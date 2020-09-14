Fact Check: क्या 1 अक्टूबर से खुलेंगे पूरे देश के सिनेमा हॉल? जानिए सच

क्या है सच-
प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो ने वायरल खबर का खंडन किया है। पीआईबी फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया है कि गृह मंत्रालय की तरफ से सिनेमा हॉल दोबारा खोले जाने को लेकर अब तक कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है।
Claim:A Media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet pic.twitter.com/hc903cfXnm— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 14, 2020