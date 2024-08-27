मंगलवार, 27 अगस्त 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 27 अगस्त 2024 (13:41 IST)

live : कोलकाता में छात्रों पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

kolkata protest
live updates : महिला डॉक्टर के रेप और मर्डर केस के खिलाफ आज कोलकाता में ममता बनर्जी सरकार के खिलाफ बड़ा प्रदर्शन हो रहा है। पुलिस ने शहर में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए। पल पल की जानकारी...


01:29 PM, 27th Aug
-कोलकता में प्रदर्शनकारियों की पुलिस से झड़प, पुलिस ने किया वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल।
-बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ने का प्रयास कर रहे छात्रों पर पुलिस का लाठीचार्ज।
 
 

12:36 PM, 27th Aug
-कोलकाता में कॉलेज स्क्वेअर से सचिवालय तक छात्रों का मार्च। हाथों में तिरंगा लेकर सड़क पर उतरे प्रदर्शनकारी।
-शहर में सुरक्षा के लिए 6 हजार जवान तैनात।
 

12:34 PM, 27th Aug
-ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ कोलकाता में छात्रों का बड़ा प्रदर्शन।
-कोलकाता रेप मर्डर केस के विरोध में सड़क पर बड़ी संख्‍या में उतरे छात्र। 
-पुलिस ने नहीं दी विरोध मार्च की इजाजत। प्रदर्शन पर ड्रोन से निगरानी।
-हावड़ा ब्रिज को बंद किया गया।
बंटेंगे तो कटेंगे, CM योगी ने बांग्लादेश का उदाहरण देकर ऐसा क्यों कहा

बंटेंगे तो कटेंगे, CM योगी ने बांग्लादेश का उदाहरण देकर ऐसा क्यों कहाChief Minister Yogi Adityanath News: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने समृद्धि की पराकाष्ठा तक पहुंचने के लिए लोगों से एकजुट रहने की अपील करते हुए सोमवार को कहा कि बांग्लादेश में हुईं गलतियां भारत में नहीं होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने आगरा में एक कार्यक्रम में कहा कि राष्ट्र से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं हो सकता, राष्ट्र तभी मजबूत होगा, जब हम सब एकजुट रहेंगे। बंटेंगे तो कटेंगे।

चंदेरी में बोले CM यादव- भारत में रहना है तो राम-कृष्ण की जय कहना होगा

चंदेरी में बोले CM यादव- भारत में रहना है तो राम-कृष्ण की जय कहना होगाMadhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav Chanderi : मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने कहा कि भारत के अंदर रहना है, तो राम-कृष्ण की जय कहना होगा। मुख्यमंत्री यादव सोमवार को अशोकनगर जिले के चंदेरी में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मोत्सव कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रहे थे। चंदेरी में मुख्यमंत्री ने रोड शो भी किया।

40 स्टार प्रचारक जम्मू कश्मीर में लगाएंगे भाजपा की नैया पार

40 स्टार प्रचारक जम्मू कश्मीर में लगाएंगे भाजपा की नैया पारBJP 40 star campaigners: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) जम्मू-कश्मीर के विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा के प्रचार अभियान का नेतृत्व करेंगे। जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के लिए पार्टी द्वारा निर्वाचन आयोग को सौंपी गई 40 स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के नाम भी शामिल हैं।

Farmers Protest : किसान आंदोलन पर कंगना रनौत के बयान से BJP ने किया किनारा, दी यह नसीहत

Farmers Protest : किसान आंदोलन पर कंगना रनौत के बयान से BJP ने किया किनारा, दी यह नसीहतBJP reprimands Kangana Ranaut over remarks on farmers protest : भाजपा सांसद व बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत की ओर से किसान आंदोलन पर दिए बयान से भाजपा ने दूरी बना ली है। इसके साथ ही भाजपा ने उन्हें नसीहत भी दी है। पार्टी ने कहा है कि भविष्य में ऐसे कोई बयान न दें। पार्टी ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि कंगना रनौत को नीतिगत मामलों में बोलने की न तो अनुमति है और न ही वे बयान देने के लिए अधिकृत हैं।

Apple की चाल से चीन को लगेगा बड़ा झटका, भारत में बनेगा iPhone16 Pro

Apple की चाल से चीन को लगेगा बड़ा झटका, भारत में बनेगा iPhone16 ProiPhone 16 Pro will be made in India : गांठ के पूरे लोगों की पसंद के मंहगे 'आईफोन' (iPhone) बनाने वाली अमेरिकी कंपनी एपल (Apple) का नाम भारत में कौन नहीं जानता! पिछले 50 वर्षों से दुनिया में सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती यह कंपनी भारत में अब अपने कारोबार का बड़े पैमाने पर विस्तार करने जा रही है।

पोलियो वैक्सीन की 12 लाख ख़ुराकें पहुंचीं ग़ाज़ा, युद्ध रोकने की अपील भी तेज

पोलियो वैक्सीन की 12 लाख ख़ुराकें पहुंचीं ग़ाज़ा, युद्ध रोकने की अपील भी तेजपोलियो वैक्सीन की ख़ुराकें बड़े पैमाने पर बच्चों को पिलाने के लिए मुस्तैद हैं। ग़ाज़ा में पोलियो वैक्सीन की लगभग 12 लाख ख़ुराकें पहुंच गई हैं। यूनीसेफ़ ने सोमवार को यह पुष्टि करते हुए युद्ध को मानवीय ठहराव के लिए रोके जाने की पुकार भी लगाई है ताकि पोलियो के जोखिम का सामना कर रहे लाखों बच्चों तक वैक्सीन की ख़ुराकें पहुंचाई जा सकें।

UPS के विरोध में मध्यप्रदेश के कर्मचारी संगठन,डॉ. मोहन यादव सरकार कैबिनेट में जल्द दे सकती है मंजूरी

UPS के विरोध में मध्यप्रदेश के कर्मचारी संगठन,डॉ. मोहन यादव सरकार कैबिनेट में जल्द दे सकती है मंजूरीभोपाल। केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों के लिए मोदी सरकार की ओर से नई पेंशन योजना यूनीफाइड पेंशन स्कीम (UPS) लागू करने के एलान के बाद अब मध्यप्रदेश सरकार भी जल्द ही प्रदेश में कर्मचारियों को इसको लागू कर सकती है। डॉ. मोहन यादव की सरकार की अगली कैबिनेट बैठक में प्रदेश के कर्मचारियों के लिए यूनीफाइड पेंशन स्कीम लागू करने को मंजूरी दी जा सकती है। सरकार के सूत्रों के मुताबिक इसकी तैयारी हो चुकी है और वित्त विभाग ने इसका पूरा डॉफ्ट तैयार कर लिया है।

क्या है ULI, इससे कैसे आसानी से एक क्लिक पर मिलेगा लोन?

क्या है ULI, इससे कैसे आसानी से एक क्लिक पर मिलेगा लोन?Unified landing interface : भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (Reserve Bank of India) वित्तीय सेवाओं के डिजिटलीकरण की सफलता से उत्साहित होकर विशेष रूप से छोटे और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों के लिए ऋण का सहज प्रवाह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए यूनिफाइड लैंडिंग इंटरफेस (ULI) लाने जा रहा है। यूएलआई छोटे और ग्रामीण उधारकर्ताओं के लिए साख मूल्यांकन में लगने वाले समय को कम करेगा।

शिवाजी महाराज की मूर्ति ढही, ठेकेदार और कंसलटेंट के खिलाफ FIR, क्या बोली नौसेना?

शिवाजी महाराज की मूर्ति ढही, ठेकेदार और कंसलटेंट के खिलाफ FIR, क्या बोली नौसेना?महाराष्‍ट्र में छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की प्रतिमा गिरने के मामले में सिंदुधुर्ग पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में ठेकेदार जयदीप आप्टे और स्ट्रक्चरल कंसल्टेंट चेतन पाटिल को आरोपी बनाया है। इधर नौसेना ने भी बयान जारी कर इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना की वजहों की तुरंत जांच करने और जल्द से जल्द प्रतिमा की मरम्मत और पुनर्स्थापना के लिए कदम उठाने के लिए एक टीम तैनात की है।

अमरोहा में 5 साल की बच्ची की हार्टअटैक से मौत

अमरोहा में 5 साल की बच्ची की हार्टअटैक से मौतheart attack : उत्तरप्रदेश में अमरोहा में सकरगढ़ी गांव में स्कूल में पढ़ने गई 5 साल की एक बच्ची की हार्टअटैक की वजह से मौत हो गई। परिजनों के अनुसार, डॉक्टरों ने मौत की वजह हार्टअटैक बताई है।

क्या कन्फर्म हुई iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख, leaked poster से हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

क्या कन्फर्म हुई iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख, leaked poster से हुआ बड़ा खुलासाApples के next generation iPhone 16 की लॉन्च तारीख और समय का खुलासा हो गया है। एक नए लीक में iPhone 16 लॉन्च इवेंट के पोस्टर का खुलासा हुआ है। इसमें बताया गया है कि Apple 10 सितंबर को Apple Park में अन्य हार्डवेयर प्रोडक्ट के साथ 4 नए iPhone को लॉन्च करेगा। टिप्सटर माजिन बु (Tipster Majin Buu) ने दावा किया है कि उन्हें इस इवेंट का पोस्टर मिल गया है।

बड़े डिस्प्ले और धांसू बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च होगी realme 13 Series 5G, कंपनी ने किया तारीख का ऐलान

बड़े डिस्प्ले और धांसू बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च होगी realme 13 Series 5G, कंपनी ने किया तारीख का ऐलानrealme 13 Series 5G to launch in India on August 29th : realme 13 Series 5G अब जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होने जा रही है। कंपनी ने इसकी तारीख का ऐलान कर दिया है। 29 अगस्त को 12 बजे यह सीरीज लॉन्च होगी। Realme 13 5G सीरीज में एक ऐसा फोन होगा जिसमें MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy चिप होगा, जो बहुत ही तेज है।
