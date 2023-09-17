रविवार, 17 सितम्बर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. bollywood celebs gathered to wish pm modi on his 73rd birthday
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: रविवार, 17 सितम्बर 2023 (14:05 IST)

कंगना रनौट से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दी पीएम मोदी को जन्मदिन की बधाई

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 17 सितंबर को अपना 73वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस खास मौके पर दुनियाभर से उन्हें बधाई मिल रही है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी पीएम मोदी को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जन्मदिन की बधाई दे रहे हैं।
अक्षय कुमार ने पीएम मोदी संग तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'हैप्पी बर्थडे नरेंद्र मोदी जी। साल दर साल हमें इंस्पायर करते रहें। आपको अच्छी सेहत और खुशियों की शुभकामनाएं।'
 
कंगना रनौट ने लिखा, 'दुनिया के सबसे पसंदीदा नेता को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, एक साधारण व्यक्ति जो अपनी कड़ी मेहनत और दृढ़ता के माध्यम से सशक्तिकरण की ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचा और वास्तुकार बन गया। नया भारत… आप भारतवासियों के लिए सिर्फ एक प्रधानमंत्री नहीं हैं, भगवान राम की तरह आपका नाम इस राष्ट्र की चेतना में हमेशा के लिए अंकित हो गया है। आपके लंबे और स्वस्थ जीवन की कामना करती हूं।
 














हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

सोनू सूद को याद आया लॉकडाउन का दौर, बोले- कोरोना में लगा ग्लैमर की दुनिया बहुत छोटी

सोनू सूद को याद आया लॉकडाउन का दौर, बोले- कोरोना में लगा ग्लैमर की दुनिया बहुत छोटीSonu Sood: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सोनू सूद ने कोरोनाकाल में दिल खोलकर लोगों की मदद की थी। कोरोनाकाल में लोगों को उनके घरों तक पहुंचाने से शुरू हुआ सोनू सूद का लोगों की मदद का यह सिलसिला आज भी जारी है। हाल ही में कोविड-19 महामारी और लॉकडाउन के दौरान आम लोगों की सेवा करते हुए, उन्हें पहली बार महसूस हुआ कि ग्लैमर की दुनिया बहुत छोटी है।

शादी के 27 साल बाद पत्नी डेबोरा-ली फर्नेस से तलाक लेने जा रहे ह्यू जैकमैन

शादी के 27 साल बाद पत्नी डेबोरा-ली फर्नेस से तलाक लेने जा रहे ह्यू जैकमैनHugh Jackman: हॉलीवुड एक्टर ह्यू जैकमैन और उनकी डेबोरा-ली फर्नेस शादी के 27 साल बाद अलग हो गए हैं। दोनों ने आपसी सहमति से अलग होने का फैसला किया। खबरों के अनुसार ह्यू और डेबोरा के बीच बीते कई दिनों से कुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा था। आखिरकार दोनों ने तलाक लेने का फैसला किया।

'महाभारत' एक्ट्रेस मानसी शर्मा दूसरी बार बनीं मां, बेटी को दिया जन्म

'महाभारत' एक्ट्रेस मानसी शर्मा दूसरी बार बनीं मां, बेटी को दिया जन्मmansi sharma blessed with baby girl: टीवी एक्ट्रेस मानसी शर्मा के घर दूसरी बार किलकारियां गूंज गई है। एक्ट्रेस ने एक प्यारी सी बेटी को जन्म दिया है। इस साल मई में उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए अपनी दूसरी प्रेग्नेंसी की घोषणा की थी। मानुसी ने हंसराज हंस के बेटे युवराज हंस से शादी की है।

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'मिशन रानीगंज' का गाना 'जलसा 2.0' हुआ रिलीज

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'मिशन रानीगंज' का गाना 'जलसा 2.0' हुआ रिलीजJalsa 2.0 song: बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार जल्द ही एक रेस्क्यू थ्रिलर फिल्म 'मिशन रानीगंज' में नजर आने वाले हैं। यह फिल्म 'रानीगंज कोलफील्ड' में एक असल जीवन की घटना से प्रेरित है और दिवंगत जसवंत सिंह गिल के साहसिक काम से प्रेरित है जिन्होंने भारत के कोल रेस्क्यू मिशन का नेतृत्व किया था।

पूजा भट्ट ने एल्विश यादव को दिया खास बर्थडे गिफ्ट, 'बिग बॉस' विनर बोले- मंदिर में रखूंगा...

पूजा भट्ट ने एल्विश यादव को दिया खास बर्थडे गिफ्ट, 'बिग बॉस' विनर बोले- मंदिर में रखूंगा...elvish yadav birthday gift: 'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2' विनर एल्विश यादव ने हाल ही में अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया। एल्विश ने दुबई में 26वां बर्थडे मनाया। इसके बाद एल्विश ने मुंबई आकर बिग बॉस की पार्टी में भी हिस्सा लिया। इस पार्टी में बिग बॉस के कई कंटेस्टेंट्स शामिल हुए।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षा

Jawan Movie Review शाहरुख खान के स्टारडम की लहर पर सवार जवान | फिल्म समीक्षाJawan Movie Review:

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगा

दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी: उमराव जान का यह गीत जब तक ऐसे दिल हैं जो तरसते हैं, गूंजता रहेगा | गीत गंगाफिल्म "उमराव जान" का गाना "दिल चीज़ क्या है मेरी जान लीजिए" काव्यात्मक सुंदरता, भावनात्मक गहराई और मधुर संगीत का एक शानदार उदाहरण है। प्रसिद्ध संगीतकार खय्याम द्वारा संगीतबद्ध और आशा भोसले की मनमोहक आवाज द्वारा जीवंत किया गया यह गीत प्रेम, लालसा और आत्म-खोज की जटिल भावनाओं के माध्यम से एक यात्रा है।

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियां

क्या आप जानते हैं शक्ति कपूर का असली नाम? एक्टर के बारे में 30 रोचक जानकारियांशक्ति कपूर का वास्तविक नाम सुनील सिकंदरलाल कपूर है। उनका जन्म 3 सितंबर 1952 को हुआ। शक्ति कपूर एक बार अपने माता-पिता को अपनी फिल्म 'इंसानियत के दुश्मन' दिखाने ले गए। फिल्म में वे बलात्कार करते नजर आएं। यह देख उनकी मां भड़क गई और थिएटर छोड़ कर चली गई। पिता ने फटकार लगा दी कि सिर्फ लड़कियों को छेड़ने का काम करते हो। अच्छे रोल करो। हेमा मालिनी जैसी अभिनेत्री के साथ काम करो।

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता है

द फ्रीलांसर वेबसीरिज के एक्टर नवनीत मलिक कहते हैं नीरज पांडे को एक्टर की नस पकड़ना आता हैनीरज पांडे थ्रिलर फिल्म और वेबसीरिज बनाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। वे 'द फ्रीलांसर' नामक सीरिज लेकर आ रहे हैं जो पुस्तक 'ए टिकट टू सीरिया: ए स्टोरी' पर आधारित है। इस सीरिज में नवनीत मलिक भी नजर आएंगे। नीरज की इस सीरिज का हिस्सा बनकर वे बेहद खुश हैं। पेश है उनसे बातचीत के मुख्य अंश:

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातें

शाहरुख खान की मूवी 'जवान' के बारे में 10 अनसुनी बातेंजवान में शाहरुख ने विक्रम नामक कमांडो का रोल निभाया है जो समाज में हो रहे गलत को सही करने के लिए महिलाओं के एक समूह के साथ निकल पड़ता है। शाहरुख खान ने फिल्म जवान में पिता और पुत्र का डबल रोल निभाया है। शाहरुख खान के फिल्म जवान में 6 अलग-अलग लुक नजर आएंगे।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

एशिया कप

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com