गुरुवार, 29 जून 2023
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 29 जून 2023 (16:04 IST)

Steve Smith ने पूरे किये 9000 Test Run, तोड़ा Brian Lara का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

Ashes 2023 : Australia और England के बीच Ashes Series का दूसरा टेस्ट लंदन के Lords में खेला जा रहा है और इस मैच के पहले दिन Australia के Vice-Captain, Steve Smith ने दो बड़े रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किए हैं। इंग्लैंड ने टॉस जीत कर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया, जवाब में पहले दिन ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम 5 विकटों के नुकसान पर 339 बनाने में कामयाब रही। 
 
स्टीव के 149 में से 85 रन के नाबाद स्कोर ने उन्हें Brian Lara के रिकॉर्ड को पार करने में मदद की। क्रिकेट के सबसे लंबे प्रारूप, टेस्ट में 9000 रन बनाने के लिए खेले गए मैचों के मामले में वे सबसे तेज़ बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। ब्रायन लारा ने 101 मैचों में यह उपलब्धि हासिल की थी, जबकि स्मिथ ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए अपने 99वें मैच में यह उपलब्धि हासिल की। 
 
9000 रन पार करने के साथ-साथ उन्होंने एक और उपलब्धि अपने नाम की। वह पारी (Innings) के मामले में 9000 रन पार करने वाले दूसरे सबसे तेज बल्लेबाज बन गए। पहले नंबर पर श्रीलंका के पूर्व कप्तान Kumar Sangakkara हैं। 
 
जिन्होंने इस उपलब्धि तक पहुंचने के लिए 172 Innings ली, जबकि स्टीव ने यह उपलब्धि 174वी पारी में हांसिल की। अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 15,000 रन पूरे करने की सूची में स्टीव स्मिथ जो रूट, विराट कोहली और केन विलियमसन के साथ भी शामिल हो गए हैं।
 

 
एशेज के पहले मैच में स्टीव स्मिथ का प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं रहा था। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पहली इनिंग में उन्होंने 16 रन बनाए थे और दूसरी में सिर्फ 6 रन। इस मैच में वह बड़े रन स्कोर कर अपनी टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दूसरा टेस्ट भी जितने में मदद करने की पूरी कोशिश करेंगे। 
