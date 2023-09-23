शनिवार, 23 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. 23 september live updates
Written By
Last Updated : शनिवार, 23 सितम्बर 2023 (11:06 IST)

मथुरा में राधाष्‍टमी पर बड़ा हादसा, 2 की मौत (Live Updates)

23 september updates : बनारस में पीएम मोदी, मथुरा में राधाष्‍टमी पर बड़ा हादसा,  डूसू चुनाव, रमेश बिधूड़ी के बयान पर बवाल समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल पल की जानकारी...


11:01 AM, 23rd Sep
मथुरा में राधाष्‍टमी पर बड़ा हादसा, मंदिर में दर्शन के दौरान 2 की मौत। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने हादसे पर जताया दुख। 

11:00 AM, 23rd Sep
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ (DUSU) चुनाव के लिए शनिवार को मतगणना आरंभ हो गई और सभी चार पदों- अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष, सचिव तथा संयुक्त सचिव के लिए नतीजे जल्द ही घोषित किए जाएंगे। डूसू चुनाव के लिए 24 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।

10:57 AM, 23rd Sep
संसद के नए भवन में विशेष सत्र के दौरान बसपा सांसद दानिश अली पर भाजपा सांसद रमेश बिधूड़ी की असंसदीय टिप्पणी पर बवाल मचा हुआ है। विपक्ष ने इस मामले में बिधूड़ी की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग की है। वहीं भाजपा ने इस मामले में अपने सांसद को नोटिस जारी कर उनसे जवाब मांगा है। इस बीच शशि थरूर ने पीएम मोदी और संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से सार्वजनिक रूप से ऐसे विचारों को खारिज करने की मांग की।

10:54 AM, 23rd Sep
 
बनारस में अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम का उद्घाटन करेंगे पीएम मोदी।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बड़ी खबर, रेलवे ने मुआवजे में की बढ़ोतरी, जानिए अब कितनी मिलेगी राशि...

बड़ी खबर, रेलवे ने मुआवजे में की बढ़ोतरी, जानिए अब कितनी मिलेगी राशि...Railways Increased Compensation : रेलवे बोर्ड ने ट्रेन दुर्घटनाओं में किसी की मृत्यु होने या घायल होने पर मिलने वाली अनुग्रह राशि 10 गुना बढ़ा दी है। ट्रेन और मानवयुक्त समपार दुर्घटनाओं में मृत यात्रियों के परिजन को अब 5 लाख रुपए मिलेंगे, जबकि गंभीर रूप से घायल लोगों को 2.5 लाख रुपए दिए जाएंगे। वहीं साधारण चोट वाले यात्रियों को 50000 रुपए मिलेंगे।

रावण की ससुराल से आए घी से होगी अयोध्या में रामलला की पहली आरती

रावण की ससुराल से आए घी से होगी अयोध्या में रामलला की पहली आरतीजोधपुर से 1150 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर अयोध्या पहुंचेगा 600 किलो घी

आनंद महिंद्रा का कनाडा को झटका, बंद कर दी अपनी एक कंपनी

आनंद महिंद्रा का कनाडा को झटका, बंद कर दी अपनी एक कंपनीभारत और कनाडा के बीच विवाद शुरू हो गया है। जी20 समिट से शुरू हुआ ये विवाद अब यहां तक पहुंच गया है कि भारत ने कनाडा में रहने वाले भारतीयों के सुरक्षा एडवाइजरी जारी कर दी है। इस विवाद में भारत के बिजनेस टायकून आनंद महिंद्रा कनाडा को झटका दिया है। महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ने गुरुवार को कनाडा को तगड़ा झटका देते हुए वहां से अपनी कंपनी के ऑपरेशन को बंद कर दिया है।

अकाली नेता बादल ने गृहमंत्री शाह से की मुलाकात, भारत-कनाडा संबंधों को लेकर जताई चिंता

अकाली नेता बादल ने गृहमंत्री शाह से की मुलाकात, भारत-कनाडा संबंधों को लेकर जताई चिंताIndia-Canada Relations : भारत और कनाडा के संबंधों में बढ़ते तनाव के बीच शिरोमणि अकाली दल (शिअद) अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने गुरुवार को केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह से मुलाकात की। बादल ने कहा कि बड़ी संख्या में पंजाबी कनाडा में रहते हैं और दोनों देशों के खराब होते रिश्तों की वजह से उनमें घबराहट है।

Google Maps ने बताया टूटे पुल का रास्ता, गई व्यक्ति की जान, परिवार ने कंपनी पर किया केस

Google Maps ने बताया टूटे पुल का रास्ता, गई व्यक्ति की जान, परिवार ने कंपनी पर किया केसGoogle Maps अनजाने रास्तों पर राह बनाता है। हाल ही गूगल मैप्स (Google Maps) की एक बड़ी लापरवाही का बड़ा मामला सामने आया है। गलत रास्ता बताने से व्यक्ति की कार पुल से गिर गई और उसकी जान चली गई। इसके बाद परिवार ने गूगल पर केस कर दिया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Manipur: इंफाल वेस्ट में हुईं फिर झड़पें, रिहा किए युवकों में से एक पुन: गिरफ्तार

Manipur: इंफाल वेस्ट में हुईं फिर झड़पें, रिहा किए युवकों में से एक पुन: गिरफ्तारइंफाल। मणिपुर की एक विशेष अदालत द्वारा जमानत पर रिहा किए गए 5 ग्राम रक्षा स्वयंसेवकों में से एक युवक को पुन: गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया जिसके बाद इंफाल वेस्ट के कुछ इलाकों में सुरक्षा बलों और प्रदर्शनकारियों के बीच शुक्रवार रात फिर से झड़प हुईं। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।

पश्चिम बंगाल में डेंगू से 6 और लोगों की मौत, अब तक 30 मृत

पश्चिम बंगाल में डेंगू से 6 और लोगों की मौत, अब तक 30 मृतdengue in West Bengal: पश्चिम बंगाल में डेंगू (dengue) से 6 और लोगों की मौत होने से इस वर्ष राज्य में डेंगू से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 30 से अधिक हो गई है। अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि 2 मरीजों की कोलकाता (Kolkata) के एक निजी अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। उनमें से एक सॉल्ट लेक से था तथा दूसरा बाघा जतीन का निवासी था।

रमेश बिधूड़ी के बयान पर पीएम मोदी से क्या बोले शशि थरूर?

रमेश बिधूड़ी के बयान पर पीएम मोदी से क्या बोले शशि थरूर?Ramesh Bidhuri news in hindi : संसद के नए भवन में विशेष सत्र के दौरान बसपा सांसद दानिश अली पर भाजपा सांसद रमेश बिधूड़ी की असंसदीय टिप्पणी पर बवाल मचा हुआ है। विपक्ष ने इस मामले में बिधूड़ी की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग की है। वहीं भाजपा ने इस मामले में अपने सांसद को नोटिस जारी कर उनसे जवाब मांगा है। इस बीच शशि थरूर ने पीएम मोदी और संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से सार्वजनिक रूप से ऐसे विचारों को खारिज करने की मांग की।

राजस्थान में ड्रग्स तस्करों ने पुलिसकर्मी को गोली मारी, कार से कुचला

राजस्थान में ड्रग्स तस्करों ने पुलिसकर्मी को गोली मारी, कार से कुचलाकोटा (राजस्थान)। राजस्थान के बारां जिले के वन क्षेत्र में जांच चौकी पर मादक पदार्थ तस्करों को रोकने की कोशिश करने पर राजस्थान पुलिस के एक कांस्टेबल को पहले गोली मारी गई और इसके बाद उसे कार से कई बार कुचला गया जिससे वे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी।

मां-बाप सोते रह गए, 6 माह के बच्चे को जिंदा खा गए चूहे

मां-बाप सोते रह गए, 6 माह के बच्चे को जिंदा खा गए चूहेRats ate 6 month old child alive : चूहों (rats) से हर कोई परेशान रहता है, पर क्या आपने कभी ऐसा सुना है कि चूहे किसी बच्चे की मौत का कारण बन सकता। इंडियाना (Indiana) से आए एक ताजा मामले ने सभी को उस समय हैरान कर दिया, जब पता चला कि एक 6 महीने के बच्चे को चूहों ने 50 से अधिक जगह से नोंच खाया।

Apple ने ISRO के GPS को बनाया है iPhone 15 का हिस्सा

Apple ने ISRO के GPS को बनाया है iPhone 15 का हिस्साApple iPhone ISRO : प्रौद्योगिकी कंपनी एप्पल (Apple) ने अपने नए आईफोन 15 मॉडल को इंडियाज नेविगेशन विद इंडियन कॉन्स्टेलेशन (नेवआईसी) जीपीएस (ग्लोबल पोजिशनिंग सिस्टम) से लैस किया है। केंद्रीय इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (आईटी) राज्यमंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।

iPhone 15 लॉन्च होने के बाद सस्ते हुए iPhone 12, iPhone 13 , iPhone 14, जानिए कितने गिरे दाम

iPhone 15 लॉन्च होने के बाद सस्ते हुए iPhone 12, iPhone 13 , iPhone 14, जानिए कितने गिरे दामiPhone 15 Launch : Apple ने मंगलवार को इवेंट में में iPhone 15 की सीरीज को लॉन्च किया है। नई सीरीज लॉन्च होते ही iPhone 14 के स्मार्टफोन के दामों में गिरावट आ गई है। Apple ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो से कुछ पुराने iPhones को भी हटा दिया है।

Made in India होने के बाद भी भारत में महंगा क्यों है iPhone 15, यहां मिल रहा है सस्ता

Made in India होने के बाद भी भारत में महंगा क्यों है iPhone 15, यहां मिल रहा है सस्ताmade in India iPhone 15 : भारत का दबदबा अब टेक्नोलॉजी पर भी दिखाई दे रहा है। Apple iPhone 15 के लॉन्च में कई चीजें पहली बार देखने को मिल रही है। इनमें से एक विशेष रूप से भारत के लिए होगी। मेड-इन-इंडिया iPhone 15s पहले ही दिन बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। आईफोन भारत में ही असेंबल होगा।

iPhone 15 हुआ लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरा, 4 नए कलर ऑप्शन, A16 बायोनिक चिप, भारत में यह रहेगी कीमत

iPhone 15 हुआ लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरा, 4 नए कलर ऑप्शन, A16 बायोनिक चिप, भारत में यह रहेगी कीमतiphone 15 series price in india : Apple के मेगा इवेंट आईफोन 15 सीरीज (iPhone 15 Price) को लॉन्च किया गया। Tim Cook ने iPhone 15 का किया ऐलान किया। कंपनी ने iPhone 15 के साथ 48MP का कैमरा और 28mm फोकल लेंथ और 12 MP टेलीफोटो कैमरा को पेश किया है।

टाइटेनियम डिजाइन के साथ लॉन्च हुए Apple iPhone 15 pro और Pro Max, मिलेगा A17 Pro चिपसेट

टाइटेनियम डिजाइन के साथ लॉन्च हुए Apple iPhone 15 pro और Pro Max, मिलेगा A17 Pro चिपसेटApple फैन्स के इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए कंपनी सीइओ Tim Cook ने लाइव इवेंट की शुरुआत में Apple Watch Series 9 को लॉन्च किया, जिसके बाद iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro और iPhone 15 Pro Max को लॉन्च किया है। Apple iPhone 15 pro और Pro Max टाइटेनियम डिजाइन के साथ लॉन्च किया गया। Apple iPhone 15 pro में A17 Pro चिपसेट मिलेगा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

गणेशोत्सव

बॉलीवुड

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com