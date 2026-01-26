बुधवार, 28 जनवरी 2026
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. Aaj Ke taaja samachar: latest breaking news today in Hindi 26 January 2025 live updates
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : सोमवार, 26 जनवरी 2026 (15:51 IST)

दुनिया देख रही भारत की ताकत, पहली बार कॉम्बैट परेड, धनुष गन सिस्टम से भीष्म टैंक तक की झलक

republic day
देशभर में आज 77वां गणतंत्र दिवस : देशभर में आज 77वां गणतंत्र दिवस पूरे उत्साह के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। इस साल गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य थीम ‘वंदे मातरम के 150 वर्ष' है। बता दें कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के बाद पहली बार मनाए जा रहे इस गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में इस वर्ष पारंपरिक सेरेमोनियल परेड की जगह कॉम्बैट परेड देखने को मिलेगी। 26 जनवरी को कर्तव्य पथ पर सेना के तीनों अंग थलसेना, वायुसेना और नौसेना के मार्चिंग दस्ते पारंपरिक गियर के बजाय लड़ाकू भूमिका में प्रस्तुत किए जाएंगे। इस वर्ष की परेड में कर्तव्य पथ पर भारतीय सेना की जंग के मैदान की व्यूह-रचना यानी बैटल एरे दिखाई जाएगी। इसके लिए भैरव बटालियन, विभिन्न स्काउट्स के सैनिक, टैंक, तोप, रॉकेट और मिसाइल कर्तव्य पथ पर इस तरह तैनात किए जाएंगे जैसे युद्ध के मैदान में होते हैं। परेड में शामिल सेना की कैवलरी यानी घुड़सवार टुकड़ी भी पहली बार कॉम्बैट वेशभूषा में नजर आएगी। इसके अलावा, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में शामिल सेना के मार्चिंग दस्ते और हथियार जैसे ड्रोन वॉरफेयर और एयर डिफेंस मिसाइल भी इस परेड का हिस्सा होंगे।

03:51 PM, 26th Jan
शंकराचार्य के अपमान से हैं आहत, सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट अलंकार अग्निहोत्री ने दिया इस्तीफा : बरेली के सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट के पद से अलंकार अग्निहोत्री ने इस्तीफा देकर पूरे प्रदेश के प्रशासनिक वर्ग में खलबली मचा दी है। यह भी इस्तीफा इन्होंने 26 जनवरी जैसे मौके पर दिया है, जहां पूरा देश गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा था। वहीं अलंकार अग्निहोत्री ने प्रयागराज में शंकराचार्य अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद के साथ हुई घटना को लेकर अपना विरोध जताने को हर किसी को हैरत में डालने वाला तरीका अपनाया है। उन्होंने राज्यपाल और निर्वाचन आयोग को भेजे गए सात पन्ने के अपने इस्तीफा में सबसे नीचे स्पष्ट लिखा है कि अब केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार में न ही जनतंत्र है और न ही गणतंत्र है, बस भ्रमतंत्र है। देश में अब देशी सरकार नही विदेशी जनता पार्टी की सरकार है। उन्होंने यूजीसी बिल पर भी विरोध जताया है।

03:02 PM, 26th Jan
चीन में बीजिंग और शंघाई में गणतंत्र दिवस का जश्न मना : चीन में भारत के राजनयिक मिशनों ने 77वें गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर भारतीय प्रवासियों के साथ जश्न मनायाबीजिंग के दूतावास में में भारत के राजदूत प्रदीप कुमार रावत ने तिरंगा फहराया। शंघाई में महावाणिज्य दूत प्रतीक माथुर ने तिरंगा फहराया। यहां समारोह में 400 लोग शामिल हुए। भारत के राजदूत प्रदीप कुमार रावत ने तिरंगा झंडा फहराया और राष्ट्र के नाम राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू के संबोधन के अंश पढ़े। वहीं शंघाई में भारत के महावाणिज्य दूत प्रतीक माथुर ने तिरंगा फहराया। इस प्रोग्राम में वहां रहने वाले भारतीय प्रवासी, चीनी समुदाय के लोग और राजनयिक- कांसुलर कोर के 400 से अधिक भारत के दोस्तों ने भाग लिया। इसमें यूरोपियन यूनियन और अन्य पार्टनर देशों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले 20 महावाणिज्य दूत भी शामिल थे। 

01:28 PM, 26th Jan
26 जनवरी की परेड देखने पहुंचे राहुल गांधी : गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में इस बार कांग्रेस सांसद और लोकसभा में नेता विपक्ष राहुल गांधी भी नजर आए। वे लोगों के बीच बैठे नजर आए। बता दें कि पिछली बार आजादी के मौके पर राहुल गांधी समारोह में नहीं गए थे। इसके बाद उन्हें आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ा था। लेकिन इस बार वे परेड देखने पहुंचे। उनके पास में आईटी मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव और दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता भी नजर आईं। सफेद टीशर्ट पहने राहुल गांधी एकटक झांकियों का दीदार करते दिखे। बता दें कि गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू के अलावा यूरोपीय आयोग की उर्सुला वेन डेर लेयेन और यूरोपीय परिषद प्रमुख एंटोनियो डिकोस्टा भी शामिल हुए हैं। इसके अलावा रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह समेत तमाम केंद्रीय मंत्री और वीआईपी हस्तियां भी समारोह में पहुंची हैं। इसमें विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर और भाजपा अध्यक्ष नितिन नबीन भी शामिल हुए। 

01:20 PM, 26th Jan
देशी हाइपरसोनिक मिसाइल की पहली झलक : परेड में पहली बार स्वदेशी हाइपरसौनिक मिसाइल दिखाई गई। परेड में पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर तैनात बैक्ट्रियन ऊंटों को भी शामिल किया गया। 17 राज्यों की 30 झांकियां शामिल हुईं। परेड में भैरव बटालियन ने पहली बार शौर्य का प्रदर्शन किया। वायुसेना के मार्चिंग बैंड में महिला अग्निवीरों ने हिस्सा लिया।

भुज भूकंप के 25 साल का प्रदर्शन : गृह मंत्रालय की राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (NDMA) और NDRF की झांकी में भुज भूकंप के 25 साल को दिखाया गया। वहीं, उत्तराखंड डायरेक्टोरेट सीनियर विंग गर्ल्स की कमांडर सीनियर अंडर ऑफिसर मानसी विश्वकर्मा ने 148 गर्ल्स कैडेट वाले NCC दल का नेतृत्व किया।

आसमान में गूंजे वायुसेना के विमान : भारतीय वायुसेना के विमानों ने आसमान में जौहर दिखाया। 6 राफेल फाइटर जेट्स ने एक साथ उड़ान भरी। 900 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से राफेल उड़ता दिखा। C-130 की अगुवाई में दो C-295 विमान भी आसमान में गूंज उठे।

MY भारत NSS मार्चिंग ग्रुप का दिखा जोश : MY भारत NSS मार्चिंग ग्रुप ने झांकियां निकालीं। जम्मू कश्मीर और लद्दाख डायरेक्टोरेट के SD बॉयज कंटींजेंट के कमांडर सीनियर अंडर ऑफिसर तौहीद अल्ताफ ने 148 बॉयज कैडेट के दल का नेतृत्व किया। उनके बाद 200 वॉलेंटियर्स के MY भारत NSS मार्चिंग ग्रुप का नेतृत्व जयपुर, राजस्थान की चारू सिंह ने किया। इसके बाद एक-एक करके 30 झांकियां निकाली गईं, जिनमें 17 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों की और 13 मंत्रालयों, विभागों और सेवाओं की झांकियां थीं। ये 'स्वतंत्रता का मंत्र: वंदे मातरम' और 'समृद्धि का मंत्र: आत्मनिर्भर भारत' की व्यापक थीम पर आधारित रहीं।

महिला भारतीय तटरक्षक की हुंकार : महिला भारतीय तटरक्षक (ICG) दल की झांकी निकाली गई, जिसका नेतृत्व असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट निशी शर्मा ने किया। उनके साथ असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट अपूर्वा गौतम होरे, असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट लक्षिता और असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट हार्दिक ने किया।

11:32 AM, 26th Jan
कर्तव्य पथ पर राजपूत रेजिमेंट की टुकड़ी का मार्च : कर्तव्य पथ पर राजपूत रेजिमेंट की टुकड़ी ने मार्च किया, तो उनके कदमताल से पूरे माहौल में जोश भर गया। इसका नेतृत्व लेफ्टिनेंट विकास खत्री कर रहे हैं। यह भारतीय सेना की सबसे पुरानी और सबसे सम्मानित इन्फैंट्री रेजिमेंट में से एक है, जिसने 250 से ज़्यादा सालों तक शानदार सेवा दी है।
कर्तव्‍य पथ पर दिखा सेना का ताकतवर भीष्म टैंक: गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में भारत ने टी-90 टैंक की झलक भी दिखाई दी, जिसे भारतीय सेना ने 'भीष्म' नाम दिया है। ये रूस में बना थर्ड जनरेशन का टैंक है। यह टैंक 2001 से भारतीय सेना का हिस्सा है और इसे राजस्थान, पंजाब में पाकिस्तान सीमा और लेह में चीन सीमा पर तैनात किया गया है। इसके कई पुर्जे अब भारत में ही बनाए जाते हैं। तमिलनाडु के अवाडी में इन टैंकों को तैयार किया जाता है।

धनुष गन सिस्टम और अमोघ की दिखी झलक : कर्तव्य पथ पर भारत की स्वदेशी तोपखाने की ताकत के दो शक्तिशाली प्रतीक - धनुष गन सिस्टम और अमोघ (एडवांस्ड टोएड आर्टिलरी गन सिस्टम, ATAGS) आत्मनिर्भर भारत और रक्षा निर्माण में तकनीकी आत्मनिर्भरता की भावना को दर्शाते हैं। 


10:36 AM, 26th Jan
प्रधानमंत्री ने शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्रीय समर स्मारक पर पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री का स्वागत किया। इस दौरान तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुख और सीडीएस अनिल चौहान भी मौजूद रहे। इस साल गणतंत्र दिवस की थीम वंदे मातरम के 150 साल है। कर्तव्य पथ पर आयोजित होने वाली भव्य परेड में थीम आधारित सजावट की गई है। पद्म अवार्ड 2026: गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर 131 हस्तियों को पद्म पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित किया गया। जिसमें 5 पद्म विभूषण, 13 पद्म भूषण और 113 पद्म श्री विजेता शामिल हैं, जिन्होंने अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में बेहतरीन काम और सेवा के जरिए पहचान बनाई है। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू और यूरोपीय आयोग की अध्यक्ष उर्सुला वॉन डेर लेन और यूरोपीय परिषद के अध्यक्ष राष्ट्रपति भवन से कर्तव्य पथ के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं। राष्ट्रपति, गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य अतिथियों के साथ ऐतिहासिक बग्घी से रवाना हुए। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

'ग्लोबल वर्ल्ड ऑर्डर' को बदलने का ब्लूप्रिंट EU से भारत का FTA, कैसे बनेगा गेम-चेंजर, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को नहीं आएगी नींद

'ग्लोबल वर्ल्ड ऑर्डर' को बदलने का ब्लूप्रिंट EU से भारत का FTA, कैसे बनेगा गेम-चेंजर, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को नहीं आएगी नींद7 जनवरी 2026 की तारीख इतिहास के पन्नों में दर्ज हो गई है। भारत और यूरोपीय संघ (ईयू) के बीच मंगलवार को घोषित हुए ऐतिहासिक मुक्त व्यापार समझौते (एफटीए) को भारतीय उद्योग जगत ने इसे 'गेम-चेंजर' करार दिया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और यूरोपीय संघ की प्रमुख उर्सुला वॉन डेर लेयेन के बीच हुई यह डील केवल 190 अरब डॉलर के व्यापार की बात नहीं है, बल्कि यह 'ग्लोबल वर्ल्ड ऑर्डर' को बदलने का एक ब्लूप्रिंट है।

माघ मेले में स्पेशल-17 की टीम कर रही स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा, फूड सेफ्टी ऑन व्हील्स से खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच

माघ मेले में स्पेशल-17 की टीम कर रही स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा, फूड सेफ्टी ऑन व्हील्स से खाद्य पदार्थों की जांचमाघ मेले में उमड़े आस्था के जनसैलाब के बीच श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधाओं व स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा को सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता दी जा रही है। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के निर्देश पर संपूर्ण मेला क्षेत्र में मजबूत खाद्य सुरक्षा व्यवस्था लागू की गई है। मेले में अब तक 17 करोड़ से अधिक सनातनियों को शुद्ध व स्वच्छ खाद्य पदार्थ उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं।

शंकराचार्य अविमुक्‍तेश्‍वरानंद ने दिया ऑफर, क्‍या अलंकार अग्‍निहोत्री बनेंगे संत?

शंकराचार्य अविमुक्‍तेश्‍वरानंद ने दिया ऑफर, क्‍या अलंकार अग्‍निहोत्री बनेंगे संत?बरेली के सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट अलंकार अग्निहोत्री ने इस्तीफा देने के बाद देर रात अपना सरकारी आवास भी खाली कर दिया है। अब सरकार ने एक्शन लेते हुए उन्हें निलंबित कर दिया है। इस पूरे विवाद में अब शंकराचार्य अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद की भी एंट्री हो गई हैं। उन्होंने अलंकार अग्निहोत्री का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि आपके साथ जो हुआ वो गलत है।

किन्नर अखाड़े ने ममता कुलकर्णी को निकाला, शंकराचार्य विवाद को लेकर दिया था बयान

किन्नर अखाड़े ने ममता कुलकर्णी को निकाला, शंकराचार्य विवाद को लेकर दिया था बयानमहामंडलेश्वर ममता कुलकर्णी (यामाई ममता नंद गिरि) को किन्नर अखाड़ा से बाहर कर दिया गया है। इसकी पुष्टि अखाड़े की प्रमुख महामंडलेश्वर डॉ. लक्ष्मी नारायण त्रिपाठी ने वीडियो जारी कर की। 25 जनवरी को ममता कुलकर्णी ने अविमुक्तेश्वरानंद विवाद पर कहा था कि 10 में से 9 महामंडलेश्वर और तथाकथित शंकराचार्य झूठे हैं और उन्हें शून्य ज्ञान है।

India EU Trade Deal : इम्पोर्टेड लग्जरी कारें होंगी सस्ती, टैरिफ 110% से घटकर 10%, भारत-EU में 18 साल बाद FTA

India EU Trade Deal : इम्पोर्टेड लग्जरी कारें होंगी सस्ती, टैरिफ 110% से घटकर 10%, भारत-EU में 18 साल बाद FTAभारत और यूरोपियन यूनियन (EU) के बीच 18 साल की लंबी बातचीत के बाद मंगलवार को फ्री ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट (FTA) हो गया है। भारत और यूरोपियन यूनियन के नेताओं ने मंगलवार को 16वें भारत-EU समिट के दौरान इसकी घोषणा की। इस डील के बाद भारत में यूरोपीय कारें जैसे कि BMW, मर्सिडीज पर लगने वाले टैक्स को 110% से घटाकर 10% कर दिया जाएगा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

MP में IPS अधिकारी ने मदरसा छात्रों से भगवद गीता पढ़ने को क्यों कहा

MP में IPS अधिकारी ने मदरसा छात्रों से भगवद गीता पढ़ने को क्यों कहामध्यप्रदेश के एक वरिष्ठ आईपीएस (भारतीय पुलिस सेवा) अधिकारी ने गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर एक मदरसे के छात्रों को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में कुरान के साथ-साथ भगवद गीता पढ़ने की भी अपील की। उन्होंने छात्रों से कहा कि वे कुरान के साथ-साथ भगवद गीता भी पढ़ें, क्योंकि इससे उनके जीवन पथ को ज्ञान प्राप्त होगा।

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash : क्या था 70,000 करोड़ का सिचाई घोटाला, कैसे जुड़ा था अजित पवार का नाम

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash : क्या था 70,000 करोड़ का सिचाई घोटाला, कैसे जुड़ा था अजित पवार का नामअजित पवार का व्यक्तित्व हमेशा दो पाटों के बीच रहा। एक तरफ जहां उनके काम करने की शैली और कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रति उनके समर्पण ने उन्हें 'जननेता' बनाया, वहीं उनके करियर के साथ जुड़ा 70,000 करोड़ के सिंचाई घोटाले का वह अमिट दाग भी सुर्खियों में रहा। हालांकि जांच एजेंसियों ने क्लोजर रिपोर्ट पेश कर उन्हें राहत दी थी।

Nipah Virus: क्‍या निपाह वायरस की वजह से उड़ रही लॉकडाउन की अफवाह, ये सच है या डर, क्‍या है हकीकत ?

Nipah Virus: क्‍या निपाह वायरस की वजह से उड़ रही लॉकडाउन की अफवाह, ये सच है या डर, क्‍या है हकीकत ?निपाह वायरस (Nipah Virus) के ताजा मामलों की, जो हाल ही में भारत में सुर्खियों में है। सोशल मीडिया और कुछ जगहों पर लॉकडाउन या बड़े पैमाने पर प्रतिबंधों की अफवाहें फैल रही हैं, लेकिन क्या ये सच हैं? आइए जानते हैं आधिकारिक जानकारी के आधार पर क्‍या है ताजा स्थिति।

LIVE: अजित पवार का विमान हादसे में निधन, कपड़े और घड़ी से हुई शव की पहचान

LIVE: अजित पवार का विमान हादसे में निधन, कपड़े और घड़ी से हुई शव की पहचानLatest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : महाराष्ट्र के बारामती में बुधवार को एक बड़े विमान हादसे में उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार का निधन हो गया। महाराष्ट्र में 3 दिन का राजकीय शोक घोषित किया गया। विमान हादसे में डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार के साथ ही पायलट इन कमांड कैप्टन सुमित कपूर, सहपायलट कैप्टन शांभवी पाठक, पीएम विपिन जाधव और पिंकी माली का भी निधन हो गया। पल पल की जानकारी...

चीन में सेना में बगावत का डर : शी जिनपिंग ने अपने सबसे भरोसेमंद जनरल झांग यूक्सिया को क्यों हटाया?

चीन में सेना में बगावत का डर : शी जिनपिंग ने अपने सबसे भरोसेमंद जनरल झांग यूक्सिया को क्यों हटाया?Xi Jinping removes Zhang Youxia: चीन में शी जिनपिंग ने अपने सबसे वरिष्ठ जनरल झांग यूक्सिया को हटा दिया है। क्या यह भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई है या सेना में तख्तापलट का डर? पढ़ें विस्तृत विश्लेषण।

Apple iPhone 17e : सस्ते iPhone की वापसी, एपल के सबसे किफायती मॉडल के चर्चे

Apple iPhone 17e : सस्ते iPhone की वापसी, एपल के सबसे किफायती मॉडल के चर्चेएप्पल की ओर से एक किफायती मॉडल iPhone 17e के चर्चे हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक यह 2026 की पहली छमाही (संभवतः मार्च-मई) में लॉन्च हो सकता है। इसमें Dynamic Island फीचर मिलेगा, जिसका मतलब है कि अब पुराने 'Notch' वाले डिजाइन की छुट्टी हो जाएगी। यह A19 चिप के साथ आएगा, जो परफॉरमेंस को काफी बूस्ट देगा।

Vivo X200T : MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ और ZEISS कैमरे वाला वीवो का धांसू स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या रहेगी कीमत

Vivo X200T : MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ और ZEISS कैमरे वाला वीवो का धांसू स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या रहेगी कीमतस्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी Vivo अपनी फ्लैगशिप X-सीरीज का विस्तार करते हुए भारत में नया Vivo X200T लॉन्च करने के लिए तैयार है। कंपनी ने आधिकारिक तौर पर पुष्टि की है कि यह स्मार्टफोन 27 जनवरी को भारतीय बाजार में दस्तक देगा। यह नया मॉडल मौजूदा Vivo X200 और X200 Pro पोर्टफोलियो का हिस्सा होगा।

iPhone पर मिल रही बंपर छूट, कम कीमत के साथ भारी डिस्काउंट

iPhone पर मिल रही बंपर छूट, कम कीमत के साथ भारी डिस्काउंटएप्पल द्वारा सितंबर 2025 में अपने 'Awe Dropping' इवेंट में iPhone 17 सीरीज लॉन्च करने के बाद से ही, फैंस इसे खरीदने के लिए सही समय और सही डील का इंतजार कर रहे थे। अब वह वक्त आ गया है। भारत में भारी-भरकम कीमत पर लॉन्च हुए iPhone 17 Pro पर इस समय Amazon Great Republic Day Sale में जबरदस्त ऑफर्स मिल रहे हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

राशिफल 2026

क्रिकेट

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2026, Webdunia.com