कुनो से आई खुशखबर, चीता ज्वाला ने 3 शावकों को दिया जन्म

इस तरह एक महीने में कूनो नेशनल पार्क में 6 नए चीते आ गए हैं। अब यहां चीतों की संख्या बढ़कर 17 हो गई है। इसमें सात शावक भी शामिल है। माना जा रहा है धीरे-धीरे नामीबिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका से आए चीतों ने खुद को कूनो पार्क के वातावरण में ढालना शुरू कर दिया है।
Kuno’s new cubs!— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 23, 2024
Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs.
Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country.
