दिलीप कुमार के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सितारों ने जताया दुख

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021
Deeply saddened ..
Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021
Deepest condolences to Sairaji#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021
I am so heartbroken by d news that the ‘King of Cinema’ DILIP KUMAR has passed away.— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 7, 2021
I admired him as an actor & respected him as he was my fathers first cousin frm Peshawar. Therefore I called him Yusuf ‘Lala’. He was very loving to me.
‘Khuda Paiman Lala jan’.#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/37RbzFb9EP
End Of An Era!— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 7, 2021
#DilipKumar Sahab!
You will always be missed pic.twitter.com/wYBdC29qzP