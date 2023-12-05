मंगलवार, 5 दिसंबर 2023
Hypocrisy की भी सीमा होती है, Mohammad Kaif बने क्रिकेट फैन्स का नया निशाना

Hypocrisy की भी सीमा होती है, Mohammad Kaif बने क्रिकेट फैन्स का नया निशाना - Mohammad Kaif's 7 year old tweet surfaces after his best team on paper remark after world cup final
Mohammad Kaif 'Best Team on Paper' : पूर्व भारतीय खिलाड़ी मोहम्मद कैफ इस वक्त हर जगह सुर्ख़ियों में छाए हुए हैं। उनके 7 साल पहले के ट्वीट ने काफी आलोचना और ट्रॉल्लिंग बटोरी। दरअसल हुआ यूं कि जब World Cup Final में ऑस्ट्रेलिया जीती थी Mohammad Kaif ने अपने X (Twitter) Account पर एक Tweet डाला था की भले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया वर्ल्ड कप जीत गई हो लेकिन पेपर पर अगर देखा जाए तो टीम इंडिया ही बेस्ट है।  
 
मोहम्मद कैफ ने लिखा था "फाइनल में ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया का दिन था। वो जीते। वो वर्ल्‍ड कप विजेता बने। और तथ्‍य: भारत ने एकतरफा अंदाज में 10 मैच जीते, 11वां गंवाया। उनके पास सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ बल्‍लेबाज और गेंदबाज हैं। वो टूर्नामेंट की सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ टीम थी। दोनों तथ्‍य, मैदान और पेपर में भी। रिलैक्स ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया।"

इस ट्वीट के बाद 3 दिसंबर को जब सूर्यकुमार यादव की कप्तानी वाली टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 5 मैचों की T-20 Series जीती (INDvsAUS T20), Mohammad Kaif ने एक और Tweet डाला, उन्होंने उसमे यह कहा कि मैदान और पेपर पर बेहतर टीम ने बेंगलुरु में ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की।
फ़िलहाल उनका 7 साल पुराना ट्वीट वायरल हो रहा है जिसमे उन्होंने लिखा था "वर्ल्‍ड टी20 में अपनी पसंदीदा टीम में से एक दक्षिण अफ्रीका को जल्‍दी बाहर होते हुए देखकर निराश हूं। यह मायने नहीं रखता कि आप पेपर पर कैसे हैं। आपको मैच के दिन प्रदर्शन करना होता है।'
 
यह ट्वीट देख लोगों ने उन्हें खूब ट्रोल किया।  
