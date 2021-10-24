पाकिस्तान से हुए मैच से पहले टीम इंडिया बैठी घुटने पर, ट्विटर पर हुई ट्रोल

Indian cricketers turns blind eye when it comes to injustice against hindus they didn't utter a word on recent killings of Bangladeshi hindus, Bengal Violence but will have time to kneel for BLM movement which took place thousands of kilometre far.— Textivist (@textivist) October 24, 2021
Woke Ke Chode BSDK!! pic.twitter.com/QlcjLKzMEn
रोहित शर्मा और केएल राहुल के बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरने से पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने टीम डगआउट के बाहर घुटने के बल बैठकर इस वैश्विक मुहिम को समर्थन दिया। पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटरों ने अपने दिल पर हाथ रखकर मुहिम को समर्थन दिया। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम ने पहली बार इस तरह से समर्थन जताया है।
Pakistanis Indians pic.twitter.com/AI7ayvT2Tk— Rahul Kr. Sr. (@BiharKaLall) October 24, 2021
अमेरिका में पिछले साल मई में अफ्रीकी अमेरिकी जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड की पुलिसकर्मी के हाथों मौत के बाद से दुनियाभर के खिलाड़ियों ने घुटने के बल बैठकर नस्लवाद के खिलाफ इस आंदोलन को समर्थन जताया है। हालांकि टीम इंडिया के घुटने के बल बैठने की कुछ यूजर्स ने टीम इंडिया को ट्रोल किया गया।
American Blacks are a privileged community of a developed world. An Average Black American earns 10 times more than an average Indian.— Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) October 24, 2021
Why don't cricketers show solidarity to Bangladeshi Hindus suffering gen0cide. They are facing the danger of extinction. Why ape the woke west? https://t.co/FZH1XDslEr