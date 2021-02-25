वॉन और पीटरसन ने इंग्लैंड के स्पिनरों पर बाजाई ताली, फिर पिच को दी गाली

Oops india , asha karta hoon ki yeh, toss jeeto match jeeto wala wicket na ho— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 24, 2021
Ek match ke liye aesa wicket theek hai jaha ballebaaz ki skill aur takaneek ka test hota hai . LEKIN main iss tara ka wicket aur nahi dekhna chahta aur mujhe lagta hai ki saare khiladi bhi nahi chahte . Bohut ache , india— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 25, 2021
He’s just absolute quality on and off the field - @root66— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 25, 2021
Entertaining .. YES .. but this is a awful pitch for Test cricket .. !!!! Complete lottery on day 2 !! #INDvENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021
If we are going to see these pitches ... I have an answer to how it could work ... Give the Teams 3 innings !!!#INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021
England now favourites ... incredible session !! #INDvENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021
Indian batsman can’t play off spinners from Yorkshire !!#INDvENG— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021