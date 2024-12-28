शनिवार, 28 दिसंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शनिवार, 28 दिसंबर 2024 (13:29 IST)

रन नहीं बना पाने और फॉर्म से बाहर होने में अंतर है: स्मिथ

Steve Smith
India vs Australia Boxing Day Test : ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाजी के मुख्य स्तंभ स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) को पता था कि वह रन नहीं बना पा रहे हैं लेकिन कभी भी फॉर्म से बाहर नहीं हुए और उन्होंने 18 महीने के अंतराल के बाद एक हफ्ते के अंदर भारत के खिलाफ लगातार दो टेस्ट शतक जड़ दिए।
 
ब्रिसबेन में अपना 33वां शतक बनाने के बाद स्मिथ ने शुक्रवार को एमसीजी (Melbourne Cricket Ground) में चौथे टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन सुनील गावस्कर (Sunil Gavaskar) के 34 शतकों के तत्कालीन विश्व रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की।
 
यह पूछे जाने पर कि जब आसानी से रन नहीं बन रहे थे तब वह इतने दिनों तक कैसे डटे रहे, तो स्मिथ ने यहां दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म होने के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा, ‘‘कभी-कभी आप गेंद पर अच्छी तरह से शॉट लगा सकते हैं जो मुझे लगता है कि मैंने आप सभी से तब कहा था जब मैं रन नहीं बना रहा था। मुझे वास्तव में ऐसा लग रहा था कि मैं काफी अच्छी बल्लेबाजी कर रहा हूं। और मुझे लगता है कि फॉर्म से बाहर होने और रन नहीं बना पाने में अंतर है। मुझे लगा कि मैं गेंद को अच्छी तरह से मार रहा हूं। ’’

स्मिथ ने कहा, ‘‘मेरा मतलब है कि आपको भरोसा रखना होगा। आप जो करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, उस पर आपको थोड़ा भरोसा रखना होगा। मैं अब तक काफी समय से खेल रहा हूं और मुझे पता है कि उतार-चढ़ाव हो सकते हैं। पर थोड़ा भरोसा रखिए। ’’

स्मिथ के पांच मैचों की श्रृंखला समाप्त होने से पहले 10,000 टेस्ट रन बनाने की उम्मीद है। (भाषा)


