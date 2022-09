पाक के खिलाफ गैरजिम्मेदाराना शॉट खेलने वाले ऋषभ पंत पर श्रीलंका के खिलाफ होगा दुगना दबाव

#Rishabhpant is out , he seems always in hurry, bad shot on a good delivery, he doesn’t look easy planning that shot. #viratkohli and #HardikPandya on crease, all eyes on them now. India at 128/4 in 14.1 overs.#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/C5GcE7DGPD