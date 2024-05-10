शुक्रवार, 10 मई 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. vyjayantimala and chiranjeevi honored with padma vibhushan award
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 10 मई 2024 (12:51 IST)

वैजयंतीमाला और चिरंजीवी को मिला पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार, राष्ट्रपति ने किया सम्मानित

vyjayantimala and chiranjeevi honored with padma vibhushan award - vyjayantimala and chiranjeevi honored with padma vibhushan award
Padma Vibhushan Award 2024: बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज अदाकारा वैजयंतीमाला और साउथ सुपरस्टार चिरंजीवी को भारत के दूसरे सबसे बड़े नागरिक पुरस्कार पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित किया गया है। कला के क्षेत्र में अतुलनीय योगदान के लिए वैजयंतीमाला और चिरंजीवी को यह पुरस्कार मिला है। 
 
राष्ट्रपति द्रोपदी मुर्मू ने 9 मई को राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित नागरिक अलंकरण समारोह--द्वितीय में वर्ष 2024 के लिए पद्म विभूषण, पद्म भूषण और पद्म श्री पुरस्कार वितरण किए। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने वैजयंतीमाला और चिरंजीवी को पद्म विभूषण पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया।
 
पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित होने के बाद वैजयंतीमाला ने कहा, साल 1969 में मुझे पद्म श्री मिला था और अब पद्म विभूषण मिला है। मैं बहुत खुश और आभारी हूं। यह मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी बात है। यह हमारे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी और भारत सरकार हैं, जिन्होंने मेरी कला-नृत्य के साथ-साथ फिल्मों को भी मान्यता दी है। मैं यह पुरस्कार पाकर खुश और विनम्र हूं।
 
वहीं चिरंजीवी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर लिखा, कला प्रेमियों को, उन सभी को जिन्होंने कला के क्षेत्र में मेरा समर्थन किया, उनको आभार। केंद्र सरकार को जिन्होंने पद्म विभुषण पुरुस्कार दिया, उन सभी को जिन्होंने इस अवसर पर मुझे बधाई दी, मेरा अभिनंदन।
 
बता दें कि वैजयंतीमाला एक्ट्रेस के साथ एक मशहूर क्लासिकल डांसर भी रही हैं। उन्होंने साल 1949 में फिल्मी दुनिया में कदम रखा था। वैजयंतीमाला ने देवदास, मधुमति, नया दौर और साधना जैसी यादगार फिल्मों में काम किया है। 
 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

ब्लॉकबस्टर मूवी आरआरआर फिर सिनेमाघरों में हो रही है रिलीज

ब्लॉकबस्टर मूवी आरआरआर फिर सिनेमाघरों में हो रही है रिलीजब्लॉकबस्टर मूवी आरआरआर 2022 में रिलीज हुई थी। यदि आप इसे बिग स्क्रीन पर देखने से चूक गए हैं या फिर देखना चाहते हैं तो एक मौका आपको मिलने जा रहा है। 10 मई को यह फिल्म दोबारा सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली है। वैसे भी इन दिनों सिनेमाघर वालों को नई बड़े बजट की फिल्में दिखाने को नहीं मिल रही है तो बेहतर है कि पुरानी हिट मूवी दिखाई जाए, शायद इसीलिए आरआरआर को दोबारा रिलीज किया जा रहा है।

जान्हवी कपूर अप्सरा जैसी नजर आ रही हैं अपने लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट में

जान्हवी कपूर अप्सरा जैसी नजर आ रही हैं अपने लेटेस्ट फोटोशूट मेंjanhvi kapoor hot photos: जान्हवी कपूर सोशल मीडिया क्वीन कही जाती हैं क्योंकि वे जानती हैं कि किस तरह से चर्चा में बने रहना है और फैन फॉलोइंग को बढ़ाना है, इसलिए वे लगातार ग्लैमरस फोटो अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने फोटो शेयर किए हैं जो वायरल हो रहे हैं और फैंस को बेहद पसंद आ रहे हैं। उनका स्टाइलिश अंदाज देखते ही बनता है।

अक्षय कुमार की Housefull 5 में हुई अभिषेक बच्चन की एंट्री

अक्षय कुमार की Housefull 5 में हुई अभिषेक बच्चन की एंट्रीAbhishek Bachchan in Housefull 5: साजिद नाडियाडवाला की सुपरहिट फ्रेंचाइजी 'हाउसफुल' की सभी फिल्मों ने दर्शकों का जबरदस्त मनोरंजन किया हैं। फैंस लंबे समय से 'हाउसफुल 5' का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म के लिए अक्षय कुमार और रितेश देशमुख का नाम पहले ही फंफर्म हो चुका है।

तमन्ना भाटिया की Aranmanai 4 बनी साल 2024 की पहली हिट तमिल मूवी, पहले वीकेंड किया इतना कलेक्शन

तमन्ना भाटिया की Aranmanai 4 बनी साल 2024 की पहली हिट तमिल मूवी, पहले वीकेंड किया इतना कलेक्शनAranmanai 4 Box Office Collection: पैन इंडिया स्टार तमन्ना भाटिया स्टारर 'अरनमनई 4' तमिल फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में एक बड़ा प्रभाव डालने के लिए तैयार है। यह फिल्म साल की पहली बड़ी तमिल हिट बन गई है। इसने तमिल फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में पांच महीने से चले आ रहे डल पैच को खत्म कर दिया है।

लोकसभा चुनाव जीतने के बाद बॉलीवुड को अलविदा कहेंगी कंगना रनौट! बोलीं- लोगों को मेरी जरूरत...

लोकसभा चुनाव जीतने के बाद बॉलीवुड को अलविदा कहेंगी कंगना रनौट! बोलीं- लोगों को मेरी जरूरत...kangana ranaut will quit bollywood: कंगना रनौट इन दिनों फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से दूर चुनाव प्रचार में बिजी हैं। कंगना भाजपा के टिकट से हिमाचल प्रदेश की मंडी लोकसभा सीट से चुनावी मैदान में उतरी हैं। चुनावी रैलियों में कंगना का बेबाक अंदाज देखने को मिल रहा है। एक्ट्रेस के भाषण के कई वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

लहंगा-चोली पहन ईशा गुप्ता ने लगाया बोल्डनेस का तड़का, तस्वीरें वायरल

लहंगा-चोली पहन ईशा गुप्ता ने लगाया बोल्डनेस का तड़का, तस्वीरें वायरलईशा का इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट उनकी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरों से भरा हुआ है

Shehnaaz Gill ने पार की बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें, टॉपलेस होकर फ्लॉन्ट किया क्लीवेज

Shehnaaz Gill ने पार की बोल्डनेस की सारी हदें, टॉपलेस होकर फ्लॉन्ट किया क्लीवेजShehnaaz Gill Bold Photo: 'बिग बॉस 13' से लोकप्रियता हासिल करने वाली शहनाज गिल टीवी से लेकर फिल्मों तक का जाना-मान चेहरा बन चुकी हैं। पंजाब की कैटरीना के नाम मशहूर शहनाज अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें शेयर करती हैं।

47 की उम्र में भी बेहद बोल्ड हैं चित्रांगदा सिंह, देखिए एक्ट्रेस का मदहोश करने वाला अंदाज

47 की उम्र में भी बेहद बोल्ड हैं चित्रांगदा सिंह, देखिए एक्ट्रेस का मदहोश करने वाला अंदाजचित्रांगदा सिंह अपनी सिजलिंग तस्वीरों और बोल्ड अदाओं से फैंस का दिल जीत लेती हैं

ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन में दिशा पाटनी ने दिखाई बोल्ड अदाएं, तस्वीरें वायरल

ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन में दिशा पाटनी ने दिखाई बोल्ड अदाएं, तस्वीरें वायरलदिशा पाटनी थाई हाई स्लिट गाउन में अपना कर्वी फिगर फ्लॉन्‍ट करती दिख रही हैं

जाह्नवी कपूर ने बढ़ाया इंटरनेट का तापमान, गोल्डन गाउन में शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें

जाह्नवी कपूर ने बढ़ाया इंटरनेट का तापमान, गोल्डन गाउन में शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरेंJanhvi Kapoor Bold Photo: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जाह्नवी कपूर ने बेहद कम वक्त में इंडस्ट्री में अपनी एक अलग पहचान बनाई हैं। लेकिन जाह्नवी कपूर फिल्मों से ज्यादा अपनी हॉट अदाओं को लेकर छाई रहती हैं। जाह्नवी सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी हॉट एंड ग्लैमरस तस्वीरों से तहलका मचा देती हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने एक बार फिर अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीरों से इंटरनेट का तापमान हाई कर दिया है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com