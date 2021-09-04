शनिवार, 4 सितम्बर 2021
मुंबई में एक इमारत की 7वीं मंजिल पर आग, दमकलकर्मी घायल

पुनः संशोधित शनिवार, 4 सितम्बर 2021 (13:52 IST)
मुंबई। मुंबई में बोरीवली स्थित एक इमारत की 7वीं मंजिल में शनिवार सुबह भीषण आग लग गई। इस हादसे में एक दमकलकर्मी घायल हो गया।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही दमकलकर्मी मौके पर पहुंच गए और आग पर काबू पा लिया। आग बुझाने के दौरान एक दमकलकर्मी भी घायल हो गया और उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया।
घटना के विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है।


