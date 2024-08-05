सोमवार, 5 अगस्त 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 5 अगस्त 2024 (14:24 IST)

नोवाक जोकोविच ने जीता ओलंपिक गोल्ड, Golden Slam पूरा कर इस खास लिस्ट में दर्ज किया अपना नाम

Paris Olympics 2024 : नोवाक जोकोविच ने ओलंपिक गोल्ड जीतने के बाद सर्बियाई नृत्य कर मनाया जश्न

नोवाक जोकोविच ने जीता ओलंपिक गोल्ड, Golden Slam पूरा कर इस खास लिस्ट में दर्ज किया अपना नाम - Novak Djokovic won Olympic gold, completed Grand Slam and registered his name in this special list with Steffi Graf
Novak Djokovic Joins Elite Golden Slam Club :  सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच ने रविवार को टेनिस पुरुष एकल स्पर्धा में स्पेन के कार्लोस अल्कराज को हराकर खिताब अपने नाम किया। दो घंटे 50 मिनट तक चले मुकाबले में नोवाक ने अल्कराज को 7-6(3), 7-6(2) से हराया।
 
37 वर्षीय जोकोविच ओलंपिक इतिहास में पुरुष एकल फाइनल खेलने वाले सबसे उम्रदराज फाइनलिस्ट थे और 21 वर्षीय कार्लोस अलकराज सबसे कम उम्र के फाइनलिस्ट थे।

बीजिंग 2008 के कांस्य पदक विजेता और 24 बार के ग्रैंड स्लैम चैंपियन जोकोविच को काफी वक्त से ओलंपिक गोल्ड का इंतजार था, उनके केबिनेट में बस इसी गोल्ड की कमी थी लेकिन इस खिलाड़ी ने कड़ी मेहनत कर अपना पहला ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक जीता और इसी के साथ वह 37 साल की उम्र में 1988 में मिलोस्लाव मेकिर (स्लोवाकिया) के बाद यह खिताब जीतने वाले सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ी बन गए।
 
पिछले महीने विंबलडन 2024 के फाइनल में जोकोविच को हराने वाले अल्काराज अपनी उपलब्धि को दोहराने में असफल रहे और अपने ओलंपिक डेब्यू में रजत पदक से संतोष करना पड़ा।
 
UNI


 
चारों ग्रैंडस्लैम (US Open, Wimbledon, French Open, Australian Open) और ओलंपिक गोल्ड जीतने की उपलब्धि को करियर गोल्डन स्लैम (Golden Slam) कहा जाता है। 24 ग्रैंड स्लैम में से, उनकी आधी ग्रैंड स्लैम जीत 30 साल की उम्र के बाद आई है। 37 साल की उम्र में, जोकोविच ने अपने गोल्डन स्लैम के साथ टेनिस भी पूरा कर लिया है।

वह सभी चार ग्रैंड स्लैम इवेंट और एकल इवेंट में ओलंपिक स्वर्ण हासिल करके करियर गोल्डन स्लैम पूरा करने वाले स्टेफी ग्राफ, आंद्रे अगासी, राफेल नडाल और सेरेना विलियम्स के बाद पांचवें खिलाड़ी हैं। जोकोविच ने इन चार महान खिलाड़ियों के साथ ग्रैंडस्लैम विजेताओं की 'Elite' लिस्ट में अपना नाम दर्ज कर लिया है।

पेरिस ओलंपिक में इस गोल्ड मेडल के साथ नोवाक जोकोविच ने अपना गोल्डन स्लैम पूरा कर लिया और ऐसा करने वाले नोवाक दुनिया के सिर्फ 5वें टेनिस खिलाड़ी हैं।

गोल्डन स्लैम जीतने वाले टेनिस खिलाड़ी
(Players To Complete Golden Slam Of Winning All Four Majors & Olympic Gold)
 
  • Steffi Graf  (Germany) : 1988
  • Andre Agassi (America) : 1999
  • Rafael Nadal (Spain) : 2010
  • Serena Williams (America) : 2012
  • Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2024
नोवाक जोकोविच के खिताब और करियर की उपलब्धि
(Novak Djokovic's titles and career achievement)

  • Olympic Gold - 1
  • Olympic Medals - 2 
  • Australian Open - 10
  • Wimbledon - 7
  • US Open - 4
  • French Open - 3
  • ATP Finals - 7
  • ATP Titles - 98
  • Year-end no.1 - 8
  • Weeks at no.1 - 428 (record)


अल्कारेज के खिालाफ जीत के बाद जोकोविच की आंखें हुई नम, परिवार को लगाया गले



जीत के बाद Novak ने कहा  “हमने दो सेटों के लिए लगभग तीन घंटे खेले। यह एक अविश्वसनीय लड़ाई थी, “जब आखिरी शॉट उसके पास से गुजरा, वही एकमात्र क्षण था जब मैंने वास्तव में सोचा था कि मैं मैच जीत सकता हूं। मेरा मतलब है कि मुझे विश्वास था कि मैं जीत सकता हूं,"मैं नहीं जानता कि मैं क्या कहूं। ईमानदारी से कहूं तो मैं अभी भी सदमे में हूं। मैंने 37 साल की उम्र में ओलंपिक स्वर्ण जीतने के लिए अपना दिल, अपनी आत्मा, अपना शरीर, अपना परिवार, अपना सब कुछ दांव पर लगा दिया। आखिरकार मैंने यह कर दिखाया।''
 



