी हर एक बात राजनेताओं को बता देते हैं। आप ऐसा चाहें या नहीं चाहें राजनेता जो भी जानना चाहते हैं, आपके बारे में जान लेते हैं।

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire : 3 आरोपियों को 14 दिन की हिरासत, जांच में नहीं कर रहे सहयोग

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire : 3 आरोपियों को 14 दिन की हिरासत, जांच में नहीं कर रहे सहयोगRajkot Gaming Zone Fire Case : गुजरात के राजकोट शहर की एक अदालत ने यहां ‘गेम जोन’ में लगी आग के सिलसिले में गिरफ्तार 3 लोगों को सोमवार को 14 दिन की पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया। रिमांड का मुख्य आधार यह था कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी जांच में सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं, उनसे जो भी सवाल पूछते हैं, वे उनका गोलमोल जवाब दे रहे। इस हादसे में 27 लोगों की जान चली गई थी।

Weather Updates : देश में 17 स्थानों पर पारा 48 के पार, 3 दिन बाद इन इलाकों में मिल सकती है राहत

Weather Updates : देश में 17 स्थानों पर पारा 48 के पार, 3 दिन बाद इन इलाकों में मिल सकती है राहतWeather Updates : देश में सोमवार को 17 स्थानों पर तापमान 48 डिग्री सेल्सियस के भी पार पहुंच गया। उत्तर-पश्चिमी और मध्य भारत के बड़े हिस्से में लगातार गर्मी से लोगों का स्वास्थ्य और उनकी आजीविका प्रभावित हो रही है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और अरब सागर से नमी आने के कारण 3 दिनों के बाद चिलचिलाती गर्मी से कुछ राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है।

AAP सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल से मारपीट के आरोपी विभव कुमार को कोर्ट से झटका, जमानत याचिका खारिज

AAP सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल से मारपीट के आरोपी विभव कुमार को कोर्ट से झटका, जमानत याचिका खारिजKumar's bail plea rejected : दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के करीबी सहयोगी विभव कुमार की जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी, जिन पर मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर आम आदमी पार्टी की सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल के साथ मारपीट करने का आरोप है। अदालत ने कहा कि ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि मालीवाल ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने में कोई पूर्व-चिंतन नहीं किया था और उनके आरोपों को खारिज नहीं किया जा सकता।

Realme GT 6T 5G मचा देगा तूफान, 5500mAh की बैटरी के साथ धांसू फीचर्स

Realme GT 6T 5G मचा देगा तूफान, 5500mAh की बैटरी के साथ धांसू फीचर्सRealme launches GT6T smartphone : स्मार्टफोन एवं एसेसरीज बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी ने रियलमी जीटी 6टी (Realme GT 6T 5G ) को भारतीय बाजार में लॉच करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 33999 रुपए तक है। कंपनी ने यहां कहा कि इसमें भारत का पहला स्नैपड्रैगन 7 प्लस जेन 3 चिपसेट, उद्योग का पहला सबसे बड़ा डुअल वीसी है।

50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, जानिए क्या है कीमत

50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, जानिए क्या है कीमतMotorola ने अपनी प्रीमियम एज फ्रेंचाइजी के नवीनतम संस्करण के तौर पर मोटोरोला Edge 50 Fusion को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 20999 रुपए है। मोटोरोला एज 50 फ्यूज़न ने अपने सेगमेंट की कई सर्वश्रेष्ठ सुविधाओं के साथ 25 हजार से कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में है।

iQOO Z9x 5G : लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्स

iQOO Z9x 5G : लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्सiQOO Z9x ने भारत में सस्ता गेमिंग 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह iQoo Z9 सीरीज का सबसे किफायती फोन है। स्मार्टफोन के 4GB/128GB वेरिएंट की कीमत 12,999 रुपए है लेकिन डिस्काउंट के बाद आप 11,999 रुपए पर खरीद सकते हैं। iQOO Z9x 5G में 6.72 इंच का LCD डिस्प्ले है, जो 20Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 1,000 निट्स तक की ब्राइटनेस को सपोर्ट करता है।

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमतRealme GT 6T Expected price : Realme अब सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लाकर बाजार में धमाका करने जा रहा है। रियलमी GT 6T नाम से यह स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा। कंपनी की इसकी जानकारी वेबसाइट के साथ ही X हैंडल पर दी है। स्मार्टफोन के कई फीचर्स लीक हो चुके हैं।

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरी

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरीOukitel ने अपना नया रग्ड फोन Oukitel WP35 लॉन्च किया है। इसे दुनिया का सबसे पतला रग्ड फोन बताया जा रहा है। Oukitel WP35 की कीमत 179.99 डॉलर (लगभग 15,000 रुपए) है। इसे AliExpress से खरीदा जा सकता है। स्मार्टफोन 13 मई से शुरू होगी। कंपनी ने 13 से 17 मई के बीच खरीदने पर फोन पर एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट मिलने की बात भी कही गई है।
