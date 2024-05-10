President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhushan in the field of Art to Dr. Vyjayantimala Bali. She is a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and played leading roles in popular Hindi and Tamil movies. She is the recipient of numerous awards and honours. Dr. Vyjayantimala Bali has also… pic.twitter.com/HaPEUZbY4o— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 9, 2024
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Vibhushan in the field of Art to Shri Konidela Chiranjeevi. He is a popular actor who has touched the lives of people through his films and humanitarian services. Shri Chiranjeevi has served as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister. He… pic.twitter.com/fAQThmfBG0— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 9, 2024