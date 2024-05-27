गौतम गंभीर को भारतीय टीम का कोच बनाने की आवाज हुई मुखर, क्या छोड़ेगें कोलकाता

If my man @GautamGambhir is willing, he should be appointed as the head coach of the Indian national cricket team and given full autonomy for a couple of years. He can do wonders.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 26, 2024
He has the potential to transform the team into professional sportsmen who play cohesively as a…
Gautam Gambhir is a legend & he has proved himself many times....
People misjudge his straight talk, he always speaks fact..
He should be the mentor/head coach of BCCI XI....— Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) May 26, 2024
Should Gautam Gambhir be the coach of the Team India? pic.twitter.com/PR46kU4XrS
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 27, 2024
Gautam Gambhir Mentality
Make him an Indian cricket team head coach . pic.twitter.com/PnGt5njmz6— Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) May 26, 2024
Gautam Gambhir's CV pic.twitter.com/rMBgFVRZKT
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 26, 2024पिछले दस साल में शीर्ष स्तर पर क्रिकेट खेल चुके गंभीर को हर प्रारूप की समझ है। उनके तकनीकी कौशल को नकारा नहीं जा सकता है। केकेआर के कप्तान के तौर पर दो आईपीएल खिताब के अलावा लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स को पहले दोनों साल में प्लेआफ तक ले जाने का श्रेय उन्हें हासिल है।