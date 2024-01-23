मंगलवार, 23 जनवरी 2024
  Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs in Kuno
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 23 जनवरी 2024 (09:42 IST)

कुनो से आई खुशखबर, चीता ज्वाला ने 3 शावकों को दिया जन्म

cheetah
Kuno national park : कूनो नेशनल पार्क में नामीबियाई चीता ‘ज्वाला’ के तीन शावकों का जन्म हुआ। मादा चीता आशा के बाद अब ज्वाला ने भी नए शावकों को जन्म दिया है।
 
केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि कूनो नेशनल पार्क में नामीबियाई चीता ज्वाला ने 3 नए शावकों को जन्म दिया है, जो चीता प्रोजेक्ट के लिए अच्छी खबर है।
 
मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा 'कूनो के नए शावक! ज्वाला नाम की नामीबियाई चीता ने तीन शावकों को जन्म दिया है, यह नामीबियाई चीता आशा द्वारा अपने शावकों को जन्म देने के कुछ ही सप्ताह बाद आया है। देश भर के सभी वन्यजीव अग्रिम पंक्ति के योद्धाओं और वन्यजीव प्रेमियों को बधाई। भारत में इसी तरह से वन्य जीवन फले-फूले।'
 
इस तरह एक महीने में कूनो नेशनल पार्क में 6 नए चीते आ गए हैं। अब यहां चीतों की संख्‍या बढ़कर 17 हो गई है। इसमें सात शावक भी शामिल है। माना जा रहा है धीरे-धीरे नामीबिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका से आए चीतों ने खुद को कूनो पार्क के वातावरण में ढालना शुरू कर दिया है।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि मध्य प्रदेश में 17 सितम्बर 2022 को पहली बार नामीबिया से 8 चीते लाए गए थे। इसके बाद 12 और चीते दक्षिण अफ्रीका से आए थे। इनमें से कई चीते मारे जा चुके हैं।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Ayodhya Ram Mandir : प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के दिन ये होंगे खास कार्यक्रम, पढ़िए पूरा विवरण

Ayodhya Ram Mandir : प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के दिन ये होंगे खास कार्यक्रम, पढ़िए पूरा विवरणRam Mandir Latest News : राम भक्तों को वर्षों से जिस पल का इंतजार है, उसके लिए अयोध्या पूरी तरह से तैयार है। बहु-प्रतीक्षित राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह का आयोजन भव्य स्तर पर सोमवार को होगा जिसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी सभी धार्मिक अनुष्ठानों में शामिल होंगे। इस समारोह के अगले दिन ही यह मंदिर जनता के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा।

बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां, ब्लैककैट कमांडो, ड्रोन से निगरानी, अभेद्य किले में तब्दील अयोध्या

बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां, ब्लैककैट कमांडो, ड्रोन से निगरानी, अभेद्य किले में तब्दील अयोध्याPM Modi in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के आगमन से पहले अयोध्या अभेद्य किले में तब्दील हो चुकी है। प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के दिन यानी 22 जनवरी, 2024 को मंदिर में खास लोग ही दर्शन कर सकेंगे। हालांकि प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के बाद आम लोग भी रामलला के दर्शन कर सकेंगे। यूपी पुलिस, एटीएस के स्पेशल कमांडो, पीएससी बटालियनों के साथ-साथ एसपीजी ने भी मोर्चा संभाल लिया है। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक एआई कैमरों से सुरक्षा की जाएगी।

मोदी प्रधानमंत्री न होते तो राम मंदिर नहीं बन पाता, फिर आया प्रमोद कृष्णम का बयान

मोदी प्रधानमंत्री न होते तो राम मंदिर नहीं बन पाता, फिर आया प्रमोद कृष्णम का बयानअयोध्या। Ram Mandir Inauguration : कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता प्रमोद कृष्णम ने कहा कि श्रीरामजन्मभूमि स्थल पर भव्य राममंदिर के निर्माण का पूरा श्रेय प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को दिया जाना चाहिए। यह भी सत्य है कि यदि नरेन्द्र मोदी प्रधानमंत्री न होते और उनकी जगह कोई अन्य प्रधानमंत्री होता तो संभवत: न्यायालय का फैसला न हो पाता और न ही जन्मभूमि स्थल पर राम मंदिर का निर्माण हो पाता।

फडणवीस ने अयोध्या जा रहे कारसेवकों के साथ पोस्ट की तस्वीर

फडणवीस ने अयोध्या जा रहे कारसेवकों के साथ पोस्ट की तस्वीरayodhya ram mandir news : महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने रविवार को नागपुर रेलवे स्टेशन से अपनी एक तस्वीर पोस्ट की, जिसमें वह राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह के लिए अयोध्या जा रहे कारसेवकों के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं। फडणवीस ने तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए कहा ‘आज पुरानी यादें ताजा हो गईं।’

अंतरिक्ष से कैसा दिखता है अयोध्या का भव्य राम मंदिर? ISRO ने जारी की सैटेलाइट फोटो

अंतरिक्ष से कैसा दिखता है अयोध्या का भव्य राम मंदिर? ISRO ने जारी की सैटेलाइट फोटोayodhya ram mandir news : अयोध्या में सोमवार को होने वाले राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह को लेकर दुनियाभर के रामभक्तों में उत्साह का माहौल है। देशभर के शहरों और गांवों को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया जा रहा है। इस बीच इसरो ने एक तस्वीर जारी कर बताया कि अयोध्या का राम मंदिर अंतरिक्ष से कैसा दिखता है।

ED ने झारखंड के CM सोरेन को फिर भेजा समन

ED ने झारखंड के CM सोरेन को फिर भेजा समनED notice to Jharkhand CM : प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को फिर से समन जारी किया है और उनसे धन शोधन मामले में 27 से 31 जनवरी के बीच अपना बयान दर्ज कराने को कहा है।

मध्य प्रदेश में मोहन सरकार ने किए अधिकारियों के तबादले, बदले राजेश राजौरा और मनीष सिंह के विभाग

मध्य प्रदेश में मोहन सरकार ने किए अधिकारियों के तबादले, बदले राजेश राजौरा और मनीष सिंह के विभागMadhya Pradesh transfer list : मध्य प्रदेश में मोहन सरकार ने एक बार फिर अधिकारियों की ट्रांसफर सूची जारी की है। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा जारी आईएएस अधिकारियों के तबादले की सूची में मनीष सिंह को वित्त विभाग का प्रमुख सचिव बनाया गया है जबकी अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह विभाग का जिम्मा संभाल रहे राजेश कुमार राजौरा को नर्मदा घाटी विकास प्राधिकरण का उपाध्यक्ष और अपर मुख्य सचिव बनाया गया है।

कोहरे की चपेट में उत्तर भारत, 3 दिन नहीं मिलेगी राहत, जानिए कैसा है अयोध्‍या का मौसम

कोहरे की चपेट में उत्तर भारत, 3 दिन नहीं मिलेगी राहत, जानिए कैसा है अयोध्‍या का मौसमWeather Updates 23 january : उत्तर भारत में मंगलवार को कोहरे का कहर जारी रहा। उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा, बिहार, राजस्थान, दिल्ली, मध्य प्रदेश और त्रिपुरा में शीतलहर दिखाई दी। कोहरे की वजह से ट्रेनों और उड़ानों पर बुरा असर पड़ा। मौसम विभाग (IMD) के मुताबिक, आने वाले 3 दिनों में शीतलहर और कोहरे से राहत मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है।

अयोध्‍या में प्राण प्रतिष्‍ठा के बाद पहली सुबह, रामलला के दर्शनों के लिए उमड़े राम भक्त

अयोध्‍या में प्राण प्रतिष्‍ठा के बाद पहली सुबह, रामलला के दर्शनों के लिए उमड़े राम भक्तAyodhya ram mandir news : अयोध्या में राम मंदिर प्राण प्रतिष्‍ठा के बाद पहली सुबह रामलला के दर्शनों के लिए राम भक्तों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। सुबह 3 बजे से ही मंदिर के बाहर दर्शन के लिए कतार लग गई।

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम में श्रद्धालु को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, वायुसेना के मोबाइल अस्पताल ने बचाई जान

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कार्यक्रम में श्रद्धालु को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, वायुसेना के मोबाइल अस्पताल ने बचाई जानThe devotee suffered a heart attack during the Pran Pratishtha programme : भारतीय वायुसेना की त्वरित प्रतिक्रिया टीम के एक मोबाइल अस्पताल ने उस भक्त की जान बचा ली, जिसे सोमवार को यहां राम मंदिर में 'प्राण प्रतिष्ठा' कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने के दौरान दिल का दौरा पड़ा था। मरीज की हालत स्थिर होने पर उन्हें आगे की निगरानी और विशेष देखभाल के लिए सिविल अस्पताल ले जाया गया।

Samsung Galaxy S24 series के खास AI टूल्स, जो आपके काम को करेंगे आसान

Samsung Galaxy S24 series के खास AI टूल्स, जो आपके काम को करेंगे आसानआखिरकार Samsung Galaxy S24 Series लॉन्च हो गई। बड़ी बात यह है कि Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ और Galaxy S24 Ultra तीनों में AI फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। इसमें फोटो से लेकर चैटिंग तक कई फीचर्स दिए गए हैं। S24 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन में 7 साल तक सॉफ्टवेयर सिक्योरिटी अपडेट मिलेगा। जानिए कौनसे हैं वे एआई टूल्स, जो आपके काम को बनाएंगे आसान-

Redmi Note 13 : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने के लिए टूट पड़े लोग, 1000 करोड़ की बिक्री

Redmi Note 13 : सस्ते स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने के लिए टूट पड़े लोग, 1000 करोड़ की बिक्रीRedmi Note 13 ने बिक्री के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। कंपनी के मुताबिक इसके अब तक 1000 करोड़ की कमाई की है। Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, और Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G सीरीज को जनवरी के पहले हफ्ते में लॉन्च किया गया था। भारत में इसकी सेल 10 जनवरी को शुरू हुई थी। इसकी कमाई को लेकर कंपनी ने पोस्ट भी किया है।

Honor Magic 6 Series से चलेगा मैजिक, लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए फीचर्स

Honor Magic 6 Series से चलेगा मैजिक, लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए फीचर्सHonor Magic 6 Series : Honor Magic 6 Series को लेकर कई तरह की बातें सामने आ रही हैं। कंपनी इस सीरीज में Honor दो स्मार्टफोन Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro लॉन्च करेगी। इसके फीचर्स के बारे में कई तरह की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। स्मार्टफोन्स 5 रंगों में आएगा।

Moto G34 5G : Motorola का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 10 हजार से कम कीमत में फीचर्स कर देंगे धमाका

Moto G34 5G : Motorola का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 10 हजार से कम कीमत में फीचर्स कर देंगे धमाकामोटोरोला (Motorola) ने अपना सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Moto G34 5G भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। फीचर्स की बात की जाए तो Motorola G34 5G में 50MP primary sensor और 2MP macro लैंस दिया गया है। सेल्फी के लिए स्मार्टफोन में 16MP sensor और फ्रंट में f/2.4 aperture दिया गया है। स्मार्टफोन में Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC दिया गया है।

2000 के डिस्काउंट के साथ Redmi का स्मार्टफोन, 200MPकैमरा 5000mAh बैटरी

2000 के डिस्काउंट के साथ Redmi का स्मार्टफोन, 200MPकैमरा 5000mAh बैटरीRedmi Note 13 5G series launched : Redmi Note 13 5G सीरीज भारत में लॉन्च हो गई है। सीरीज में 3 स्मार्टफोन Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro और Redmi Note 13 Pro+ लॉन्च किए गए हैं। सीरीज को पिछले साल चीन में लॉन्च किया गया था। इस सीरीज के फीचर्स को लेकर कई तरह के कयास लगाए जा रहे थे। जानते हैं क्या हैं फीचर्स-
