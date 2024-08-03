शनिवार, 3 अगस्त 2024
  समाचार
  मुख्य ख़बरें
  राष्ट्रीय
  Wayanad landslide : rescue of tribal family stuck in forest
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Modified: शनिवार, 3 अगस्त 2024 (15:22 IST)

वायनाड के जंगल में फंसा था आदिवासी परिवार, वन अधिकारी ने इस तरह बचाई जान

wayanad rescue
Wayanad landslide : वायनाड में हुए विनाशकारी भूस्खलन के बीच, एक जंगल में फंसे 4 बच्चों सहित एक आदिवासी परिवार को वन अधिकारियों ने दिलेरी दिखाते हुए सुरक्षित निकाल लिया। वायनाड के पनिया समुदाय से ताल्लुक रखने वाला यह परिवार पहाड़ी पर स्थित एक गुफा में फंस गया था, जिससे लगी एक गहरी खाई थी। ALSO READ: वायनाड में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन का 5वां दिन, मलबे में जिंदगी तलाशने जुटे 1,300 से अधिक बचावकर्मी
 
कलपेट्टा रेंज के वन अधिकारी के. हशीस के नेतृत्व में चार सदस्यीय दल गुरुवार को एक आदिवासी परिवार को बचाने के लिए जंगल के भीतर खतरनाक रास्तों पर निकल पड़ा। वन अधिकारियों के दल को गुफा तक पहुंचने में साढ़े चार घंटे से अधिक समय लग गया।
 
शुक्रवार को सोशल मीडिया पर, एक अधिकारी द्वारा एक बच्चे को गोद में उठाए जाने का दृश्य वायरल हो गया। केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने सोशल मीडिया पर, वन अधिकारियों के साहसिक प्रयास की सराहना की।
 
हशीस ने बताया कि उन्हें गुरुवार को एक महिला और चार साल का बच्चा वन क्षेत्र के निकट मिला। उनसे पूछताछ करने पर पता चला कि तीन और बच्चे और उनका पिता एक गुफा में फंसे हुए हैं और उनके पास खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं है। ALSO READ: Wayanad landslide: खंडहर हुआ मनमोहक हरियाली में बना स्कूल, शोक में डूबे शिक्षक
 
हशीस ने बताया कि परिवार जनजातीय समुदाय के एक विशेष वर्ग से ताल्लुक रखता है, जो आमतौर पर बाहरी लोगों से घुलना-मिलना पसंद नहीं करता। वे आम तौर पर वनोंत्पादों पर निर्भर रहते हैं और उन चीजों को स्थानीय बाजार में बेचकर चावल खरीदते हैं। लेकिन ऐसा लगता है कि भूस्खलन और भारी बारिश के कारण उनके पास खाने के लिए कुछ नहीं बचा था।
 
वन रेंज अधिकारी ने आदिवासी परिवार को बचाने के लिए चलाये गए खतरों से भरे बचाव अभियान का विवरण साझा किया। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें भारी बारिश के बीच, फिसलन भरी और खड़ी चट्टानों पर चढ़ाई करनी पड़ी।
 
हशीस ने कहा कि बच्चे काफी सहमे और थके हुए थे, हम जो कुछ भी साथ ले गए थे उन्हें खाने के लिए दिया। काफी समझाने-बुझाने के बाद उनके पिता हमारे साथ आने के लिए राजी हो गए। हमने बच्चों को अपने शरीर से बांध लिया और नीचे उतरना शुरू कर दिया।
 
उन्हें अट्टमाला कार्यालय लाया गया, जहां बच्चों को खाना खिलाया गया और कपड़े तथा जूते दिए गए। फिलहाल उन्हें वहां रखा गया है। बच्चे अब सुरक्षित हैं।
 
हशीस के साथ, खंड वन अधिकारी बी.एस जयचंद्रन, बीट वन अधिकारी के अनिल कुमार और त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया दल ​​के सदस्य अनूप थॉमस ने आदिवासी परिवार को बचाने के लिए सात किलोमीटर से अधिक की दूरी तय की।
राव आईएएस कोचिंग मृत छात्रों के परिजनों को देगी 50-50 लाख

राव आईएएस कोचिंग मृत छात्रों के परिजनों को देगी 50-50 लाखDelhi coaching center incident case : राव आईएएस स्टडी सर्किल ने संस्थान के बेसमेंट के अंदर बारिश का पानी भर जाने से जान गंवाने वाले 3 छात्रों के परिवारों को 50-50 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा देने की पेशकश की है। इस बीच, 3 छात्रों की मौत पर पिछले 6 दिनों से विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे छात्रों ने मुआवजे को अन्यायपूर्ण और मुद्दे को कमजोर करने की रणनीति बताया।

इंदौर में मोबाइल ढूंढने के लिए सरकारी स्कूल की छात्राओं के कपड़े उतरवाए!

इंदौर में मोबाइल ढूंढने के लिए सरकारी स्कूल की छात्राओं के कपड़े उतरवाए!Sharda Kanya Vidyalaya Indore: इंदौर के एक सरकारी विद्यालय में शुक्रवार को कक्षा में मोबाइल फोन की घंटी बजने पर इस उपकरण को ढूंढने के लिए छात्राओं के कथित तौर पर कपड़े उतरवाकर तलाशी लिए जाने से आक्रोशित पालकों ने पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई।

जिस अमिताभ बच्‍चन नाम से भड़कीं थीं जया आज खुद ही ‘जया अमिताभ बच्‍चन’ कहकर लोटपोट हो गईं

जिस अमिताभ बच्‍चन नाम से भड़कीं थीं जया आज खुद ही ‘जया अमिताभ बच्‍चन’ कहकर लोटपोट हो गईंराज्यसभा सांसद जया बच्चन अक्‍सर किसी न किसी वजह से भड़कती रहती हैं। कभी मीडिया के सवालों पर तो कभी किसी बात पर। हाल ही में वे राज्यसभा के सभापति जगदीप धनखड़ पर इसलिए बरस गईं थी क्‍योंकि उन्‍होंने जया का नाम लेते हुए कहा था श्रीमती जया अमिताभ बच्‍चन।

50% पदक हरियाणा के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते, राज्य को बजट सिर्फ 3%

50% पदक हरियाणा के खिलाड़ियों ने जीते, राज्य को बजट सिर्फ 3%दीपेन्द्र हुड्डा ने पूछा- हरियाणा से किस बात का बदला ले रही है सरकार

मां का दूध बचा सकता है लाखों ज़िन्दगियां, लेकिन इस शर्त पर...

मां का दूध बचा सकता है लाखों ज़िन्दगियां, लेकिन इस शर्त पर...शिशुओं के लिए मां का दूध औषधि के समान होता है जिसके ज़िन्दगी और स्वास्थ्य के लिए अनेक फ़ायदे हैं। यूएन बाल कोष (UNICEF) और विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के प्रमुखों ने स्तनपान कराने को और अधिक समर्थन दिए जाने की पुकार लगाई है

Paris Olympics 2024 : दीपिका कुमारी क्वार्टर फाइनल में, भजन कौर बाहर

Paris Olympics 2024 : दीपिका कुमारी क्वार्टर फाइनल में, भजन कौर बाहरParis Olympics archery : भारत की दीपिका कुमार ने शनिवार को क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचकर तीरंदाजी में देश के लिए पदक की उम्मीद जगा दी है। वहीं भजन कौर शूट ऑफ में हारकर प्रतियोगिता से बाहर हो गई।

यूरोप में हर साल गर्मी से हो जाती हैं पौने 2 लाख लोगों की मौतें

यूरोप में हर साल गर्मी से हो जाती हैं पौने 2 लाख लोगों की मौतेंताप लहर के दौरान ठंडा रहना बच्चों के लिए विशेष रूप से महत्वपूर्ण है, क्योंकि वयस्कों की तुलना में उनके शरीर का तापमान नियंत्रित करना कठिन होता है।

बांग्लादेश: प्रदर्शनों में 32 बच्चों की मौत, अनेक घायल व हिरासत में भी

बांग्लादेश: प्रदर्शनों में 32 बच्चों की मौत, अनेक घायल व हिरासत में भीयूनीसेफ़ के अनुसार, बांग्लादेश में छात्र प्रदर्शनों के दौरान बहुत से बच्चों को हिरासत में भी लिया गया है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र बाल कोष – UNICEF ने शुक्रवार को बताया है कि बांग्लादेश में जुलाई में भड़के छात्र प्रदर्शनों के दौरान, कम से कम 32 बच्चों की मौत हुई है और अनेक अन्य घायल हुए हैं। बहुत से बच्चों को हिरासत में भी लिया गया है।

Kerala Landslide: राज्य सरकार ने शवों को दफनाने के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए

Kerala Landslide: राज्य सरकार ने शवों को दफनाने के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किएKerala Landslide: केरल के वायनाड जिले के भूस्खलन प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में और अधिक शवों तथा मानव अंगों के बरामद होने के कारण राज्य सरकार ने शवों को दफनाने के लिए डीएनए और दांतों के नमूने एकत्र करने सहित अन्य दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। प्रभावित इलाकों से मिले शवों में से अनेक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है।

ईरान ने खाई बदले की कसम, अमेरिका बना इजरायल की ढाल, तैनात की वारशिप, तीसरे युद्ध की तैयारी?

ईरान ने खाई बदले की कसम, अमेरिका बना इजरायल की ढाल, तैनात की वारशिप, तीसरे युद्ध की तैयारी?Iran Israel War : इजरायल ने जिस तरह से हमास के चीफ इस्माइल हानिया को ईरान में घुसकर ठोका है, उसके बाद दुनिया न सिर्फ सहमी हुई है, बल्‍कि मिडिल ईस्‍ट में कई देश दहशत में आ गए हैं। क्‍योंकि ईरान के सर्वोच्च नेता अयातुल्ला अली खामेनेई ने हमास लीडर इस्माइल हानिया की हत्या के बाद इजरायल से बदला लेने की कसम खाई है। वहीं इजरायल कह रहा है कि वो हर हालात के लिए तैयार है।

50MP वाले 3 कैमरे, Nothing Phone 2a Plus का क्यों है जलवा, जानिए क्या है कीमत

50MP वाले 3 कैमरे, Nothing Phone 2a Plus का क्यों है जलवा, जानिए क्या है कीमतNothing Phone 2a Plus Launched : नथिंग ने भारत में Nothing Phone 2a के अपग्रेडेड वर्जन Nothing Phone 2a Plus को लॉन्च किया है। स्मार्टफोन में इसमें 50 MP का सेल्फी कैमरा, दमदार बैटरी, मीडियातक प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। इनमें 8GB+256GB वेरिएंट की कीमत 27,999 रुपए और 12GB+256GB की कीमत 29,999 रुपए रखी गई है। 7 अगस्त को दोपहर 12 बजे स्मार्टफोन की फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी।

DSLR कैमरे जैसे फीचर्स, लॉन्च हुए Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोन

DSLR कैमरे जैसे फीचर्स, लॉन्च हुए Realme के 2 सस्ते स्मार्टफोनrealme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ launched : Realme ने अपने दो स्मार्टफोन realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ को लॉन्च किया है। स्मार्टफोन्स में Realme 13 Pro+ 5G के 12GB+256GB वैरिएंट की कीमत 34,999 रुपए है। Realme 13 Pro 5G के लिए, 8GB+128GB वैरिएंट की कीमत 26,999 रुपए है, लेकिन ऑफर के दौरान यह 23,999 रुपए में उपलब्ध होगा।

Jio का नया सस्ता फोन, Bharat J1 4G को किया लॉन्च, लाइव टीवी के साथ UPI सपोर्ट

Jio का नया सस्ता फोन, Bharat J1 4G को किया लॉन्च, लाइव टीवी के साथ UPI सपोर्टJio Bharat J1 4G : जियो ने नया 4G फोन लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ने पिछले साल भारत में अपने जियो भारत फोन की लाइनअप की घोषणा की थी। इसमें भारत V2 और जियो भारत V2 कार्बन को पेश किया गया था। इसके बाद कंपनी ने जियो भारत B1 को भी लॉन्च किया था।
