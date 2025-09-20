शनिवार, 20 सितम्बर 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated :नई दिल्ली , शनिवार, 20 सितम्बर 2025 (08:09 IST)

ट्रंप और जिनपिंग में टिकटॉक पर बनी बात, अगले साल चीन जाएंगे अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति

trump jinping
Latest News Today Live Updates in Hindi : अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने शुक्रवार को चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से फोन पर बातचीत की। दोनों नेताओं में टिकटॉक डील को मंजूरी दे दी। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति अगले साल चीन जाएंगे। पल पल की जानकारी... 


07:42 AM, 20th Sep
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के साथ मेरी बातचीत बहुत अच्छी रही। हमने टिकटॉक डील को मंजूरी दे दी है। हम इस डील के पूरा होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। हमने लगभग 2 घंटे बातचीत की। हमने व्यापार, युद्ध के बारे में और हमने बहुत सी चीजों के बारे में बात की। यह एक अच्छी बातचीत थी। हमारे बीच बहुत अच्छे संबंध हैं।
 

07:42 AM, 20th Sep
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज गुजरात दौरे पर है। वे राज्य में 34 हजार करोड़ की परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे।
-डीपीएस द्वारका, सर्वोदय पब्लिक स्कूलों समेत दिल्ली के कई स्कूलों को बम की धमकी। पुलिस और बम निरोधक दस्ता मौके पर मौजूद।
सिर फूल जाता है, हृदय गति धीमी हो जाती है, रीढ़ लंबी हो जाती है, दवा ले नहीं सकते

सिर फूल जाता है, हृदय गति धीमी हो जाती है, रीढ़ लंबी हो जाती है, दवा ले नहीं सकतेअंतरिक्ष यात्री शुभांशु शुक्ला ने बताए अंतरिक्ष के अनुभव, कहा- सहनशक्ति की कठिन परीक्षा

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को तालिबान और चीन ने दिया झटका, बगराम में अड्‍डा बनाना चाहता है अमेरिका

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को तालिबान और चीन ने दिया झटका, बगराम में अड्‍डा बनाना चाहता है अमेरिकाDonald Trump News: चीन और तालिबान ने शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के उस प्रस्ताव को खारिज कर दिया, जिसमें उन्होंने चीन की सीमा के पास स्थित अफगानिस्तान की रणनीतिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण बगराम एयरबेस को दोबारा हासिल करने की बात कही थी।

इंदौर के डांसिंग कॉप रंजीत सिंह की बिगड़ी तबीयत, महिला ने लगाए थे फ्लाइट- होटल ऑफर के आरोप

इंदौर के डांसिंग कॉप रंजीत सिंह की बिगड़ी तबीयत, महिला ने लगाए थे फ्लाइट- होटल ऑफर के आरोपअपने खास अंदाज में इंदौर का ट्रैफिक संभालने वाले डांसिंग कॉप रंजीत सिंह (Dancing Cop Ranjit Singh) की अचानक तबियत बिगड़ गई है। सीने में दर्द और घबराहट के बाद उन्हें इंदौर के शेल्बी हॉस्पिटल (Shelby Hospital) में एडमिट करवाया गया है। बता दें कि डांसिंग कॉप रणजीत सिंह को हाल ही में लाइन अटैच (Line Attach) कर दिया गया है। पिछले दो दिनों से उन्‍हें लेकर विवाद चल रहा है।

राहुल के Gen-Z वाले बयान पर फडणवीस का पलटवार, बोले- 'अर्बन नक्सली' की तरह बोलते हैं...

राहुल के Gen-Z वाले बयान पर फडणवीस का पलटवार, बोले- 'अर्बन नक्सली' की तरह बोलते हैं...Devendra Fadnavis News : महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने शुक्रवार को राहुल गांधी पर ‘अर्बन नक्सली’ की तरह बयान देने का आरोप लगाया और दावा किया कि कांग्रेस नेता ने ‘जेन-जेड’ को लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से चुनी गई सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने को कहा। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, उन्हें न तो संविधान पर भरोसा है और न ही वे संस्थाओं को मानते हैं। ‘जेन-जेड’ वे युवा हैं जिनका जन्म 1997 से 2012 के बीच हुआ है।

इमरान खान ने सेना प्रमुख मुनीर पर लगाए आरोप, बोले- मुझे और पत्नी को मानसिक यातना दे रहे...

इमरान खान ने सेना प्रमुख मुनीर पर लगाए आरोप, बोले- मुझे और पत्नी को मानसिक यातना दे रहे...Imran Khan News : जेल में बंद पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख जनरल आसिम मुनीर उन्हें और उनकी पत्नी को जेल में 'मानसिक यातना' दे रहे हैं ताकि वे टूटकर उनके सामने झुक जाएं। पूर्व क्रिकेटर से नेता बने 72 वर्षीय इमरान खान कई मामलों में 2 साल से अधिक समय से जेल में हैं। वह फिलहाल रावलपिंडी की अडियाला जेल में बंद हैं।

आलंद को लेकर EC का राहुल गांधी को जवाब, इसलिए हटे 6000 नाम

आलंद को लेकर EC का राहुल गांधी को जवाब, इसलिए हटे 6000 नामElection Commission reply to Rahul Gandhi : निर्वाचन आयोग ने शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के इन आरोपों को एक बार फिर खारिज कर दिया कि कर्नाटक के आलंद निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस समर्थकों के वोट व्यवस्थित रूप से हटाए गए। आयोग ने कहा कि मतदाताओं के वोट गलत तरीके से नहीं काटे गए।

UP : बहराइच में डकैती की धमकी, 2 गांवों में लगा नोटिस, पुलिस ने बढ़ाई सुरक्षा

UP : बहराइच में डकैती की धमकी, 2 गांवों में लगा नोटिस, पुलिस ने बढ़ाई सुरक्षाBahraich Uttar Pradesh News : भारत-नेपाल सीमा से सटे उत्तर प्रदेश के बहराइच जिले में 2 गांवों में बिजली के खंभों पर नोटिस चस्पा कर डकैती की धमकी दी गई है। धमकी मिलने के बाद स्थानीय लोग अब बारी-बारी से टॉर्च व लाठियां लेकर रात में चौकीदारी कर रहे हैं जबकि पुलिस ने भी सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी है। बीते एक महीने से चोरी की अफवाहें फैलाई जा रही हैं हालांकि एक भी चोरी की वारदात नहीं हुई है। ये किसी शरारती तत्व की करतूत है।

Mumbai में 4 करोड़ रुपए के स्‍वर्ण आभूषण चोरी, दुकान कर्मचारी समेत 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

Mumbai में 4 करोड़ रुपए के स्‍वर्ण आभूषण चोरी, दुकान कर्मचारी समेत 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तारGold jewellery theft case : मुंबई स्थित एक आभूषण की दुकान से 4.07 करोड़ रुपए के सोने के आभूषण चोरी होने के लगभग 2 हफ्ते बाद पुलिस ने चोरी के आरोप में दुकान के एक कर्मचारी समेत 3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। ये लोग राजस्थान स्थित अपने गृहनगर से गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं। पुलिस ने अब तक आरोपियों से चोरी के 70 प्रतिशत आभूषण बरामद कर लिए हैं और आगे की जांच जारी है।

MI6 के निवर्तमान प्रमुख ने रूस, चीन, ईरान और इस्लामिक आतंकवाद को बताया खतरा

MI6 के निवर्तमान प्रमुख ने रूस, चीन, ईरान और इस्लामिक आतंकवाद को बताया खतराRichard Moore MI6: विदेश में जासूसी करने वाली ब्रिटेन की खुफिया एजेंसी के निवर्तमान प्रमुख ने रूस, चीन, ईरान और इस्लामी आतंकवाद को पश्चिमी देशों के समक्ष प्रमुख खतरे के रूप में रेखांकित किया। रिचर्ड मूर, पांच वर्षों के बाद इस माह के अंत में एमआई6 (MI6) के प्रमुख पद से विदा हो रहे हैं।

