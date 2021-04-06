मंगलवार, 6 अप्रैल 2021
'क्रिकेटर नहीं होते तो ISIS में होते मोइन अली,' इस ट्वीट से मचा बवाल!

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 6 अप्रैल 2021 (18:58 IST)
इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर और विश्वकप 2019 की विजेता टीम के सदस्य मोइन अली पर एक ट्वीट से बवाल मच गया और देखते ही देखते उनका नाम ट्विटर पर ट्रेंडिग हो गया।

दरअसल यह ट्वीट किसी और ने नहीं बल्कि बांग्लादेश की प्रख्यात लेखिका और बुद्धिजीवी तस्लीमा नसरीन ने किया था। उन्होंने यह ट्वीट किया कि मोइन अली अगर क्रिकेटर नहीं होते तो वह सीरिया में होते और वैश्विक आतंकवादी संगठन 'इस्लामिक स्टेट ऑफ सीरिया एंड इराक' में काम कर रहे होते।
तस्लीमा नसरीन लंबे समय से इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथ पर अपने विचार व्यक्त करने के लिए जानी गई हैं। हालांकि यह ट्वीट उनके लिए ट्विटर पर काफी आलोचना लेकर आया। खासकर मोइन अली के फैंस और इस्लाम से जुड़े लोगों ने इस पर घोर आपत्ति दर्ज की। कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स शेयर किए गए।
यही नहीं इंग्लैंड के क्रिकटर्स ने भी मोइन अली के समर्थन में ट्वीट करना शुरु कर दिया। इसमें से जोफ्रा आर्चर, बेनडकेट और सैम बिलिंग्स शामिल थे।
मामले को गरमाता देख तस्लीमा नसरीन ने एक और ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझसे नफरत करने वाले यह जानते हैं कि मोइन अली पर किया गया पिछला ट्वीट कटाक्ष था । इसे मुझे नीचा दिखाने का एक जरिया बनाया गया क्योंकि में इस्लाम में धर्मनिरपेक्षता की बात करती हूं और कट्टरपंथियों की आलोचना करती हूं। यह ए बड़ी विडंबना है कि नारीवादी वामपंथ महिलाओं का महिला विरोधी इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथियों को समर्थन रहता है।
इसके बाद मोइन अली से संबंधित एक और खबर आई। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के ऑलराउंडर मोइन अली ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की अपनी जर्सी में कुछ बदलाव की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि वह नहीं चाहते उनकी जर्सी पर शराब विक्रेता कंपनी का लोगो चिपका हो।

मोइन अली के इस निर्णय की भी उनके चाहने वालों ने खूब तारीफ की।
गौरतलब है कि रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर से रीलीज किए गए मोइन अली को चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल 2021 की नीलामी में
7 करोड़ में खरीद लिया था । 2 करोड़ के बेस प्राइस पर मोइन अली ने इस नीलामी में अपना दावा ठोंका था लेकिन उनको अंत में 7 करोड़ मिल गए।

जिस फ्रैंचाइजी से मोइन अली आए हैं और जिसमें गए हैं इन दोनों ही फ्रैंचाइजियों की आईपीएल में जबरदस्त फैन फॉलोइंग है।



