शनिवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शनिवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2025 (10:18 IST)

World Para Athletics Championships: स्वर्ण जीत के साथ चमके भारत के सितारे सिमरन शर्मा और निषाद कुमार

Simran Sharma hindi news
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 : नई दिल्ली में आयोजित विश्व पैरा एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप 2025 में भारत ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। शुक्रवार को निषाद कुमार ने पुरुष ऊंची कूद टी47 में और सिमरन शर्मा (Simran Sharma) ने महिलाओं की 100 मीटर टी12 में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर देश का नाम रोशन किया। इन दो स्वर्ण पदकों की बदौलत भारत पदक तालिका में 11वें से चौथे स्थान पर पहुंच गया।

प्रीति पाल (Preethi Pal) ने 200 मीटर टी36 और प्रदीप कुमार ने डिस्कस थ्रो एफ46 में कांस्य पदक हासिल किए। अब भारत के कुल 15 पदक हो चुके हैं – 6 स्वर्ण, 5 रजत और 4 कांस्य।
 
निषाद ने तुर्किये और अमेरिका के दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों को पीछे छोड़ते हुए 2.12 मीटर की ऊंचाई पार कर एशियाई रिकॉर्ड बनाया। वहीं, 25 वर्षीय सिमरन ने अपने गाइड उमर सैफी के साथ 11.95 सेकंड में दौड़ पूरी कर अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया।


स्विट्ज़रलैंड की कैथरीन डेब्रनर ने नई दिल्ली 2025 में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए अकेले पांच स्वर्ण पदक जीते, जिसमें 400 मीटर टी53 में चैंपियनशिप रिकॉर्ड भी शामिल है। उन्होंने टी53 और टी54 वर्गों की सभी स्पर्धाएं जीतीं।
 
थाईलैंड के पोंगसाकोर्न पैयो ने भी 100, 400 और 800 मीटर टी53 स्पर्धाओं में जीत दर्ज कर तीन स्वर्ण हासिल किए और सबसे सफल पुरुष एथलीट बने।
 
ऑस्ट्रेलिया की डेनियल एचिसन ने महिलाओं की 200 मीटर टी35 में और अमेरिका की एनी कैरी ने लंबी कूद टी44 में नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया।
 
पदक तालिका में ब्राज़ील 12 स्वर्ण के साथ पहले, चीन दूसरे और पोलैंड तीसरे स्थान पर है।
