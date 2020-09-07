सोमवार, 7 सितम्बर 2020
कंगना रनौट के ऑफिस पर बीएमसी का छापा, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- सपना टूटने का वक्त आ गया

पुनः संशोधित सोमवार, 7 सितम्बर 2020 (17:58 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौट और शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत के बीच शुरू हुई जुबानी जंग बढ़ती जा रही है। जहां 7 सितंबर की सुबह केंद्र ने कंगना को वाई-श्रेणी की सुरक्षा दी। वहीं, दोपहर को कंगना के मुंबई स्थित दफ्तर पर बीएमसी ने रेड डाली। इस बात की जानकारी खुद कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी है।
कंगना रनौत ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि बीएमसी के कुछ लोग उनके ऑफिस में जबरन घुस गए हैं और उनके दफ्तर को तोड़ने की तैयारी में हैं।

कंगना अपने ट्वीट में लिखती हैं, 'ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फिल्म्ज का ऑफिस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा जिंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फिल्म निर्माता बनूं मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफिस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक्त आ गया है, आज वहां अचानक बीएमसी के कुछ लोग आए हैं।'

कंगना ने बीएमसी की इस रेड को बदले की कार्रवाई बताया है। कंगना रनौत ने एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें उनके ऑफिस में कुछ लोग जांच-पड़ताल करते दिख रहे हैं, जिन्हें उन्होंने बीएमसी के लोग कहा है।

कंगना वीडियो साझा करते हुए कहती हैं, इन्होंने कहा- वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा। मुझे कल सूचित किया जाएगा कि वे मेरी प्रॉपर्टी को तोड़ रहे हैं।
कंगना ने एक और ट्वीट में कहा, 'मेरे पास सभी कागज हैं और बीएमसी की परमिशन भी। मैंने अपनी प्रॉपर्टी में कुछ भी गैरकानूनी नहीं किया है। बीएमसी को स्ट्रक्चर प्लान भेजना चाहिए यह दिखाने के लिए कहां गैरकानूनी कंस्ट्रक्शन हुआ है, वो भी नोटिस के साथ। लेकिन उन्होंने आज मेरे ऑफिस पर रेड मारी बिना किसी नोटिस के और कल वह सब कुछ ध्वस्त कर देंगे।'
इससे पहले BMC की तरफ से कहा गया था कि कंगना रनौट को मुंबई में 9 सितंबर को आने के बाद चौदह दिन होम क्वारंटीन में रहना होगा।



