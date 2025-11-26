बुधवार, 26 नवंबर 2025
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Gautam Gambhir faces backlash from the veterans after whitewash
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 26 नवंबर 2025 (17:21 IST)

गौतम पर पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स के गंभीर प्रहार, ऑलराउंडर्स के सहारे टेस्ट में होगे फेल

Gautam Gambhir
पूर्व खिलाड़ियों अनिल कुंबले और वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका से टेस्ट श्रृंखला में 0- 2 से मिली हार के बाद भारतीय टीम के रवैये, स्थिरता के अभाव और हरफनमौलाओं पर अत्यधिक निर्भरता की आलोचना की है। दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत को दूसरे टेस्ट में 408 रन से हराया जो रनों के अंतर से भारत की सबसे बड़ी हार है।

कुंबले ने मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर की टीम में लगातार बदलाव की रणनीति पर भी सवाल उठाये जिनके मार्गदर्शन में भारत को न्यूजीलैंड से पिछले साल 0 . 3 से पराजय झेलनी पड़ी। इसके अलावा आस्ट्रेलिया में बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में हार मिली और अब 25 साल में पहली बार अपनी सरजमीं पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका से टीम हारी है। कुंबले ने आधिकारिक प्रसारक से कहा ,‘‘ टेस्ट मैच में अलग मानसिकता की जरूरत होती है। इतने सारे हरफनमौलाओं से काम नहीं चलता। बल्लेबाजी क्रम में इतने बदलाव काम नहीं आते। हर दूसरे मैच में नया खिलाड़ी आ रहा है और कुछ बाहर हो रहे हैं।’’



कुंबले ने कहा ,‘‘ भारतीय टीम को सोच विचार करने की जरूरत है। इन नतीजों को भूल नहीं सकते। आपको आपस में बात करनी होगी कि भारतीय टेस्ट क्रिकेट को आगे कैसे ले जाना है। पिछले छह आठ महीने में दिग्गज रिटायर हुए हैं और ऐसा होने पर आपको आत्ममंथन करना चाहिये।’’

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ आप इस उम्मीद में खिलाड़ियों को टीम में नहीं ला सकते कि वे सीखेंगे और उनका विकास होगा। ऐसा नहीं होता। एक या दो खिलाड़ी ऐसे हो सकते हैं बशर्ते आपके पास आठ नौ दमदार खिलाड़ी हों। लेकिन एक दो अनुभवी बल्लेबाज या गेंदबाज टीम में रखकर बाकी को सीखने का मौका देने के लिये नहीं रखा जा सकता।’’
पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने कहा ,‘‘ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भारत के रवैये से निराश हूं। हरफनमौलाओं पर इतना जोर देना समझ से परे है खासकर जब आप उनसे गेंदबाजी नहीं करा रहे। खराब रणनीति, खराब कौशल और हाव भाव से हम दो श्रृंखलाओं में सूपड़ा साफ करवा चुके हैं।’’

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ ने कहा कि यह नतीजा काफी निराशाजनक है। टीम प्रबंधन के पास कोई योजना नहीं है। घरेलू क्रिकेट में घसियाली पिच पर खेलने का क्या फायदा जब टेस्ट क्रिकेट में स्पिन विकेट मिलनी है। सिर्फ कुछ ही बल्लेबाजों के पास टेस्ट की तकनीक बची है।

दिसंबर 2024 को टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने वाले रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने मैच के चौथे दिन ही आलोचना शुरु कर दी थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि मैदान पर कप्तान की उर्जा कम दिख रही है।
वहीं दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम की तारीफ करने के बाद इरफान पठान ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया का खेल काफी निराशाजनक था। बल्लेबाजों ने ना ही धैर्य और ना ही तकनीक दिखाई। उन्हीं बल्लेबाजों को मौका मिले जो टेस्ट क्रिकेट में स्पिन खेल पाएं।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

14 साल के वैभव सूर्यवंशी बने बिहार रणजी टीम के उपकप्तान

14 साल के वैभव सूर्यवंशी बने बिहार रणजी टीम के उपकप्तानवैभव सूर्यवंशी को बुधवार से शुरु हो रहे रणजी ट्रॉफी 2025-26 सीजन के शुरुआती दो राउंड्स के लिए बिहार की टीम का उपकप्तान नियुक्त किया गया है। टीम की कमान साकिबुल गनी को दी गई है। सीजन के शुरु होने से दो दिन पहले यह घोषणा हुई है। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के आदेश के बाद बिहार क्रिकेट एसोसिशन (बीसीबी) को दो सदस्यीय चयन समिति में एक अस्थायी चयनकर्ता को जोड़ना पड़ा।

23 साल के हर्षित राणा पर झूठे आरोप लगाना शर्मनाक, गंभीर का श्रीकांत पर पलटवार

23 साल के हर्षित राणा पर झूठे आरोप लगाना शर्मनाक, गंभीर का श्रीकांत पर पलटवारभारत के मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर ने तेज गेंदबाज हर्षित राणा को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए वनडे टीम में चुने जाने पर सवाल उठाने वाले पूर्व कप्तान क्रिस श्रीकांत पर पलटवार करते हुए मंगलवार को यहां कहा कि एक 23 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी को निशाना बनाना शर्मनाक है।

इंडोनेशिया से हारने के बाद भी भारत को BWF विश्व जूनियर मिश्रित टीम चैंपियनशिप में मिला एतिहासिक कांस्य पदक

इंडोनेशिया से हारने के बाद भी भारत को BWF विश्व जूनियर मिश्रित टीम चैंपियनशिप में मिला एतिहासिक कांस्य पदकYonex Sunrise BWF विश्व जूनियर मिश्रित टीम चैंपियनशिप में भारत की चुनौती शुक्रवार को सेमीफाइनल में गत चैंपियन इंडोनेशिया को हराने में नाकाम रहने पर कांस्य पदक के साथ समाप्त हो गई।भारतीय टीम, जिसने गुरुवार को पूर्व चैंपियन कोरिया पर जीत के साथ मिश्रित टीम प्रतियोगिता में ऐतिहासिक पहला पदक हासिल किया था, टूर्नामेंट से पहले की प्रबल दावेदार इंडोनेशिया से 35-45, 21-45 से हार गई।

स्मृति मंधाना ने एक साल में 1,000 रन बनाकर इतिहास रचा, वनडे में 5,000 का आंकड़ा पार किया

स्मृति मंधाना ने एक साल में 1,000 रन बनाकर इतिहास रचा, वनडे में 5,000 का आंकड़ा पार कियाभारतीय उप कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना रविवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ महिला विश्व कप ग्रुप मैच के दौरान महिला वनडे में एक कैलेंडर वर्ष में 1,000 रन बनाने वाली पहली खिलाड़ी बन गईं।उनतीस साल की इस सलामी बल्लेबाज ने महिला वनडे में 5,000 रन भी पूरे किए और मिताली राज के बाद यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाली केवल पांचवीं और दूसरी भारतीय बल्लेबाज बन गईं

ग्लेन मैक्सवेल हमेशा बने हैं इस भारतीय स्पिनर के शिकार, अब BBL में होगा मुकाबला

ग्लेन मैक्सवेल हमेशा बने हैं इस भारतीय स्पिनर के शिकार, अब BBL में होगा मुकाबलामैक्सवेल ने कहा कि भारत के पूर्व स्पिनर आर अश्विन का आना BBL सीज़न को और रोमांचक बनाएगा।गौरतलब है कि एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट और टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने ग्लेन मैक्सवेल को कई बार आउट किया है। दर्शक यह देखने को उत्सुक रहेंगे कि इस बार ऊंट किस करवट बैठता है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com