Live Update : मुंबई में आफत की बारिश, 3 हादसों में 25 लोगों की मौत

We'll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately. BMC will investigate this incident: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister & Anushakti Nagar MLA Nawab Malik on Chembur wall collapse incident in which 17 people died pic.twitter.com/GT98Baqkxx— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
#UPDATE | Five bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli, says Prashant Kadam, DCP (Zone 7) pic.twitter.com/RoXopyL1WR— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured: PMO— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
19 people have lost their lives in two incidents of wall & building collapse in Mumbai, Maharashtra
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
Maharashtra | 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/W24NJFWThU