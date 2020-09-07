कंगना रनौट के ऑफिस पर बीएमसी का छापा, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- सपना टूटने का वक्त आ गया

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020
कंगना ने बीएमसी की इस रेड को बदले की कार्रवाई बताया है। कंगना रनौत ने एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें उनके ऑफिस में कुछ लोग जांच-पड़ताल करते दिख रहे हैं, जिन्हें उन्होंने बीएमसी के लोग कहा है।
They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020
I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020