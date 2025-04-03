गुरुवार, 3 अप्रैल 2025
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 3 अप्रैल 2025 (15:15 IST)

RCB से मोहम्मद सिराज ने पहले ही मैच में लिया इंतकाम, पहले ही मैच में घर पर धो डाला, बने Memes

mohammed siraj revenge against rcb hindi news
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 : 2 अप्रैल को बेंगलुरु के चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच मैच खेला गया जहां अपनी पूर्व टीम के खिलाफ मोहम्मद सिराज ने इंतकाम लिया। 7 साल तक RCB के लिए खेले मोहम्मद सिराज को बेंगलुरु ने रिलीज़ (Retain नहीं करना) कर दिया था जिसके बाद आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन में गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) ने इन्हें 12.25 crore में अपनी टीम का हिस्सा बनाया था। चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम (Chinnaswamy Stadium) से इस खिलाड़ी की बहुत यादें जुड़ी हैं जो RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) का होग्राउण्ड भी है लेकिन मोहम्मद सिराज ने इन यादों को भावनाओं को आड़े नहीं आने दिया जब वे RCB के खिलाफ पहले मैच में उतरे।

उन्होंने नियमित अंतराल में बेंगलुरु के खतरनाक बल्लेबाजों के विकेट लेकर टीम को बड़ा रन नहीं बनाने दिया। उन्होंने अपने 4 ओवर में सिर्फ 19 रन दिए और 3 विकेट चटकाए। अपनी बोलिंग स्पेल के दौरान उन्होंने सबसे पहले  देवदत्त पड‍िक्कल (4) और फ‍िर फ‍िल सॉल्ट (14) को अपना निशाना बनाया फिर उन्होंने अच्छी लय में नजर आ रहे लियम लिविंग्स्टन (54) को आउट क्या। उन्हें इस शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच का अवार्ड मिला। हालांकि वे थोड़ा भावुक तब हो गए थे जब विराट कोहली उनके सामने आए। सिराज पहले फील साल्ट को गेंद दाल चुके थे लेकिन जब विराट विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) उनके सामने आए, वे रन अप लेने के बाद थोड़ा रुके और फिर वापस से उन्होंने गेंद फेंकी।


इमोशनल होते भी क्यों न? सिराज आज जो हैं उनकी सफलता में विराट कोहली का बहुत बड़ा हाथ है, उन्होंने सिराज को बहुत कुछ सिखाया है और कई मौकों पर उन्हें बैक भी किया है। सिराज का अपनी पूर्व टीम के खिलाफ ऐसा प्रदर्शन देखने के बाद फैंस ने गजब के मीम्स बनाए जिसे देख आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। 


X (पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस ने Mohammed Siraj और RCB को लेकर बनाए Memes

रजत पाटीदार ने इन पर फोड़ा अपने घर में मिली हार का ठीकरा, सिराज ने लिया बदला

रजत पाटीदार ने इन पर फोड़ा अपने घर में मिली हार का ठीकरा, सिराज ने लिया बदलारॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू (RCB) के कप्तान रजत पाटीदार (Rajat Patidar) ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में बुधवार को यहां गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) के खिलाफ 8 विकेट की एकतरफा हार के बाद स्वीकार किया कि उनकी टीम को शुरुआत में अधिक विकेट गंवाने का नुकसान उठाना पड़ा। आरसीबी (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) की टीम एक समय 42 रन पर चार विकेट गंवा चुका थी लेकिन लिविंगस्टोन (Liam Livingstone) ने 40 गेंद में 5 छक्कों और एक चौके से 54 रन की पारी खेलने के अलावा जितेश शर्मा (33) के साथ पांचवें विकेट के लिए 52 और टिम डेविड (32) के साथ सातवें विकेट के लिए 46 रन जोड़कर आरसीबी का स्कोर आठ विकेट पर 169 रन तक पहुंचाया।

गुजरात ने 8 विकेट से बैंगलुरू को हराकर चिन्नास्वामी में रोका विजय रथ

गुजरात ने 8 विकेट से बैंगलुरू को हराकर चिन्नास्वामी में रोका विजय रथRCBvsGT मोहम्मद सिराज और साई किशोर की उम्दा गेंदबाजी के बाद जोस बटलर के तूफानी अर्धशतक से गुजरात टाइटंस ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में बुधवार को यहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू (आरसीबी) के खिलाफ आठ विकेट की आसान जीत दर्ज की। आरसीबी के 170 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए टाइटंस ने जोस बटलर की 39 गेंद में छह छक्कों और पांच चौकों से नाबाद 73 रन की पारी के अलावा सलामी बल्लेबाज साई सुदर्शन (49) के साथ उनकी दूसरे विकेट की 75 और शेरफाइन रदरफोर्ड (नाबाद 30, 18 गेंद, तीन छक्के, एक चौका) के साथ तीसरे विकेट की 63 रन की अटूट साझेदारी से 17.5 ओवर में दो विकेट पर 170 रन बनाकर जीत हासिल की।

चिन्नास्वामी पर 170 से नीचे रही बैंगलोर की बल्लेबाजी, सिराज ने 3 विकेट लेकर निकाला बदला

चिन्नास्वामी पर 170 से नीचे रही बैंगलोर की बल्लेबाजी, सिराज ने 3 विकेट लेकर निकाला बदलाRCBvsGT मोहम्मद सिराज और साई किशोर की उम्दा गेंदबाजी से लियाम लिविंगस्टोन के अर्धशतक के बावजूद गुजरात टाइटंस ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में बुधवार को यहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू (आरसीबी) को आठ विकेट पर 169 रन के स्कोर पर रोक दिया।सिराज ने 19 रन देकर तीन जबकि किशोर ने 22 रन देकर दो विकेट चटकाए जिससे आरसीबी ने नियमित अंतराल पर विकेट गंवाए।

पिछले साल की खिताबी हार का बदला चुकता करना चाहेगी हैदराबाद, कोलकाता ने हराए थे लगातार 3 मैच

पिछले साल की खिताबी हार का बदला चुकता करना चाहेगी हैदराबाद, कोलकाता ने हराए थे लगातार 3 मैचSRHvsKKRतीन में से दो मैच हार चुकी गत चैम्पियन कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स और पिछले साल फाइनल खेलने वाली सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद बृहस्पतिवार को आईपीएल मैच में आमने सामने होंगी तो उनका लक्ष्य जीत की राह पर लौटने का होगा। केकेआर के कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे ने सत्र के पहले मैच में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू से मिली हार के बाद कहा था कि अभी घबराने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है।

गुजरात का बेंगलुरू के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी का फैसला (Video)

गुजरात का बेंगलुरू के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी का फैसला (Video)GTvsRCB गुजरात टाइटंस के कप्तान शुभमन गिल ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में बुधवार को यहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया।टाइटंस के तेज गेंदबाज कागिसो रबादा निजी कारणों से इस मैच में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। उनकी जगह अरशद खान को एकादश में जगह मिली है।बेंगलुरू की टीम ने अपनी एकादश में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है।

कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्स

कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्सSanjiv Goenka Rishabh Pant : IPL 2025 की शुरुआत धमासान मैचों के साथ हुई है, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के मैच के बाद 25 मार्च को भी दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के बीच के हाई वोल्टेज मैच देखने को मिला, जहां आशुतोष शर्मा ने लगभग हारे हुए मैच में लखनऊ के मुँह से जीत छीन की और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 1 विकेट से जीताया। इस Nail Biting मैच के बाद लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मालिक सजीव गोयनका को डगआउट के सामने कप्तान ऋषभ पंत से बात करते हुए देखा गया जो इस मैच में हर डिपार्टमेंट में फुस्सी बम निकले। इन दोनों को साथ देख फैंस को 2024 आईपीएल की याद आ गई जब संजीव गोयनका ने केएल राहुल को डांटा था और उसके बाद खूब बवाल भी खड़ा हो गया था।

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा है

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा हैMS Dhoni on Impact Player : भारत के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जब इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को पहली बार इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में लागू किया गया तो वह इसकी जरूरत को लेकर पूरी तरह आश्वस्त नहीं थे लेकिन अब वह इसे टी20 क्रिकेट के विकास के एक हिस्से के रूप में देखते हैं। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK ) का यह 43 वर्षीय करिश्माई क्रिकेटर हालांकि खुद को इंपैक्ट प्लेयर नहीं मानते हैं क्योंकि वह अब भी अपनी टीम के पहली पसंद के विकेटकीपर हैं।

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशन

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशनWho is Ashutosh Sharma DC vs lSG : मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम (Ratlam) में जन्मे आशुतोष शर्मा ने आईपीएल में ऐसा कारनामा किया है की उसे क्रिकेट जगत जल्द नहीं भूल पाएगा। 24 मार्च को उन्होंने लगभग हारे हुए मैच से लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मुँह से जीत छीन ली, जिसके बाद हर जगह सिर्फ उन्हीं की चर्चा है। लखनऊ के द्वारा दिए गए 210 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करते हुए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) की शुरुआत बेहद खराब थी, 2 ओवर के अंदर ही उन्होंने अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे और फैंस मीम्स बनाने लगे थे कि ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे फुटबॉल का मैच चल रहा हो

हवा में उड़ने वाला यह कीवी क्रिकेटर कभी बनना चाहता था पायलट (Video)

हवा में उड़ने वाला यह कीवी क्रिकेटर कभी बनना चाहता था पायलट (Video)अगर मेरे पास दुनिया का सारा पैसा होता तो मैं पायलट बनना पसंद करता: ग्लेन फिलिप्स

दीपक चहर को मिली MS Dhoni को चिढ़ाने की सजा, मैच के बाद दिया 'Bat Treatment' [VIDEO]

दीपक चहर को मिली MS Dhoni को चिढ़ाने की सजा, मैच के बाद दिया 'Bat Treatment' [VIDEO]24 मार्च चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) और मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) के बीच खेले गए मैच में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) और दीपक चहर (Deepak Chahar) के बीच कुछ ऐसे दृश्य देखने मिले जो सोशल मीडिया पर इस वक्त सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेंडिंग है। इस रोमांचक मुकाबले में CSK ने MI को 4 विकेटों से हराया, यह मुंबई इंडियंस की आईपीएल के अपने पहले मैच में लगातार 13वीं हार थी, वे 2013 से लगातार अपना पहला मैच हारते आ रहे हैं। कई सालों चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए खेले दीपक चहर इस बार मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए खेल रहे हैं, आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन से पहले उन्हें चेन्नई ने रिलीज़ कर दिया था और मुंबई इंडियंस ने उन्हें आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन में 9.25 Crore रूपए में खरीद कर अपनी टीम का हिस्सा बनाया।
