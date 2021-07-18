सोमवार, 19 जुलाई 2021
Live Update : मुंबई में आफत की बारिश, 3 हादसों में 25 लोगों की मौत

Last Updated: रविवार, 18 जुलाई 2021 (13:46 IST)
मुंबई। मुंबई और निकटकर्ती इलाकों में शनिवार रात भर लगातार बारिश से हाहाकार मच गया। 3 हादसों में 25 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मुंबई बारिश से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...

01:46PM, 18th Jul
-महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने भारी बारिश से चेंबूर और विक्रोली में हुए हादसों में हुई मौतों पर दुख जताया। मृतकों के परिजनों को 5 लाख रुपए के मुआवजे का ऐलान। घायलों का मुफ्त इलाज किया जाएगा। 
-महाराष्ट्र सरकार में मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे चेंबूर में घटनास्थल का दौरा किया।
-कहा, कल 200 मिमी से अधिक बारिश दर्ज की गई थी। घटना एक प्राकृतिक आपदा थी। दीवार आरसीसी की बनी थी लेकिन पानी की ताकत को नहीं रोक सकी।
 
12:50PM, 18th Jul
-चेंबूर में दीवार गिरने से 17 लोगों की मौत।
-महाराष्‍ट्र सरकार में मंत्री नवाब मलिक ने कहा, बीएमसी करेंगी मामले की जांच।
-उन्होंने कहा ‍कि हम उन लोगों को स्थायी जगहों पर शिफ्ट करेंगे जो खतरनाक स्थतियों में रह रहे हैं।
11:28AM, 18th Jul
-मुंबई में वर्षा जन्म हादसों में हुई कई लोगों की मौत पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दुख व्यक्त किया।
-चेंबूर में दीवार गिरने से अब तक 17 लोगों की मौत, 2 लोगों को इलाज के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया।
11:10AM, 18th Jul
-महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे शहर में रात भर हुई भारी बारिश के कारण दीवार ढहने की कम से कम 4 घटनाएं।
-ठाणे नगर निगम के क्षेत्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्रकोष्ठ के प्रमुख संतोष कदम ने बताया कि दीवार गिरने की एक घटना में चार ऑटो-रिक्शा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।
-देर रात भारी बारिश के बाद ठाणे शहर में 18 जगहों और पास के मुंब्रा, भिवंडी और कल्याण शहरों में जलभराव होने की सूचना है।
-शहर में रविवार सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे तक 12 घंटे की अवधि में 182.36 मिमी बारिश हुई। शहर में आम्बेडकर रोड पर लबालब भरे नाले में 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति के डूबने की आशंका है। 
11:03AM, 18th Jul
-डीसीपी प्रशांत कदम के अनुसार, विखरोली में अब तक 5 शव बरामद।
-मलबे में 5-6 लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका।
10:11AM, 18th Jul
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हादसों पर जताया दुख।
-प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष से 2-2 लाख के मुआवजे का ऐलान।
09:24AM, 18th Jul
-रेल पटरियों पर पानी भरने से रेल यातायात पर भी बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। सेंट्रल मेन लाइन और हार्बर लाइन पर लोग ट्रेन सेवाएं पूरी तरह ठप है।
09:23AM, 18th Jul
सायन, दादर, अंधेरी, बोरीवली के निचले इलाकों में पानी भर गया। सड़कें तालाब सी नजर आ रही है। कई स्थानों पर लोग मोटर लगाकर घरों से पानी निकालने में जुटे रहे।
09:22AM, 18th Jul
-भारी बारिश के कारण चेंबूर में दीवार गिरने से 11 लोगों की मौत।
-एनडीआरएफ की टीम राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी।
09:21AM, 18th Jul
-भारी बारिश के कारण मुंबई के विखरोली उपनगर में देर रात करीब ढाई बजे भूस्खलन के बाद 5 झोपड़ियां ढही।
-इस दर्दनाक हादसे में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 2 लोग घायल हो गए।
-घायलों को निकटवर्ती अस्पताल में भेजा गया है।
-मांडुप में दीवार गिरने से 1 की मौत।
09:20AM, 18th Jul
-मौसम विभाग ने आज भी मुंबई में बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है।
-अगर आज भी इसी तरह से बारिश होती रही तो हालात और भी ज्‍यादा बिगड़ सकते हैं।


