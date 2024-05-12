रविवार, 12 मई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 12 मई 2024 (07:52 IST)

live : बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के कपाट खुले, यमुनोत्री यात्रा को लेकर क्या बोली पुलिस?

live : बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के कपाट खुले, यमुनोत्री यात्रा को लेकर क्या बोली पुलिस? - live updates 12 may
live : लोकसभा चुनाव के तहत चौथे चरण का प्रचार समाप्त होने की बाद सियासी दलों का जोर पांचवें चरण की सीटों पर है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज बंगाल और बिहार में चुनावी रैलियां करेंगे। बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के कपाट आज सुबह 6 बजे खुल गए। पल पल की जानकारी... 
 

07:49 AM, 12th May
यमुनोत्री में पहुंच क्षमता से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु, उत्तर काशी पुलिस ने लोगों से आज यात्रा स्थगित करने की अपील की। कहा ज्यादा श्रद्धालु भेजना जोखिम भरा।

07:38 AM, 12th May
बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट आज सुबह 6 बजे खुल गए। दर्शन के लिए उमड़े श्रद्धालु। वहीं, इससे पहले यमुनोत्री, गंगोत्री और केदारनाथ मंदिर के कपाट 10 मई को खोल दिए गए थे। उत्तराखंड के चारधामों की यात्रा यमुनोत्री धाम से शुरू होती है। यह गंगोत्री और केदारनाथ होते हुए बद्रीनाथ धाम पहुंचती है। यमुनोत्री, गंगोत्री और केदारनाथ मंदिर के कपाट 10 मई को खोल दिए गए हैं। 

07:32 AM, 12th May
बंगाल में पीएम मोदी की 4 रैलियां
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी पश्चिम बंगाल में लोकसभा चुनाव प्रचार करने के लिए शनिवार रात कोलकाता पहुंचे और वह अगले दिन राज्य में चार रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। वह आज उत्तर 24 परगना जिले के बैरकपुर, हावड़ा के पंचला और हुगली जिले के चिनसुराह तथा पुरसुरा में चुनावी रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे। शाम को बिहार की राजधानी में पीएम मोदी का रोड शो है। उत्तर प्रदेश में अमित शाह और योगी आदित्यनाथ की सभा।
 
अरविंद केजरीवाल ने आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायकों की बैठक बुलाई। शाम को दिल्ली में 2 रोड शो करेंगे दिल्ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री। 
PM मोदी को पसंद आया खुद का डांस, एक्स पर किया कमेंट

PM मोदी को पसंद आया खुद का डांस, एक्स पर किया कमेंटसोशल मीडिया पर एक एनिमेटेड वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी नृत्य करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इस वीडियो की तारीफ की और कहा कि चुनाव की गहमा-गहमी के बीच ऐसे वीडियो चेहरे पर मुस्कान लाते हैं।

राहुल गांधी ने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को लिखा खुला पत्र, पढ़िए क्या सलाह दी

राहुल गांधी ने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को लिखा खुला पत्र, पढ़िए क्या सलाह दीRahul Gandhis Writes Congress Party Workers : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने सोमवार को पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि वे 'न्याय' गारंटी के साथ घर-घर जाएं और लोगों को भाजपा की विचारधारा तथा उसके ''नफरत के एजेंडे'' से उत्पन्न खतरे के बारे में बताएं। लोकसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण के मतदान से एक दिन पहले कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील में गांधी ने कहा कि वह इस लड़ाई में अपना सबकुछ दे रहे हैं और चाहते हैं कि वे भी ऐसा ही करें।

PM मोदी ने संविधान को बदलने और खत्म करने का मन बना लिया : राहुल गांधी

PM मोदी ने संविधान को बदलने और खत्म करने का मन बना लिया : राहुल गांधीRahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi regarding the Constitution : कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने आरोप लगाया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संविधान को बदलने और खत्म करने का मन बना लिया है और उनका यह कदम आदिवासियों और अन्य वर्गों को उनके अधिकारों से वंचित कर देगा। कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा कि सत्ता में आने के बाद ‘इंडिया’ गठबंधन एक कानून बनाएगा कि किसानों को उनकी उपज के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य मिले।

LG ने अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ की NIA जांच की सिफारिश, खालिस्तानी संगठन से पैसा लेने का आरोप

LG ने अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ की NIA जांच की सिफारिश, खालिस्तानी संगठन से पैसा लेने का आरोपArvind Kejriwal News in hindi : दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने प्रतिबंधित आतंकवादी संगठन 'सिख फॉर जस्टिस' से कथित तौर पर धन प्राप्त करने के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) के खिलाफ एनआईए जांच की सिफारिश की है। राजनिवास के सूत्रों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। केजरीवाल को 21 मार्च को गिरफ्तार किया गया था और वे तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं।

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: क्या वाकई 2 चरणों में कम हुई वोटिंग, SBI की Research रिपोर्ट में सामने आया सच

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: क्या वाकई 2 चरणों में कम हुई वोटिंग, SBI की Research रिपोर्ट में सामने आया सचदेश के सबसे बड़े बैंक एसबीआई (SBI) के अर्थशास्त्री सौम्य कांति घोष ने लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले दो चरणों में कम मतदान से जुड़ी चिंताओं को ‘मिथक’ बताते हुए कहा है कि डाले गए मतों की कुल संख्या की तुलना करना मतदान के विश्लेषण का एक बेहतर तरीका है। भारतीय स्टेट बैंक में समूह मुख्य अर्थशास्त्री घोष ने कहा कि वास्तव में पहले दो चरणों में डाले गये वोटों की कुल संख्या में 0.4 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है।

तीसरे चरण में रात 8 बजे तक 60% से ज्यादा वोटिंग, महाराष्ट्र में सबसे कम

तीसरे चरण में रात 8 बजे तक 60% से ज्यादा वोटिंग, महाराष्ट्र में सबसे कमLok Sabha elections third phase voting: देश में लोकसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में मंगलवार को 11 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के 93 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में शाम 7 बजे तक करीब 60.92 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। पश्चिम बंगाल के कुछ हिस्सों में छिटपुट हिंसा की सूचना मिली हैं। वहीं, गुजरात में एक मतदान केंद्र पर तैनात 45 वर्षीय महिला मतदान अधिकारी की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई।

बंगाल में 25000 शिक्षकों की नियुक्तियां रद्द करने पर SC ने लगाई रोक, CBI को कहा- जल्दबाजी में न करे कार्रवाई

बंगाल में 25000 शिक्षकों की नियुक्तियां रद्द करने पर SC ने लगाई रोक, CBI को कहा- जल्दबाजी में न करे कार्रवाईwest bengal ssc scam update sc dy chandrachud mamata banerjee : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट के उस आदेश पर रोक लगा दी, जिसमें राज्य के सरकारी और सरकारी सहायता प्राप्त स्कूलों में स्कूल सेवा आयोग (एसएससी) द्वारा की गई 25,753 शिक्षकों और गैर-शिक्षण कर्मचारियों की नियुक्ति को अमान्य कर दिया गया था।

हरियाणा में 3 निर्दलीय MLA ने छोड़ा नायब सैनी सरकार का साथ

हरियाणा में 3 निर्दलीय MLA ने छोड़ा नायब सैनी सरकार का साथ3 independent MLAs withdrew support from Haryana government: हरियाणा में सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा को झटका देते हुए तीन निर्दलीय विधायकों ने मंगलवार को घोषणा की कि उन्होंने राज्य में नायब सिंह सैनी के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार से अपना समर्थन वापस ले लिया है। तीन विधायकों- सोमबीर सांगवान, रणधीर गोलन और धर्मपाल गोंदर ने यह भी कहा कि उन्होंने चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस को समर्थन देने का फैसला किया है।

बंगाल में भारी बारिश के चलते 12 लोगों की मौत, सीएम ममता ने की संवेदना व्यक्त

बंगाल में भारी बारिश के चलते 12 लोगों की मौत, सीएम ममता ने की संवेदना व्यक्तheavy rain in Bengal : पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (Mamata Banerjee) ने कोलकाता में कहा कि सोमवार की रात राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में हुई भारी बारिश (heavy rain) के दौरान आंधी चलने, बिजली (lightning) गिरने और दीवार ढहने से कुल 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई।

सुरक्षा बलों को मिली अहम सफलता, 10 लाख के इनामी आतंकी बासित डार को 3 साथियों के साथ मार गिराया

सुरक्षा बलों को मिली अहम सफलता, 10 लाख के इनामी आतंकी बासित डार को 3 साथियों के साथ मार गिरायाBounty terrorist Basit Dar killed: जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम (Kulgam) में मंगलवार को सुरक्षा बलों (security forces) के साथ मुठभेड़ के दौरान 4 आतंकवादी मारे गए। इनमें एक बासित डार (Basit Dar) भी था, जो लश्कर समर्थित आतंकवादी संगठन रेजिस्टेंस फ्रंट (TRF) का टॉप का कमांडर था जिस पर 10 लाख रुपयों का इनाम था।

Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आए तहलका

Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आए तहलकाRealme ने Narzo 70 5G और Realme Narzo 70x 5G को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। दोनों स्मार्टफोन Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G के वर्जन के रूप में माने जा रहे हैं। Realme Narzo 70 5G और Realme Narzo 70x 5G में कंपनी ने मीडियाटेक डाइमेंशन चिपसेट दिया है। इसे धूल और पानी की छींट से बचाव के लिए IP54 रेटिंग मिली है। जानिए क्या हैं दोनों स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स-

AI स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इलेक्ट्रिक कार को कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्स

AI स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इलेक्ट्रिक कार को कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल, जानिए क्या हैं फीचर्सइलेक्ट्रिॉनिक कार बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अपना धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। Polestar Phone एक Meizu 21 Pro का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन है। Polestar Phone एक AI स्मार्टफोन है, जो कि Polestar इलेक्ट्रिक कार के साथ बेहतर काम करता है। अभी यह स्मार्टफोन चीन में उपलब्ध है।

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G : मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग सपोर्ट वाला इंफीनिक्स का पहला Android फोन, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G : मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग सपोर्ट वाला इंफीनिक्स का पहला Android फोन, जानिए कितनी है कीमतInfinix Note 40 Pro series launched : स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली कंपनी इंफीनिक्स ने आज भारतीय बाजार में अपना नया स्मार्टफोन नोट 40प्रो 5 जी (Infinix Note 40 Pro) लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसमें वायरलेस मैग्नेटिक चार्जिंग की सुविधा दी गई है। (Infinix Note 40 Pro की कीमत 19999 रुपए है। स्मार्टफोन में कंपनी का डुअल चिप दिया गया है जो पावर मैनेजमेंट चिप और इंफीनिक्स चीता एक्स1 चिप है।

27999 की कीमत में कितना फायदेमंद Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G

27999 की कीमत में कितना फायदेमंद Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5Gprice of Motorola Edge 50 in india : स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड मोटोरोला ने अपने नए प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन - मोटोरोला एज 50 प्रो (motorola edge 50 pro) को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 27999 रुपए है। यह फोन मोटोरोला के एज फ्रेंचाइजी का सबसे नया एडिशन है। यह स्मार्टफोन बुद्धिमत्ता और कला के मिश्रण का बेहतर उदाहरण है और प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में हलचल मचाने के लिए तैयार है।

Realme 12X 5G : अब तक का सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Realme 12X 5G : अब तक का सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्चRealme 12x 5G launched as the cheapest 5G smartphone in India : भारत में Realme 12x 5G लॉन्च हो गया है। इसे भारत का सबसे सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन बताया जा रहा है। स्मार्टफोन में 45W चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 5,000mAh की बैटरी, 50MP मेन कैमरा और परफॉर्मेंस के लिए मीडियाटेक डायमेंसिटी 6100+ प्रोसेसर दिया गया है।
