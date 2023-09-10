रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. G20 शिखर सम्मेलन
  4. second day of G20 summit
Written By
Last Updated : रविवार, 10 सितम्बर 2023 (09:43 IST)

राजघाट पर पीएम मोदी ने किया G20 नेताओं का स्वागत, महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि (Live Updates)

G20 summit updates : G20 शिखर सम्मेलन का आज दूसरा दिन है। इसमें अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस समेत कई देशों के राष्‍ट्राध्यक्ष भाग ले रहे हैं। सम्मेलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

09:42 AM, 10th Sep
सभी G20 नेताओं ने एक साथ दी महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि।

08:57 AM, 10th Sep
इटली, फ्रांस, ब्रिटेन, बांग्लादेश, चीन, तुर्किए, रूस, फ्रांस, इंडोनेशिया के नेता राजघाट पहुंचे। सिंगापुर, मॉरिशस, जापान, कनाडा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के नेता भी पहुंचे। राजघाट पहुंचे G20 नेताओं का पीएम मोदी ने खादी का 'अंगरखा' पहनाकर किया स्वागत।

08:05 AM, 10th Sep
G20 शिखर सम्मेलन में ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक और उनकी पत्नी अक्षिता मूर्ति ने रविवार सुबह अक्षरधाम मंदिर पहुंचकर स्वामीनारायण के दर्शन किए। वे करीब 1 घंटे तक मंदिर में रहे।
 
ऋषि सुनक के कार्यक्रम को देखते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस ने मंदिर के अंदर और इसके आसपास सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई थी। इलाके में पहले ही अवरोधक लगा दिए गए थे और ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री की यात्रा के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में सुरक्षा कर्मी तैनात किए गए थे।

08:04 AM, 10th Sep
सुबह सवा 10 बजे भारत मंडपम् पहुंचे दुनिया भर से आए दिग्गज। सम्मेलन के दूसरे दिन सुबह 10.30 से शुरू होगा सत्र। वन फ्यूचर पर होगी चर्चा। इससे पहले सभी नेता राजघाट जाकर महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। फ्रांस के राष्‍ट्रपति के साथ लंच करेंगे पीएम मोदी। कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो से भी करेंगे मुलाकात। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
G20 नेताओं की राजघाट पर महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि

अमरिंदर ने सोनिया से मुलाकात के दावों को बताया अफवाह

अमरिंदर ने सोनिया से मुलाकात के दावों को बताया अफवाहPunjab Politics : भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता और पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह (Amarinder Singh) ने शनिवार को उन दावों को 'बेबुनियाद अफवाह' बताकर खारिज कर दिया, जिसमें कहा गया है कि हाल ही में उन्होंने कांग्रेस नेता सोनिया गांधी (Sonia Gandhi) से मुलाकात की थी। सिंह ने कहा कि उनका सिद्धांत है कि एक बार निर्णय लेने के बाद वह कभी पलटते नहीं हैं।

चुनाव सर्वेक्षण वीडियो : शिवराज ने दिग्विजय पर लगाया झूठ फैलाने का आरोप

चुनाव सर्वेक्षण वीडियो : शिवराज ने दिग्विजय पर लगाया झूठ फैलाने का आरोपElection survey video case : मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शनिवार को कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सदस्य दिग्विजय सिंह पर छेड़छाड़ किए गए एक वीडियो के माध्यम से झूठ फैलाने का आरोप लगाया। सिंह के एक पोस्ट का स्क्रीनशॉट साझा करते हुए चौहान ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, कांग्रेस को झूठ का सहारा है, लेकिन इस बार झूठे और फर्जी सहारे काम नहीं आएंगे। इसलिए कांग्रेस को 'जन आक्रोश' झेलना पड़ता है।

Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration : जी-20 ‘नई दिल्ली लीडर्स समिट डिक्लेरेशन’ के प्रमुख बिं‍दु

Delhi Leaders Summit Declaration : जी-20 ‘नई दिल्ली लीडर्स समिट डिक्लेरेशन’ के प्रमुख बिं‍दुशनिवार को जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में आम सहमति बन गई और नई दिल्ली घोषणापत्र को स्वीकार कर लिया गया। जानिए खास बिंदु-

G20 Summit India : ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस क्या है, 11 देश इससे जुड़े, जानिए क्या हैं इसके फायदे

G20 Summit India : ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस क्या है, 11 देश इससे जुड़े, जानिए क्या हैं इसके फायदेG20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration : जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन (G20 Summit India) में दिल्ली घोषणा-प‍त्र (New Delhi Leaders Declaration) जारी किया गया। इसकी बड़ी बातों में ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस (What is biofuel Alliance) लॉन्च करने की घोषणा करना भी शामिल है। ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस दुनिया में वैकल्पिक व स्वच्छ ईंधन को बढ़ावा देने का प्रयास है। जानिए आखिर क्या है ग्लोबल बायोफ्यूल अलायंस और क्या होंगे इसके फायदे-

G20 समिट में कोणार्क चक्र की प्रतिकृति, भारत के लिए क्यों खास है यह चक्र

G20 समिट में कोणार्क चक्र की प्रतिकृति, भारत के लिए क्यों खास है यह चक्रKonark chakra in G20 Summit : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन स्थल ‘भारत मंडपम’ पहुंचे विश्व नेताओं से हाथ मिलाकर शनिवार को उनका स्वागत किया। पीएम मोदी ने हर नेता के साथ अलग-अलग फोटो खिंचाई इस दौरान बैकग्राउंड में ओडिशा के पुरी स्थित सूर्य मंदिर के कोणार्क चक्र की प्रतिकृति नजर आ रही थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

राजघाट पर पीएम मोदी ने किया G20 नेताओं का स्वागत, महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि (Live Updates)

राजघाट पर पीएम मोदी ने किया G20 नेताओं का स्वागत, महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि (Live Updates)G20 summit updates : G20 शिखर सम्मेलन का आज दूसरा दिन है। इसमें अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस समेत कई देशों के राष्‍ट्राध्यक्ष भाग ले रहे हैं। सम्मेलन से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

आदित्य-L1 ने तीसरी बार सफलतापूर्वक बदली की पृथ्वी की कक्षा, सूर्य के ओर करीब

आदित्य-L1 ने तीसरी बार सफलतापूर्वक बदली की पृथ्वी की कक्षा, सूर्य के ओर करीबAditya L1 : भारत के पहले सूर्य मिशन के तहत सूरज के बाहरी वातावरण के अध्ययन के लिए भेजे गए आदित्य-एल1 यान की पृथ्वी की कक्षा से संबंधित तीसरी प्रक्रिया रविवार तड़के सफलतापूर्वक पूरी कर ली गई। इसरो ने यह जानकारी दी।

चीन को कितनी चुनौती दे पाएगा अरब, अमेरिका और भारत का रेल-पोर्ट प्लान

चीन को कितनी चुनौती दे पाएगा अरब, अमेरिका और भारत का रेल-पोर्ट प्लानभारतीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को दिल्ली में अमेरिका, सऊदी अरब और यूरोपीय देशों के नेताओं के साथ मिलकर ‘इंडिया - मिडिल ईस्ट - यूरोप इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर’ लॉन्च किया है।

ऋषि सुनक ने किए अक्षरधाम मंदिर के दर्शन, जानिए मंदिर की खास बातें

ऋषि सुनक ने किए अक्षरधाम मंदिर के दर्शन, जानिए मंदिर की खास बातेंRishi Sunak in Akshardham mandir : G20 शिखर सम्मेलन में ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक और उनकी पत्नी अक्षिता मूर्ति ने रविवार सुबह अक्षरधाम मंदिर पहुंचकर स्वामीनारायण के दर्शन किए।

G-20 Summit : मुर्मू और मोदी ने भव्य रात्रिभोज में G20 नेताओं का किया स्वागत, परोसे गए मोटे अनाज से तैयार व्यंजन

G-20 Summit : मुर्मू और मोदी ने भव्य रात्रिभोज में G20 नेताओं का किया स्वागत, परोसे गए मोटे अनाज से तैयार व्यंजनG-20 Summit : राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने शनिवार को शिखर सम्मेलन स्थल 'भारत मंडपम' में जी-20 मेहमानों के लिए एक भव्य रात्रिभोज का आयोजन किया, जिसमें मोटे अनाज से बने व्यंजन और कश्मीरी कहवा परोसे गए। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रात्रिभोज शुरू होने से पहले एक मंच पर अतिथियों का स्वागत किया। रात्रिभोज के मेनू (व्यंजन सूची) के अनुसार, गणमान्य व्यक्तियों को परोसे गए।

Moto G84 5G ने किया धमाका, 12GB रैम + 256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगे, सेल में मिलेंगे धमाकेदार ऑफर्स

Moto G84 5G ने किया धमाका, 12GB रैम + 256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत सुन चौंक जाएंगे, सेल में मिलेंगे धमाकेदार ऑफर्सMotorola ने अपना स्मार्टफोन Moto G84 5G लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसे कम कीमत में बेहतरीन फीचर्स वाला स्मार्टफोन कहा जा सकता है। Moto G84 5G, Moto G82 5G का जगह लेता है जिसे पिछले साल 2022 में लॉन्च किया गया था। स्मार्टफोन में 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 1300 निट्स के पीक ब्राइटनेस लेवल के साथ 6.55-इंच फुल HD+ pOLED डिस्प्ले है।

Realme ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता Narzo 60x 5G, 120Hz display के साथ dual camera

Realme ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता Narzo 60x 5G, 120Hz display के साथ dual cameraRealme Narzo 60x 5G with dual camera launched in India : Realme Narzo 60x 5G को लॉन्च कर दिया है। फीचर्स की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन में MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC TSMC 6nm प्रोसेसर और 5000mAh की बैटरी 33 वॉट के फास्ट चर्जिंग के साथ मिलती है। Realme Narzo 60x 5G को कंपनी ने 4/128GB और 6/128GB वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है।

IPhone 15 में दिखेगा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा बदलाव, मिलेगा USB टाइप C सपोर्ट, यूजर को होंगे 4 फायदे

IPhone 15 में दिखेगा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा बदलाव, मिलेगा USB टाइप C सपोर्ट, यूजर को होंगे 4 फायदेApple 12 सितंबर को IPhone 15 की सीरीज को लॉन्च कर सकता है। इसके फीचर्स को लेकर कई खुलासे सामने आ रहे हैं। ये मॉडल्स USB Type-C पोर्ट के साथ आ सकते हैं। अगर ऐसा होता तो आईफोन की दुनिया में ये बड़ा बदलाव होगा। इससे यूजर्स को भी फायदा होगा।

Samsung को कड़ी टक्कर देगा Tecno का Rollable स्मार्टफोन, बटन दबाते ही बड़ा हो जाएगा डिस्प्ले

Samsung को कड़ी टक्कर देगा Tecno का Rollable स्मार्टफोन, बटन दबाते ही बड़ा हो जाएगा डिस्प्लेTecno की तरफ से एक नए स्मार्टफोन Tecno Phantom Ultimate की घोषणा कर दी गई है। यह एक Rollable स्मार्टफोन है। स्मार्टफोन की स्क्रीन स्लाइड करके बढ़ जाती है। यह अपनी तरह का पहला स्मार्टफोन है। टेक्नो की तरफ से इस कॉन्सेप्ट स्मार्टफोन का वीडियो और फोटो जारी किया गया है। टेक्नो का यह स्मार्टफोन सैमसंग को कड़ी टक्कर देगा। Tecno ने एक फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन टेक्नो फैंटम वी फोल्ड को लॉन्च किया था, जो सबसे सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन था।

Realme लाया 2 सस्ते 5G Phone, 108MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी, 500 का कूपन, 1000 बैंक ऑफर और 6 महीने की नो कॉस्ट EMI

Realme लाया 2 सस्ते 5G Phone, 108MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी, 500 का कूपन, 1000 बैंक ऑफर और 6 महीने की नो कॉस्ट EMIRealme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G launched in India : Realme ने भारतीय बाजार में दो नए सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं। ‘रियलमी’ ने मध्यम वर्ग को ध्यान में रखकर 5जी सिगमेंट में 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और 5000 एमएएच की बैटरी के साथ किफायती कीमतों पर स्मार्टफोन बाजार में उतारे हैं।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

एशिया कप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com