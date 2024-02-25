रविवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2024
Last Updated : रविवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2024 (08:44 IST)

Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने बेट द्वारका मंदिर में की पूजा, देश को दी सुदर्शन सेतु की सौगात

PM Modi on sudarshan setu
25 February live updates : गुजरात दौरे के दूसरे दिन पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया सुदर्शन सेतु का उद्‍घाटन। 25 फरवरी की बड़ी खबरें...


08:39 AM, 25th Feb
पीएम मोदी ने बेट द्वारका मंदिर में की पूजा, देश को दी सुदर्शन सेतु की सौगात।

08:05 AM, 25th Feb
राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा का उत्तरप्रदेश में आज आखिरी दिन है। यात्रा में आज प्रियंका गांधी के साथ ही समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता अखिलेश यादव भी शामिल होंगे। 

08:04 AM, 25th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को गुजरात दौरे के दूसरे दिन राज्य को 52,250 करोड़ रुपए की परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे। वे आज देश के सबसे लंबे केबल ब्रिज सुदर्शन सेतु को भी देश को समर्पित करेंगे। 

08:02 AM, 25th Feb
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 11 बजे मन की बात कार्यक्रम के जरिए देशवासियों को संबोधित करेंगे। यह मन की बात कार्यक्रम का 110वां एपिसोड है। प्रधानमंत्री ने इसके पिछले संस्करण में रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा की चर्चा की थी।
Weather Update : पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी, 2 दिन इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट

BJP को UP में हर सीट पर होगा 2.5 लाख वोटों का नुकसान, पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा रद्द होना शॉकिंग न्यूज

BJP को UP में हर सीट पर होगा 2.5 लाख वोटों का नुकसान, पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा रद्द होना शॉकिंग न्यूजUP Police Constable recruitment exam : समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने शनिवार को कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा रद्द होना ‘भाजपा के लिए चौंकाने वाली खबर’’ है क्योंकि वर्षों से भर्ती का इंतजार कर रहे युवा अब पार्टी को सत्ता से हटा देंगे।

CM योगी के फ्लीट के आगे चल रही एंटी डेमो गाड़ी का एक्सीडेंट, कुत्ते को बचाने में हुआ हादसा, 5 पुलिसकर्मी और 6 सिविलियन घायल

CM योगी के फ्लीट के आगे चल रही एंटी डेमो गाड़ी का एक्सीडेंट, कुत्ते को बचाने में हुआ हादसा, 5 पुलिसकर्मी और 6 सिविलियन घायलUttar Pradesh News : यूपी के लखनऊ में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (Yogi Adityanath) की फ्लीट दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। लखनऊ के अर्जुनगंज में यह हादसा हुआ।एयरपोर्ट से लौटते समय कुत्ते को बचाने के चक्कर में हादसा हो गया। हादसे में पुलिसकर्मी सहित आम नागरिक भी घायल हुए हैं। सभी घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : 29 फरवरी को BJP कर सकती है 100 उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : 29 फरवरी को BJP कर सकती है 100 उम्मीदवारों का ऐलानसबसे पहले केरल के लिए लिस्ट

1 जुलाई से लागू होंगे 3 नए आपराधिक कानून, हिट एंड रन से जुड़े प्रावधानों पर अभी रोक

1 जुलाई से लागू होंगे 3 नए आपराधिक कानून, हिट एंड रन से जुड़े प्रावधानों पर अभी रोकजानिए क्या हैं 3 नए आपराधिक कानून

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी कहां से लड़ेंगे लोकसभा 2024 का चुनाव?

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी कहां से लड़ेंगे लोकसभा 2024 का चुनाव?29 फरवरी को आ सकती है लोकसभा के लिए भाजपा की पहली सूची

पीएम मोदी ने देश को दी सुदर्शन सेतु की सौगात, जानिए क्या है सबसे लंबे केबल ब्रिज में खास?

पीएम मोदी ने देश को दी सुदर्शन सेतु की सौगात, जानिए क्या है सबसे लंबे केबल ब्रिज में खास?Sudarshan Setu : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को बेट द्वारका मंदिर में पूजा के बाद सुदर्शन सेतु का लोकार्पण किया। यह देश का सबसे लंबा केबल ब्रिज है।

Weather Update : पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी, 2 दिन इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट

Weather Update : पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी, 2 दिन इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्टWeather Update 25 february : भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने 27 फरवरी तक उच्‍च पर्वतीय इलाकों जम्मू कश्मीर, उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल प्रदेश में बर्फबारी की चेतावनी दी है। उत्‍तर भारत के मैदानी इलाकों में आंधी-तूफान के साथ बारिश होने हो सकती है। वहीं दक्षिण भारत के कई राज्‍यों में तापमान में वृद्धि देखी जा सकती है।

Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने बेट द्वारका मंदिर में की पूजा, देश को दी सुदर्शन सेतु की सौगात

Live Updates : पीएम मोदी ने बेट द्वारका मंदिर में की पूजा, देश को दी सुदर्शन सेतु की सौगात25 February live updates : राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में अखिलेश यादव, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के गुजरात दौरे का दूसरा दिन, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के मन की बात समेत इन खबरों पर 25 फरवरी, रविवार को सबकी नजरें है। पल पल की जानकारी...

गुजरात को 52250 करोड़ की सौगात देंगे PM मोदी, करेंगे सुदर्शन सेतु का करेंगे उद्घाटन

गुजरात को 52250 करोड़ की सौगात देंगे PM मोदी, करेंगे सुदर्शन सेतु का करेंगे उद्घाटनPM Modi in Gujarat : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रविवार को दो दिवसीय गुजरात दौरे पर राज्य को 52,250 करोड़ रुपए की परियोजनाओं की सौगात देंगे। वे आज देश के सबसे लंबे केबल ब्रिज सुदर्शन सेतु को भी देश को समर्पित करेंगे।

लहसुन के दाम आसमान पर, किसानों ने रखवाली के लिए रखे गार्ड, लगाए CCTV

लहसुन के दाम आसमान पर, किसानों ने रखवाली के लिए रखे गार्ड, लगाए CCTVGarlic prices rise in Madhya Pradesh : मध्य प्रदेश में लहसुन की आसमान छूती कीमतों की वजह से कुछ किसानों को सीसीटीवी लगाने और तो और बंदूकधारी गार्डों को काम पर रखने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। साथ ही खुदरा और थोक बाजार में लहसुन की उछाल मारती कीमतों के बीच किसान अपनी उपज को चोरों से बचाने में जुटे हैं। बाजार में कीमतें 400 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम से ऊपर पहुंच गई हैं।

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजार

स्मार्टफोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे है तो रुकिए, मार्च का कीजिए इंतजारUpcoming Smartphones : अगर स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का सोच रहे हैं तो थोड़े दिन और रुक सकते हैं। मार्च में एक से बढ़कर स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च होने जा रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौनसे स्मार्टफोन्स मार्च में लेंगे इंट्री। जानिए इन स्मार्टफोन्स के क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जर

Honor X9b 5G : हॉनर का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मुफ्त मिलेगा 699 रुपए का चार्जरHonor X9b 5G smartphone : ‘ऑनर’ (Honor) ने अपने पोर्टफोलियो का विस्तार करते हुए एक्स सीरीज़ में ऑनर एक्स9बी (Honor X9b 5G) को लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ऑनर इंट्रोडक्टरी ऑफर में 699 रुपए का कॉम्प्लिमेंटरी चार्जर मुफ्त दे रहा है।

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मन

Redmi A3 : रेडमी का एक और सस्ता फोन, फीचर देख खरीदने का करेगा मनXiaomi ने इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए अपने नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi A3 को लॉन्च कर दिया। स्मार्टफोन की कीमत सिर्फ 7,299 रुपए रखी गई है। स्मार्टफोन की खास बात इसका ऑक्टा-कोर हीलियो G36 प्रोसेसर, 90Hz रिफ्रेश रेट बड़ा डिस्प्ले है। स्मार्टफोन में 6GB तक रैम और 6GB तक वर्चुअल रैम मिलती है यानी कि 6GB+6GB, 12जीबी रैम का फायदा मिल जाएगा। स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल 23 फरवरी को होगी।

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमाल

Infinix Hot 40i : 16GB तक रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज वाला सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मचाने आ रहा है धमालInfinix बाजार में बड़ा धमाका करने जा रहा है। 16 फरवरी को वह अपना स्मार्टफोन Infinix Hot 40i लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। Infinix Hot 40i को वह वैश्विक बाजार में नवंबर 2023 में लॉन्च कर चुका है। कीमत की बात करें तो स्मार्टफोन के 8GB RAM/256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत करीब 8000 हो सकती है।

Infinix Smart 8 : 8000 से कम कीमत में 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज और AI कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Infinix Smart 8 : 8000 से कम कीमत में 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज और AI कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोनInfinix Smart 8 का 8GB+128GB स्‍टोरेज मॉडल भी पेश कर दिया है। इससे पहले फोन को 6जीबी रैम और 64जीबी स्‍टोरेज वेरिएंट में लाया गया था। फीचर्स की बात करें तो Infinix की डिवाइस में MediaTek Helio G36 प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। Infinix Smart 8 में 50 मेगापिक्‍सल का मेन कैमरा दिया गया है।
