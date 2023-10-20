अस्पताल के बाद चर्च पर हमले से दहला गाजा

हमास के नियंत्रण वाले आंतरिक मंत्रालय का कहना है कि गाजा पट्टी में एक चर्च में शरण लेने वाले कई लोग गुरुवार देर रात हुए इस हमले में मारे गए। ग्रीक ऑर्थोडॉक्स चर्च के परिसर में हुए हमले में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की जान गई है। साथ ही कई घायल हुए हैं।
Dozens of are reported injured and missing in an Israeli airstrike on the ancient Greek Orthodox Church of St. Porphyrius in the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza, the third oldest church in the world— Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) October 19, 2023
Christians and Muslims were sheltering inside when it was attacked. pic.twitter.com/8N5g8BrbLT