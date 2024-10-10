गुरुवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Sachin tendulkar rohit sharma neeraj chopra sports world pays tribute to ratan tata
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2024 (14:12 IST)

रतन टाटा के निधन से सचिन-विराट-युवराज सहित खेल जगत दुखी, भावुक पोस्ट कर दी श्रद्धांजलि

रतन टाटा के निधन से सचिन-विराट-युवराज सहित खेल जगत दुखी, भावुक पोस्ट कर दी श्रद्धांजलि - Sachin tendulkar rohit sharma neeraj chopra sports world pays tribute to ratan tata
(Credit : X)

Sports World Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata : भारत के सबसे बड़े उद्योगपति में से एक, रतन टाटा का 86 साल की उम्र में मुंबई के ब्रीज कैंडी अस्पताल में 9 अक्टूबर की देर रात को निधन हो गया। रतन टाटा को इससे पहले 6 अक्टूबर को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था और उसके बाद उन्होंने एक बयान जारी कर यह बताया भी था कि उनकी तबियत ठीक है लेकिन उन्होंने बुधवार को देर रात आखिरी सांस ली।

टाटा ग्रुप के पूर्व चेयरमैन रतन टाटा शिक्षा, चिकित्सा और ग्रामीण विकास के समर्थक थे और भारत में एक अग्रणी परोपकारी व्यक्ति माने जाते थे, जिनके लिए लोगों की मदद करना जीवन जीने का एक तरीका था, रतन टाटा ने देश के खेल सितारों को भी अपने करियर में मदद की है और खेल जगत में बड़ा योगदान दिया है। पूरा खेल जगत उनके अलविदा कहने की इस खबर को सुनकर सदमे में है, उनके निधन पर सचिन तेंदुलकर, विराट कोहली, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, नीरज चोपड़ा, मनु भाकर सहित कई खिलाड़ियों ने उन्हें याद कर श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए उनके बारे में लिखा।  
 
 
क्रिकेट के भगवान कहलाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर रतन टाटा को अंतिम श्रद्धांजलि देने वाले पहले लोगों में से थे। गुरुवार की सुबह, तेंदुलकर मुंबई में टाटा के कोलाबा निवास पहुंचे थे, वहीँ उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर रतन टाटा के साथ एक तस्वीर डाली जब वे कुछ महीनों पहले उनसे मिले थे।  भावुक होते हुए उन्होंने कहा मुझे उनसे मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला लेकिन उन लाखों लोगों के दिल में भी रतन टाटा जी के प्रति वही संवेदना है जो कभी उनसे नहीं मिल पाए। 
 
"आपने अपने जीवन और निधन में श्री रतन टाटा पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया। मुझे उनके साथ समय बिताने का सौभाग्य मिला, लेकिन लाखों लोग, जो उनसे कभी नहीं मिले, वे भी वही दुख महसूस कर रहे हैं जो मैं आज महसूस कर रहा हूं। उनका प्रभाव ऐसा ही है।"

"जानवरों के प्रति उनके प्रेम से लेकर परोपकार तक, उन्होंने दिखाया कि सच्ची प्रगति तभी हासिल की जा सकती है जब हम उन लोगों की देखभाल करें जिनके पास खुद की देखभाल करने के साधन नहीं हैं।  Rest In Peace, श्री टाटा। आपकी विरासत आपके द्वारा बनाए गए संस्थानों और आपके द्वारा अपनाए गए मूल्यों के माध्यम से हमेशा जीवित रहेगी।"


 
भारतीय टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने लिखा "सोने के दिल वाला एक आदमी. महोदय, आपको हमेशा एक ऐसे व्यक्ति के रूप में याद किया जाएगा जिसने वास्तव में दूसरों की परवाह की और दूसरों को बेहतर बनाने के लिए अपना जीवन जीया।"

वहीं वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने रतन टाटा के निधन पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि हमने भारत के एक सच्चे रतन श्री रतन टाटा जी को खो दिया है। उनका जीवन हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत रहेगा और वे हमारे दिलों में हमेशा जीवित रहेंगे। ओम शांति।
 
 
 
बीसीसीआई ने भी रतन टाटा के निधन पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए ट्वीट किया  "बीसीसीआई श्री रतन टाटा जी के निधन पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त करता है। विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में उनके अमूल्य योगदान ने भारत के विकास और सफलता की कहानी को आकार देने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। जुनून, सहानुभूति, दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व और उत्कृष्टता के सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनकी असाधारण विरासत आने वाले वर्षों में भावी पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित और मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी।

 
युवराज सिंह ने लिखा "श्री रतन टाटा सिर्फ एक उल्लेखनीय बिजनेस लीडर नहीं थे - वह ऐसे व्यक्ति थे जिन्होंने अपनी ईमानदारी, दूरदर्शिता और समाज को वापस देने के प्रति जिम्मेदारी की गहरी भावना के साथ हम सभी के लिए एक उदाहरण स्थापित किया।
 
उन्होंने अपने प्रभाव का उपयोग शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य देखभाल और परोपकार में वास्तविक बदलाव लाने के लिए किया - लाखों लोगों के जीवन को प्रभावित किया और अपने पीछे एक ऐसी विरासत छोड़ी जो सफलता से प्रेरित दुनिया में दुर्लभ है। उनका जीवन हमें ऊंचे लक्ष्य रखने, उद्देश्य के साथ कार्य करने और वापस देने के महत्व को कभी न भूलने के लिए प्रेरित करेगा। Rest In Peace, मिस्टर टाटा। आपको न केवल जो कुछ आपने बनाया उसके लिए याद किया जाएगा बल्कि आप कैसे जिए इसके लिए भी याद किया जाएगा
 

नीरज चोपड़ा ने श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए लिखा  "श्री रतन टाटा जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ। वे एक दूरदर्शी व्यक्ति थे और मैं उनके साथ हुई बातचीत को मैं कभी नहीं भूल सकता। उन्होंने पूरे देश को प्रेरित किया। मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि उनके प्रियजनों को शक्ति मिले। ओम शांति।"

 
विराट कोहली ने इंस्टाग्राम पर रतन टाटा के निधन पर उनकी फोटो स्टोरी पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा कि आप हमेशा हमारे दिलों में जिंदा रहेंगे सर। 


 
पेरिस ओलंपिक में 2 भारत के लिए 2 ब्रॉन्ज़ मेडल जीतने वाली मनु भाकर ने लिखा "रतन टाटा जी, एक आइकन और लीजेंड, अपने पीछे एक असाधारण विरासत छोड़ गए हैं। एक उद्योगपति और परोपकारी, उन्होंने अपनी दूरदर्शिता, करुणा और नेतृत्व से अनगिनत लोगों के जीवन को प्रभावित किया। अच्छा सफर करो सर"

 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंसINDvsBANबांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ा

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ानीरज चोपड़ा डायमंड लीग फाइनल में दूसरे स्थान पर रहे

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांगBANvsIND भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश की सीरीज शुरु होने में अब कुछ ही वक्त बाकी रह गया है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)INDvsPAK कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के करिश्माई प्रदर्शन के दम पर भारत ने एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2024 के लीग मुकाबले में शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को 2-1 से हरा दिया।हालांकि मैच खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में मामूली झड़प हो गई। यह वाक्या सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंसBCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

और भी वीडियो देखें

बांग्लादेश में अशांति के दौरान खामोश रहने पर शाकिब ने मांगी माफी, लौट सकते हैं स्वदेश

बांग्लादेश में अशांति के दौरान खामोश रहने पर शाकिब ने मांगी माफी, लौट सकते हैं स्वदेशबांग्लादेश के महान क्रिकेटर शाकिब अल हसन ने पदच्युत प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना के खिलाफ नागरिक अशांति के दौरान खामोश रहने के लिये माफी मांगी है जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ बांग्लादेश में उनके विदाई टेस्ट खेलने का मार्ग प्रशस्त हो सकता है।

मनु भाकर के निजी कोच राणा ने IOA की आलोचना के खिलाफ पीटी उषा का बचाव किया

मनु भाकर के निजी कोच राणा ने IOA की आलोचना के खिलाफ पीटी उषा का बचाव कियाManu Bhaker Coach Jaspal Rana on P.T. Usha : मनु भाकर के निजी कोच जसपाल राणा ने बुधवार को भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) की प्रमुख पीटी उषा को पेरिस ओलंपिक (Paris Olympics) में इस युवा निशानेबाज के ऐतिहासिक दोहरे पदकों के लिए पूरा श्रेय दिया और कहा कि उन्होंने उन्हें पूरा समर्थन दिया।

श्रीजेश के आधुनिक हॉकी के ज्ञान से जूनियर टीम को फायदा होगा: हरमनप्रीत सिंह

श्रीजेश के आधुनिक हॉकी के ज्ञान से जूनियर टीम को फायदा होगा: हरमनप्रीत सिंहHarmanpreet Singh on PR Sreejesh Knowledge : भारतीय पुरुष टीम के कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह का मानना ​​है कि पीआर श्रीजेश के आधुनिक हॉकी के व्यापक ज्ञान से जूनियर टीम को बहुत फायदा होगा क्योंकि वह अब कोच के तौर पर नयी भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।

पिछले सत्र में विवादास्पद तरीके से हटने के बाद ईशान किशन की झारखंड के कप्तान के तौर पर वापसी

पिछले सत्र में विवादास्पद तरीके से हटने के बाद ईशान किशन की झारखंड के कप्तान के तौर पर वापसीIshan Kishan Ranji Trophy Jharkhand : भारतीय बल्लेबाज ईशान किशन की बुधवार को झारखंड रणजी टीम में कप्तान के रूप में वापसी हुई जिन्हें पिछले सत्र में विवादास्पद तरीके से हटने के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) के केंद्रीय अनुबंध से बाहर कर दिया गया था।

कौन हैं 21 साल के नितीश कुमार रेड्डी जिन्होंने अपने दूसरे ही मैच में खेल जगत में मचाया तहलका

कौन हैं 21 साल के नितीश कुमार रेड्डी जिन्होंने अपने दूसरे ही मैच में खेल जगत में मचाया तहलकाNitish Kumar Reddy India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 : भारतीय टीम ने दिल्ली में खेले गए दूसरे टी-20 मैच में बांग्लादेश को 86 रनों से हरा दिया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

नवरात्रि

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com