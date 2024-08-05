नोवाक जोकोविच ने जीता ओलंपिक गोल्ड, Golden Slam पूरा कर इस खास लिस्ट में दर्ज किया अपना नाम

Novak Djokovic Family— ITF (@ITFTennis) August 4, 2024
A special moment, shared with his family! #Paris2024 | #Olympics | #Tennis pic.twitter.com/AGjOOCxSjU
Novak Djokovic and family. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/zLM8fcJ2YU
— Danny (@DjokovicFan_) August 4, 2024
Srbijo,
Uspeli smo!— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 4, 2024
Volim vas,
Nole
**
Dear Serbia,
We did it.
Love, Nole pic.twitter.com/TUjgFYPCUH
Novak Djokovic is the undeniable GOAT:
1 x Olympic Gold Medal
10 x Australian Open
3 x Roland-Garros
7 x Wimbledon
4 x US Open
0 x blood clots
Nole keeps proving that true champions don’t just break records—they defy the narrative. pic.twitter.com/qGKcu6RyxL
— Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) August 4, 2024
Novak Djokovic:— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 4, 2024
“This supersedes everything I imagined and hoped I could experience and feel. The fact I won the Bronze in the first Olympics & ever since failed to win a medal… this is probably the biggest sporting success I’ve had in my career.”
pic.twitter.com/RYAA7LOquq
Novak Djokovic was shaking after winning the gold medal match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Olympics.
He wanted this so badly.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 4, 2024
Chills.
pic.twitter.com/pQTnatN4Z7
The moment Novak Djokovic finally got his Olympic Gold and became the greatest sportsperson of all time. pic.twitter.com/joSQZSZWYO
— Jason can’t stop smiling (@Certinfy) August 4, 2024
Novak Djokovic celebrating his Olympic gold medal with a traditional Serbian dance. pic.twitter.com/FY6LcDw9zj
— Aleks Djuricic (@AleksDjuricic) August 4, 2024