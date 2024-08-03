वायनाड के जंगल में फंसा था आदिवासी परिवार, वन अधिकारी ने इस तरह बचाई जान

हशीस ने बताया कि उन्हें गुरुवार को एक महिला और चार साल का बच्चा वन क्षेत्र के निकट मिला। उनसे पूछताछ करने पर पता चला कि तीन और बच्चे और उनका पिता एक गुफा में फंसे हुए हैं और उनके पास खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं है। ALSO READ: Wayanad landslide: खंडहर हुआ मनमोहक हरियाली में बना स्कूल, शोक में डूबे शिक्षक
Wayanad rescue teams who dangerously trekked deep into the forest in hope for survivors, rescued 4 toddlers hiding in a cave— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 3, 2024
Kalpetta Range Forest Officer spotted the mother wandering around dense Attamala forest in search of food for her family who were starved for nearly 5… pic.twitter.com/U0luRWNlch
हशीस ने कहा कि बच्चे काफी सहमे और थके हुए थे, हम जो कुछ भी साथ ले गए थे उन्हें खाने के लिए दिया। काफी समझाने-बुझाने के बाद उनके पिता हमारे साथ आने के लिए राजी हो गए। हमने बच्चों को अपने शरीर से बांध लिया और नीचे उतरना शुरू कर दिया।
Daring rescue of stranded tribal kids by Kerala foresters in the aftermath of Wayanad landslides risking their lives. Salute to all unsung heroes #WayanadLandslide video credits Kerala Forest Dept pic.twitter.com/YHF2Balbyc— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 3, 2024