Last Updated : गुरुवार, 17 जुलाई 2025 (16:12 IST)

रूस यूक्रेन युद्ध के बीच जेलेंस्की का बड़ा फैसला, यूलिया को बनाया नया प्रधानमंत्री

Yulia Svyrydenko with zelenskyy
Ukraine new PM : यूक्रेन की वित्त मंत्री और अमेरिका के साथ खनिज समझौते में मुख्य प्रमुख वार्ताकार, यूलिया स्विरीडेंको को देश का नया प्रधानमंत्री नियुक्त किया गया है। वह वर्ष 2022 में रूस के आक्रमण के बाद देश की सरकार की पहली नई प्रमुख हैं।
 
39 वर्षीय स्विरीडेंको को डेनिस श्म्यहल की जगह यह जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। स्विरीडेन्को यूक्रेन सरकार में नई भूमिकाएं संभालने वाले अधिकारियों के समूह में से एक हैं।
 
राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की ने युद्ध से थके हुए राष्ट्र को सक्रिय करने और रूस के लगातार आक्रमण के मद्देनजर घरेलू हथियारों के उत्पादन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मंत्रिमंडल में फेरबदल किया है।
 
हालांकि, घरेलू स्तर पर, मंत्रिमंडल के पुनर्गठन को एक बड़े बदलाव के रूप में नहीं देखा जा रहा है क्योंकि यूक्रेनी नेता उन अधिकारियों पर भरोसा करना जारी रखे हैं जिन्होंने युद्ध के दौरान अपनी प्रभावशीलता और वफादारी साबित की है।
क्या नीतीश कुमार को बिहार का एकनाथ शिंदे बनाना चाहती है भाजपा?

क्या नीतीश कुमार को बिहार का एकनाथ शिंदे बनाना चाहती है भाजपा?Chief Minister Nitish Kumar News: पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव की तरह इस बार भी बिहार में भाजपा की नजर मुख्‍यमंत्री पद की कुर्सी पर है। उसकी पूरी कोशिश है कि नीतीश कुमार को बिहार का 'एकनाथ शिंदे' बना दिया जाए। माना जा रहा है कि भाजपा ने केन्द्रीय मंत्री चिराग पासवान को इसके लिए काम पर लगा भी दिया है।

ओडिशा आत्मदाह केस में प्रोफेसर समीर साहू ने छात्रा से कहा था—तुम बच्ची नहीं हो, समझो मैं क्या चाहता हूं

ओडिशा आत्मदाह केस में प्रोफेसर समीर साहू ने छात्रा से कहा था—तुम बच्ची नहीं हो, समझो मैं क्या चाहता हूंबालेश्वर जिले के फकीर मोहन कॉलेज की छात्रा के आत्मदाह केस में चौंकाने वाली बातें सामने आ रही हैं। इसमें अब समीर साहू ने छात्रा से जो कहा था वही बात वायरल हो रही है। समीर साहू ने छात्रा से कहा था—तुम बच्ची नहीं हो, समझो मैं क्या चाहता हूं।

निमिषा प्रिया की फांसी, क्‍या ब्‍लड मनी के लिए राजी हुआ परिवार?

निमिषा प्रिया की फांसी, क्‍या ब्‍लड मनी के लिए राजी हुआ परिवार?भारतीय मूल की केरल की नर्स निमिषा प्रिया की फांसी को लेकर संस्‍पेंस गहराता जा रहा है। हालांकि 16 जुलाई को होने वाली फांसी फिलहाल टल गई है। इससे उसे कुछ राहत है। लेकिन फांसी को लेकर अभी तक कोई अंतिम फैसला नहीं हुआ है।

Odisha : शराबी ऑटो चालक ने हथौड़ा मारकर की माता-पिता की हत्या, रातभर रहा शवों के पास

Odisha : शराबी ऑटो चालक ने हथौड़ा मारकर की माता-पिता की हत्या, रातभर रहा शवों के पासOdisha Crime News : ओडिशा के मयूरभंज जिले में शराब के आदी एक ऑटो चालक ने अपने माता-पिता की हथौड़ा मारकर हत्या कर दी जिसके बाद रातभर वह उनके खून से लथपथ शवों के पास बैठा रहा। पुलिस ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली यह घटना मंगलवार रात बैसिंगा थाना क्षेत्र के ढोनापाल गांव में हुई। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने हिमांशु को गिरफ्तार किया।

राजा हरि सिंह पर खान सर की टिप्पणी से छिड़ा विवाद, जानिए कश्मीर के भारत में विलय की पूरी कहानी

राजा हरि सिंह पर खान सर की टिप्पणी से छिड़ा विवाद, जानिए कश्मीर के भारत में विलय की पूरी कहानीkhan sir got into trouble for commenting on maharaja hari singh, know kashmir history: हाल ही में, लोकप्रिय शिक्षक और यूट्यूबर खान सर एक पॉडकास्ट में दिए गए अपने बयानों के कारण विवादों में घिर गए। कश्मीर मुद्दे पर महाराजा हरि सिंह पर उनके द्वारा की गई एक टिप्पणी के बाद उनके विचारों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी बवाल मचा हुआ है। कई लोगों को उनका दृष्टिकोण पसंद नहीं आया। इस विवाद से परे, आइए इतिहास की दृष्टि से जानते हैं कश्मीर की कहानी। कैसे हुआ था कश्मीर का भारत में विलय और इसमें राजा हरि सिंह का पक्ष और भूमिका।

अमेरिकी नागरिकता वाले बच्चे को गोद लेने के बारे क्या क्या बोला बंबई उच्च न्यायालय

अमेरिकी नागरिकता वाले बच्चे को गोद लेने के बारे क्या क्या बोला बंबई उच्च न्यायालयBombay High Court's statement: बंबई उच्च न्यायालय (Bombay High Court) ने कहा है कि किसी भारतीय को अमेरिकी नागरिकता वाले बच्चे को गोद लेने का मौलिक अधिकार नहीं है, भले ही वह बच्चा रिश्तेदार का ही क्यों न हो। न्यायमूर्ति रेवती मोहिते डेरे और न्यायमूर्ति नीला गोखले की खंडपीठ ने बुधवार को एक भारतीय दंपति की अपने रिश्तेदार के बेटे को गोद लेने की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। यह बच्चा जन्म से अमेरिकी नागरिक है।

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में बवाल, 30 कांग्रेस सदस्य एक दिन के लिए निलंबित

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में बवाल, 30 कांग्रेस सदस्य एक दिन के लिए निलंबितChhatisgarh news in hindi : छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में गुरुवार को राज्य में खाद की कमी को लेकर हंगामा मचाने के कारण कांग्रेस सदस्यों को एक दिन के लिए निलंबित कर दिया गया। कांग्रेस सदस्यों ने आरोप लगाया कि राज्य सरकार डीएपी (डायमोनियम फॉस्फेट) उर्वरक की पर्याप्त आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने में विफल रही है।

दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने पूछा, बिना कक्षाओं के स्कूल कैसे संचालित किए जा सकते हैं?

दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने पूछा, बिना कक्षाओं के स्कूल कैसे संचालित किए जा सकते हैं?Delhi High Court's question to MCD: दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय (Delhi High Court ) ने इस बात पर आश्चर्य जताया कि बिना कक्षाओं के और केवल चारदीवारी, शौचालय और पेयजल की सुविधा के साथ कोई स्कूल कैसे संचालित किया जा सकता है? उच्च न्यायालय ने यह टिप्पणी तब की जब उसे बताया गया कि संबंधित अधिकारियों ने खिड़की गांव में एमसीडी (MCD) द्वारा संचालित एक प्राथमिक विद्यालय में कक्षाओं को छोड़कर कुछ स्थानों की मरम्मत और नवीनीकरण की अनुमति दे दी है। इस विद्यालय की दीवार सूफी संत यूसुफ कत्तल के मकबरे से मिलती है।

क्या है ‘धर्मांतरण’ का असली एजेंडा, कहीं सॉफ्ट कन्वर्शन तो कहीं सामूहिक धर्मपरिवर्तन, समझिए क्या है ‘धर्मसंकट’

क्या है ‘धर्मांतरण’ का असली एजेंडा, कहीं सॉफ्ट कन्वर्शन तो कहीं सामूहिक धर्मपरिवर्तन, समझिए क्या है ‘धर्मसंकट’motive behind religious conversion : उत्तर प्रदेश आतंकवाद निरोधक दस्ते (UP ATS) ने बलरामपुर जिले में एक रैकेट का पर्दाफाश करते हुए छांगुर बाबा और उसकी सहयोगी नीतू रोहरा उर्फ नसरीन को गिरफ्तार किया। जमालुद्दीन उर्फ छांगुर बाबा, एक बड़े अवैध धर्मांतरण नेटवर्क का मास्टरमाइंड निकला। धर्मांतरण, यानी एक धर्म से दूसरे धर्म में परिवर्तन, एक जटिल और संवेदनशील मुद्दा है, जिसके सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक, आर्थिक और भू-राजनीतिक आयाम हैं। यह केवल व्यक्तिगत आस्था का विषय नहीं रह गया है, बल्कि कई बार इसके पीछे गहरे एजेंडे और रणनीतियां भी काम करती हैं। हाल ही में बांग्लादेश से आई तस्वीरें, जहां बाढ़ प्रभावित इलाकों में राहत सामग्री बांटते हुए नाबालिग हिंदुओं से धर्म बदलने की बात की जा रही थी, इस मुद्दे की गंभीरता को दर्शाती हैं। इस तरह के घटनाक्रम धर्मांतरण के विभिन्न रूपों और उनके वास्तविक उद्देश्यों पर सोचने को मजबूर करते हैं। आइये इस गंभीर मुद्दे की बारीकियों को समझते हैं :

केरल के एक स्कूल में छात्र की करंट लगने से मौत, मंत्री ने दिए जांच के आदेश

केरल के एक स्कूल में छात्र की करंट लगने से मौत, मंत्री ने दिए जांच के आदेशStudent dies due to electric shock: कोल्लम जिले में गुरुवार को एक स्कूल परिसर में करंट लगने से 13 वर्षीय एक छात्र की मौत हो गई जिसके बाद शिक्षा मंत्री ने घटना की जांच के आदेश दिए। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतक की पहचान तेवलाक्करा स्थित उच्च माध्यमिक बाल विद्यालय के कक्षा 8वीं के छात्र मिथुन के रूप में हुई है। उसने बताया कि घटना सुबह करीब 9.15 बजे उस समय हुई, जब छात्र साइकल शेड पर गिरी चप्पल उठाने की कोशिश कर रहा था।

iPhone 16 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा Vivo का सस्ता फोन, 6500mAh की दमदार बैटरी धांसू फीचर्स

iPhone 16 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा Vivo का सस्ता फोन, 6500mAh की दमदार बैटरी धांसू फीचर्सVivo X200 सीरीज में एक और धांसू स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है। इसका लुक iPhone 16 की तरह है और इसके फीचर्स भी दमदार हैं। Vivo X200 FE अब Samsung, Apple, Google जैसे ब्रांड्‍स को कड़ी टक्कर देने के लिए लॉन्च हो गया है। इस स्मार्टफोन Amber Yellow, Frost Blue और Luxe Grey जैसे रंगों में उतारा है। इस फोन के साथ कंपनी ने भारत में अपना फोल्डेबल फोन Vivo X Fold 5 भी पेश किया है।

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 : सैमसंग का धांसू फ्लिप स्मार्टफोन, कीमत सुनेंगे तो हो जाएंगे हैरान

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 : सैमसंग का धांसू फ्लिप स्मार्टफोन, कीमत सुनेंगे तो हो जाएंगे हैरानSamsung ने अपना फ्लिप स्मार्टफोन Samsung Galaxy Z Fold लॉन्च कर दिया है। सैमसंग का यह फोल्डेबल फोन लेटेस्ट Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite प्रोसेसर के साथ आता है। यह फोन Android 16 पर बेस्ड OneUI पर काम करता है। इसमें 16GB रैम और 1TB तक इंटरनल स्टोरेज का सपोर्ट मिलता है। इसमें 4,400mAh की बैटरी दी गई है।

OnePlus Nord 5 : 20 घंटे चलने वाली बैटरी, 50 MP कैमरा, वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord 5 : 20 घंटे चलने वाली बैटरी, 50 MP कैमरा, वन प्लस का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्चOnePlus Nord 5 लॉन्च हो गया है। Nord 5 सीरीज के तहत नया नॉर्ड 5 और Nord CE 5 पेश किया है। इन दोनों डिवाइस में Android 15 देखने को मिलता है। कंपनी ने पिछले महीने OnePlus 13s को भी लॉन्च किया था जो एक कॉम्पैक्ट फ्लैगशिप डिवाइस है जिसमें खास AI फीचर्स मिलते हैं।
