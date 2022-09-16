शुक्रवार, 16 सितम्बर 2022
गर्दन में इतनी जोर से लगी गेंद कि वैंकटेश अय्यर के लिए मैदान पर ही बुलानी पड़ी एंबुलेंस

पुनः संशोधित शुक्रवार, 16 सितम्बर 2022 (17:29 IST)
कोयंबटूर: पश्चिम क्षेत्र के मध्यम गति के गेंदबाज चिंतन गजा के थ्रो से शुक्रवार को यहां दलीप ट्राफी मैच के दौरान मध्य क्षेत्र के वेंकटेश अय्यर चोटिल हो गये जिससे मैदान में एम्बुलेंस बुलानी पड़ी।गजा की गेंद अय्यर के सिर पर लगी जिससे इस आल राउंडर को मैदान से बाहर आना पड़ा।
अय्यर कुछ समय के लिये भारतीय टीम का भी हिस्सा रहे हैं, उन्होंने गजा पर छक्का लगाकर खाता खोला और उन्होंने फिर से गजा की गेंद को हिट किया जिन्होंने इसे अय्यर की ओर फेंका और यह बल्लेबाज दर्द से कराहते हुए मैदान पर गिर गया।
मैदान के बीचों बीच एम्बुलेंस बुलायी गयी और स्ट्रेचर भी निकाला गया पर 27 साल के अय्यर ने मैदान से पैदल चलकर बाहर आने का फैसला किया।अय्यर फिर से बल्लेबाजी करने आये लेकिन 14 रन ही बना सके। हालांकि अय्यर की जगह अशोक मनेरिया को क्षेत्ररक्षण के लिये लगाया गया।(भाषा)


