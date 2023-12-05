Hypocrisy की भी सीमा होती है, Mohammad Kaif बने क्रिकेट फैन्स का नया निशाना

Facts: It was Australia's day in final, they won, they are World Cup winners.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 23, 2023
More facts: India comprehensively won 10 games, they lost 11th, they had the best bowlers and batters. They were the tournament's best team.
Both facts, on paper and on field. Relax Australia.
Better talent, better skills. This time the better team on field, and on paper, won. 4-1— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 3, 2023
Disappointing to see one of my fvrt #SA exit early from #WT20.it doesn't matter how strong you are on paper, you have to perform on the day— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 28, 2016
The person in this tweet is same in above the tweet kya ?
Sure sure sure Sir ...you were giving sensible takes back then..what happened in all these 7 years ?
Obsession with paper keyword