सोमवार, 14 सितम्बर 2020
Fact Check: क्या 1 अक्टूबर से खुलेंगे पूरे देश के सिनेमा हॉल? जानिए सच

Last Updated: सोमवार, 14 सितम्बर 2020 (18:08 IST)
कोरोना महामारी के कारण पूरे देश में मार्च से ही सभी सिनेमा हॉल बंद हैं। हाल ही में जारी किए अनलॉक-4 की गाइडलाइंस में भी सिनेमा हॉल/थियेटर्स को खोलने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई। इस बीच, सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि पूरे देश में जल्द सिनेमा हॉल खुलने वाले हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के हवाले से कहा जा रहा है कि 1 अक्टूबर से पूरे देश में सिनेमा हॉल फिर से खुलेगा।

क्या है सच-


प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो ने वायरल खबर का खंडन किया है। पीआईबी फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया है कि गृह मंत्रालय की तरफ से सिनेमा हॉल दोबारा खोले जाने को लेकर अब तक कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है।



