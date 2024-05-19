रविवार, 19 मई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 19 मई 2024 (09:44 IST)

Live : 12 बजे भाजपा मुख्‍यालय जाएंगे केजरीवाल, भाजपा को दी चुनौती

Live : 12 बजे भाजपा मुख्‍यालय जाएंगे केजरीवाल, भाजपा को दी चुनौती - live updates 19 may
19 may updates : स्वाति मालीवाल पिटाई कांड, दिल्ली में भाजपा दफ्तर की ओर केजरीवाल का कूच, छठे चरण के लिए तेज हुआ चुनाव प्रचार, जम्मू कश्मीर में पूर्व सरपंच की हत्या समेत इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सबकी नजर...


09:42 AM, 19th May
आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के नेताओं के विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए पुलिस ने आज भाजपा मुख्यालय के पास दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग पर सुरक्षा कड़ी दी है। दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने भी आप नेताओं के विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए ट्रैफिक एडवाइजरी जारी की है। 

08:59 AM, 19th May
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने आप सांसदों, विधायकों और अन्य नेताओं के साथ 19 मार्च को भाजपा मुख्यालय जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अपने सभी बड़े नेताओं, विधायकों और सांसदों के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे भाजपा मुख्यालय आ रहा हूं। जिसे भी जेल में डालना हो, एक ही बार में डाल दीजिए। 
 
उन्होंने कहा कि आप सोचते हैं कि आप आम आदमी पार्टी के नेताओं को जेल में डालकर उसे कुचल देंगे, आम आदमी पार्टी ऐसे कुचलने वाली नहीं है। आप एक बार कोशिश करिये और देखिए। आम आदमी पार्टी के जितने नेताओं को आप जेल में डालेंगे उससे 100 गुना ज्यादा नेता यह देश पैदा करेगा।

08:58 AM, 19th May
लोकसभा चुनाव के छठे चरण के लिए तेज हुआ चुनाव प्रचार। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज झारखंड और बिहार में 4 चुनावी रैलियां करेंगे। गृहमंत्री अमित शाह उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार में 3 जनसभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे। भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा की हरियाणा के कैथल, करनाल और फरीदाबार में सभा।

08:54 AM, 19th May
बारामूला में लोकसभा चुनाव से दो दिन पहले आतंकवादियों ने शनिवार रात कश्मीर में 2 स्थानों पर हमले किए। पहला हमला पहलगाम के निकट एक खुले पर्यटक शिविर पर हुआ और दूसरा दक्षिण कश्मीर के हिरपोरा में पूर्व सरपंच पर हुआ। इन हमलों में शोपियां में एक पूर्व सरपंच की मौत हो गई और अनंतनाग में राजस्थान का एक दंपती घायल हो गया।
UP : आगरा में जूता कारोबारियों के ठिकानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी, 30 करोड़ बरामद

UP : आगरा में जूता कारोबारियों के ठिकानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी, 30 करोड़ बरामदIncome Tax raids : आयकर अन्वेषण शाखा ने आगरा शहर के तीन जूता कारोबारियों के ठिकानों रेड करते हुए 30 करोड़ की नकदी बरामद की है। छापेमारी की प्रक्रिया अभी चालू है, पिछले 9 घंटों के सर्च ऑपरेशन में यह नकदी बरामद हुई है। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि नोटों की और बरामदगी भी हो सकती है।

Swati Maliwal Case : स्वाति मालीवाल बोली- एक गुंडे के दबाव में झुकी AAP, अब मेरे चरित्र पर सवाल उठा रही है

Swati Maliwal Case : स्वाति मालीवाल बोली- एक गुंडे के दबाव में झुकी AAP, अब मेरे चरित्र पर सवाल उठा रही हैआम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सहयोगी विभव कुमार पर लगे मारपीट के आरोपों को पार्टी द्वारा निराधार बताकर खारिज किये जाने पर शुक्रवार को निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि एक 'गुंडे के दबाव' में झुकी 'आप' अब उनके चरित्र पर सवाल उठा रही है। मालीवाल ने कहा कि पार्टी ने कुमार द्वारा उनके साथ 'मारपीट' किए जाने को स्वीकार कर लिया था लेकिन दो दिन बाद 'यूटर्न' ले लिया।

छत्तीसगढ़ में एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की हत्‍या, फांसी पर लटका मिला एक अन्‍य शव

छत्तीसगढ़ में एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की हत्‍या, फांसी पर लटका मिला एक अन्‍य शवBodies of six people recovered in Chhattisgarh : छत्तीसगढ़ के सारंगढ़-बिलाईगढ़ जिले में पुलिस ने शनिवार को एक ही परिवार के 5 सदस्यों सहित 6 लोगों के शवों को एक घर से बरामद किया। बाद में पुलिस दल ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। शवों पर कुल्हाड़ी से मारे जाने के निशान हैं। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मामले में अधिक जानकारी मिल सकेगी।

कोर्ट ने क्यों खारिज की विभव कुमार की जमानत याचिका, बताया कारण

कोर्ट ने क्यों खारिज की विभव कुमार की जमानत याचिका, बताया कारणराष्ट्रीय राजधानी की एक अदालत ने शनिवार को कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की राज्यसभा सदस्य स्वाति मालीवाल पर हमला करने के आरोपी एवं दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के सहयोगी विभव कुमार की अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी निरर्थक हो गई है क्योंकि उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। सिविल लाइंस पुलिस थाने में कुमार के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के दो दिन बाद उन्हें शनिवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

अमेठी में इस बार आसान नहीं है केन्द्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी की राह

अमेठी में इस बार आसान नहीं है केन्द्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी की राहAmethi Lok Sabha Seat: पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव में राहुल गांधी को 55 हजार से ज्यादा वोटों से हराने वालीं स्मृति ईरानी (Smriti Irani) के लिए इस बार मुकाबला आसान दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। 2019 में राहुल को हराकर भाजपा की कद्दावर नेता के रूप में उभरीं स्मृति को इस बार ज्यादा मेहनत करनी पड़ रही है।

गर्मी का कहर, 20 स्थानों पर पारा 45 के पार, 4 राज्यों में रेड अलर्ट

गर्मी का कहर, 20 स्थानों पर पारा 45 के पार, 4 राज्यों में रेड अलर्टWeather Update : उत्तर पश्चिम भारत के कई हिस्सों में शनिवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन भीषण गर्मी पड़ी और विभिन्न स्थानों पर तापमान 45 डिग्री सेल्सियस से अधिक रहा। भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब और पश्चिम राजस्थान के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 2 जगह आतंकी हमला, शोपियां में पूर्व सरपंच की हत्या

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 2 जगह आतंकी हमला, शोपियां में पूर्व सरपंच की हत्याterrorist attack in jammu kashmir : बारामूला में लोकसभा चुनाव से 2 दिन पहले आतंकवादियों ने शनिवार रात कश्मीर में 2 स्थानों पर हमले किए। इन हमलों में शोपियां में एक पूर्व सरपंच की मौत हो गई और अनंतनाग में राजस्थान का एक दंपती घायल हो गया। सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेर लिया है। दोनों स्थानों पर सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी है।

स्वाति मालीवाल का आरोप, सिर्फ 50 सेकंड का वीडियो रिलीज किया, CCTV फुटेज भी गायब

स्वाति मालीवाल का आरोप, सिर्फ 50 सेकंड का वीडियो रिलीज किया, CCTV फुटेज भी गायबSwati Maliwal : आप सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल पिटाई कांड में बिभव कुमार की मुश्किलें बढ़ती दिखाई दे रही है। वे 5 दिन की पुलिस हिरासत में हैं। इस बीच स्वाति मालीवाल ने बिभव पर फोन फॉर्मेट कर वीडियो डिलीट करने का आरोप लगाया।

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : रायबरेली में भाजपा ही करेगी राहुल गांधी की जीत आसान

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : रायबरेली में भाजपा ही करेगी राहुल गांधी की जीत आसानRahul Gandhi from Raebareli : रायबरेली लोकसभा सीट से कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की उम्मीदवारी के बाद कांग्रेस और गांधी परिवार ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है। भाजपा ने यहां से दिनेश प्रताप सिंह को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। 2019 में इस सीट पर कांग्रेस नेता सोनिया गांधी ने दिनेश प्रताप को 1 लाख 67 हजार से ज्यादा मतों से पराजित किया था।

50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, जानिए क्या है कीमत

50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, जानिए क्या है कीमतMotorola ने अपनी प्रीमियम एज फ्रेंचाइजी के नवीनतम संस्करण के तौर पर मोटोरोला Edge 50 Fusion को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 20999 रुपए है। मोटोरोला एज 50 फ्यूज़न ने अपने सेगमेंट की कई सर्वश्रेष्ठ सुविधाओं के साथ 25 हजार से कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में है।

iQOO Z9x 5G : लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्स

iQOO Z9x 5G : लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्सiQOO Z9x ने भारत में सस्ता गेमिंग 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह iQoo Z9 सीरीज का सबसे किफायती फोन है। स्मार्टफोन के 4GB/128GB वेरिएंट की कीमत 12,999 रुपए है लेकिन डिस्काउंट के बाद आप 11,999 रुपए पर खरीद सकते हैं। iQOO Z9x 5G में 6.72 इंच का LCD डिस्प्ले है, जो 20Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 1,000 निट्स तक की ब्राइटनेस को सपोर्ट करता है।

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमतRealme GT 6T Expected price : Realme अब सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लाकर बाजार में धमाका करने जा रहा है। रियलमी GT 6T नाम से यह स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा। कंपनी की इसकी जानकारी वेबसाइट के साथ ही X हैंडल पर दी है। स्मार्टफोन के कई फीचर्स लीक हो चुके हैं।

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरी

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरीOukitel ने अपना नया रग्ड फोन Oukitel WP35 लॉन्च किया है। इसे दुनिया का सबसे पतला रग्ड फोन बताया जा रहा है। Oukitel WP35 की कीमत 179.99 डॉलर (लगभग 15,000 रुपए) है। इसे AliExpress से खरीदा जा सकता है। स्मार्टफोन 13 मई से शुरू होगी। कंपनी ने 13 से 17 मई के बीच खरीदने पर फोन पर एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट मिलने की बात भी कही गई है।

53000 रुपए की कीमत का Google Pixel 8a मिलेगा 39,999 रुपए में, जानिए कैसे

53000 रुपए की कीमत का Google Pixel 8a मिलेगा 39,999 रुपए में, जानिए कैसेGoogle Pixel 8a को भारत में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसकी भारत में कीमत 52,999 रुपए हैं, लेकिन आप इसे 39,999 में पा सकते हैं। Google Pixel 8a फ्लिपकार्ट पर पहले से ही प्री-ऑर्डरिंग के लिए उपलब्ध है और आप अपना डिवाइस आरक्षित करने के लिए वेबसाइट पर जा सकते हैं। फोन की बिक्री 14 मई की सुबह शुरू होगी।
