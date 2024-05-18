शनिवार, 18 मई 2024
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 18 मई 2024 (13:50 IST)

live : आतिशी का सवाल, स्वाति मालीवाल का मेडिकल 3 दिन बाद क्यों?

swati maliwal
Live Updates : स्वाति मालीवाल पिटाई कांड में दिल्ली पुलिस ने शनिवार को बिभव कुमार को अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पल पल की जानकारी...


01:49 PM, 18th May
आतिशी के मालीवाल पर सवाल : दिल्ली की मंत्री आतिशी ने स्वाति मालीवाल पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा- स्वाति मालीवाल जी ने उस तथाकथित घटना के बाद मेडिकल क्यों नहीं कराया, उन्होंने इसके लिए 3 दिन का इंतजार क्यों किया? कल जो वीडियो सामने आया, उसमें वह बिलकुल ठीक नजर आ रही हैं। पुलिस वालों को उनकी वर्दी उतारवाने की धमकी देती हुई नजर आ रही हैं। विभव कुमार को अपशब्द बोलते हुए नजर आ रही हैं। आज सामने आए वीडियो में साफ़ दिख रहा है कि वह उस तथाकथित घटना के बाद सीधे चल रही हैं। उनके कपड़े भी ठीक दिख रहे हैं। पुलिस वालों को धक्का देते हुए नजर आ रही हैं और चार दिन बाद वह लंगड़ाते हुए नजर आ रही हैं।
आम आदमी पार्टी का पुलिस पर सवाल : आम आदमी पार्टी ने कहा- कोर्ट को एफआईआर की कॉपी क्यों नहीं दी गई? दिल्ली पुलिस किसी और के इशारे पर काम कर रही है। यह केजरीवाल के खिलाफ भाजपा की साजिश है, बिभव कुमार की शिकायत पर एफआईआर क्यों दर्ज नहीं की गई? हमें थाने के अंदर नहीं जाने ‍दे दिया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने अभी तक कोई जानकारी नहीं दी।


01:12 PM, 18th May
-आप सांसद राघव चड्डा सिविल लाइंस थाने पहुंचे।
-थाने के बाहर बिभव कुमार के वकीलों से धक्का मुक्की। 
-बिभव के वकील करन शर्मा ने कहा कि हमें अभी तक एफआईआर की कॉपी नहीं दी गई।
-उन्होंने कहा कि बिभव ने बदसलूकी नहीं की। हम जांच में सहयोग करेंगे। 
 

12:52 PM, 18th May
स्वाति मालीवाल पिटाई कांड में दिल्ली पुलिस ने शनिवार को बिभव कुमार को अरविंद केजरीवाल के घर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ के लिए उसे सिविल लाइंस थाने ले जाया गया।

12:50 PM, 18th May
आम आदमी पार्टी की नेता आतिशी ने शनिवार को दावा किया कि स्वाति मालीवाल को कहीं चोट नहीं लगीं। वे सीसीटीवी वीडियो में सामान्य दिख रही हैं। बिभव कुमार द्वारा लगाए गए आरोप वीडियो से साफ। उन्होंने स्वाति पर झूठी एफआईआर दर्ज कराने का आरोप लगाया।
 
आतिशी ने दावा किया कि उनकी पार्टी की सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल अवैध भर्ती मामले में गिरफ्तार की जा सकती हैं और उन्हें भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने ब्लैकमेल कर मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल के खिलाफ साजिश का हिस्सा बनाया। ALSO READ: आतिशी का दावा, स्वाति मालीवाल को कहीं चोट नहीं लगी, बिभव कुमार हिरासत में
