Live Update : मुंबई में आफत की बारिश, 3 हादसों में 25 लोगों की मौत

-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हादसों पर जताया दुख।

-प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष से 2-2 लाख के मुआवजे का ऐलान।

Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured: PMO



19 people have lost their lives in two incidents of wall & building collapse in Mumbai, Maharashtra