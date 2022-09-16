गर्दन में इतनी जोर से लगी गेंद कि वैंकटेश अय्यर के लिए मैदान पर ही बुलानी पड़ी एंबुलेंस

पुनः संशोधित शुक्रवार, 16 सितम्बर 2022 (17:29 IST) हमें फॉलो करें
अय्यर कुछ समय के लिये भारतीय टीम का भी हिस्सा रहे हैं, उन्होंने गजा पर छक्का लगाकर खाता खोला और उन्होंने फिर से गजा की गेंद को हिट किया जिन्होंने इसे अय्यर की ओर फेंका और यह बल्लेबाज दर्द से कराहते हुए मैदान पर गिर गया।
Unpleasant scene here. Venkatesh Iyer has been hit on the shoulder as Gaja throws the ball defended ball back at the batter. Venkatesh is down on the ground in pain and the ambulance arrives. #DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/TCvWbdgXFp— Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) September 16, 2022
मैदान के बीचों बीच एम्बुलेंस बुलायी गयी और स्ट्रेचर भी निकाला गया पर 27 साल के अय्यर ने मैदान से पैदल चलकर बाहर आने का फैसला किया।अय्यर फिर से बल्लेबाजी करने आये लेकिन 14 रन ही बना सके। हालांकि अय्यर की जगह अशोक मनेरिया को क्षेत्ररक्षण के लिये लगाया गया।(भाषा)
Venkatesh Iyer is back on the field but what Gaja did is unacceptable.— KnightRidersXtra (@knightridersxtr) September 16, 2022
