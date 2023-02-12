रविवार, 12 फ़रवरी 2023
Last Updated: रविवार, 12 फ़रवरी 2023 (10:40 IST)

कोश्यारी का इस्तीफा मंजूर, महाराष्‍ट्र समेत 13 राज्यों को मिले नए राज्यपाल

नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने भगत सिंह कोश्यारी का इस्तीफा स्वीकार कर लिया है। उनके स्थान पर रमेश बैस को महाराष्ट्र का नया राज्यपाल बनाया गया है। लद्दाख के उपराज्यपाल राधा कृष्णन माथुर का इस्तीफा भी राष्‍ट्रपति ने स्वीकार किया। इसके साथी ही 13 राज्यों को नए राज्यपाल मिले।
 
राजेंद्र विश्वनाथ अरलेकर को बिहार, गुलाब चंद कटारिया को असम, शिव प्रताप शुक्ला को हिमाचल प्रदेश का राज्यपाल बनाया गया है। बिहार के मौजूदा राज्यपाल फागू चौहान को मेघालय का राज्यपाल बनाया गया है।
 
अरुणाचल प्रदेश के राज्यपाल बीडी मिश्रा लद्दाख के नए राज्यपाल होंगे। पूर्व न्यायाधीश एस अब्दुल नजीर आंध्र प्रदेश के राज्यपाल बनाए गए हैं। आंध्र प्रदेश के राज्यपाल बिस्वा भूषण हरिचंदन को छत्तीसगढ़ का राज्यपाल बनाया गया है और छत्तीसगढ़ की राज्यपाल अनुसुइया उलके अब मणिपुर की राज्यपाल होंगी।
 
मणिपुर के राज्यपाल ला गणेशन को नागालैंड, लक्ष्मण प्रसाद आचार्य को सिक्किम और लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल कैवल्य त्रिविक्रम परनाइक को अरुणाचल प्रदेश का राज्यपाल बनाया गया है।
 
