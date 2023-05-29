सोमवार, 29 मई 2023
पुनः संशोधित: सोमवार, 29 मई 2023 (16:25 IST)

गुजरात आए चेन्नई के फैंस को उठानी पड़ी यह 3 तकलीफें, बारिश ने किया बुरा हाल

Gujarat Titans गुजरात टाइटंस बनाम Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बीच रविवार को जब अंतत 11 बजे बाद भी बारिश नहीं रुकी तो अंपायरों ने खेल उस वक्त के लिए रद्द कर दिया और फिर अगले दिन यानि सोमवार को खेल शुरु होने की घोषणा की। इसके बाद गुजरात के अहमदाबाद शहर आए चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के फैंस के लिए असली परेशानियां शुरु हुई, जिसके कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर भी वायरल हो रहे हैं।
1)  घुटने तक भरे हुए पानी में चलना पड़ा

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के फैंस या दोनों ही टीमों के फैसं जब स्टेडियम से बाहर जा रहे थे तो पानी इतना ज्यादा जमा हो गया था कि घुटने से थोड़ा नीचे ही था। ऐसे में दर्शकों को खासी परेशानियां उठानी पड़ी।
2) रेल्वे स्टेशन पर चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के फैंस ने बिताई रात

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के फैंस ने रेल्वे स्टेशन पर अपनी रात बिताई। इसके कुछ वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। दरअसल अलग अलग शहरों से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के समर्थक भारी भीड़ में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को देखने के लिए फाइनल देखने आए थे। यह भी अंदेशा लगाया जा रहा था कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इस फाइनल के बाद संन्यास ले लेंगे। जिन्होंने यह निर्णय ले लिया था कि अब वापसी करनी है क्योंकि टिकट है वह और जिन्हें होटलों में जगह नहीं मिली वह रेल्वे स्टेशन पर रात गुजराते नजर आए।
3) विराट कोहली के कटआउट से खुद को बारिश से बचाया

विराट कोहली की टीम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर भले ही आईपीएल 2023 से बाहर हो चुकी हो लेकिन  विराट कोहली के कटआउट ने नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में फैंस की बहुत मदद की। उनका कटआउट उठाकर दर्शक चल रहे थे ताकि वह खुद बारिश  से बचे रहें।
