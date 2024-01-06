शनिवार, 6 जनवरी 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शनिवार, 6 जनवरी 2024 (13:14 IST)

David Warner ने लिया रिटायरमेंट, Fans हुए इमोशनल

वार्नर ने अपनी आखिरी पारी में जमाया अर्धशतक, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पाकिस्तान का सूपड़ा साफ किया

David Warner ने लिया रिटायरमेंट, Fans हुए इमोशनल , aus vs pak test david warner retirement - David warner test odi retirement, aus vs pak test, fans get emotional on social media
  • David Warner ने अपने आखरी टेस्ट मैच में जड़ा अर्द्धशतक
  • साथ ही ODI से भी लिया रिटायरमेंट 
  • Fans हुए इमोशनल 

David Warner Test ODI Retirement AUS vs PAK :  ऑस्ट्रेलिया के क्रिकेट दिग्गज डेविड वार्नर (David Warner) ने अपने घरेलू मैदान पर 57 रन बनाकर 112 टेस्ट मैच के अपने करियर का अंत किया, आस्ट्रेलिया ने शनिवार को तीसरे और अंतिम टेस्ट क्रिकेट मैच में पाकिस्तान को आठ विकेट से हराकर तीन मैचों की श्रृंखला में क्लीन स्वीप करके इस दिग्गज सलामी बल्लेबाज को शानदार विदाई दी।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया जब लक्ष्य से केवल 11 रन दूर था तब वार्नर को साजिद खान ने पगबाधा आउट किया। जब वह Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) से पवेलियन की तरफ बढ़ रहे थे तब दर्शकों ने खड़े होकर उनका अभिवादन किया।
 
ऑस्ट्रेलिया की पारी में वह आउट होने वाले दूसरे बल्लेबाज थे। साजिद ने इससे पहले सलामी बल्लेबाज उस्मान ख्वाजा (Usman Khawaja) को भी पगबाधा आउट किया था। ख्वाजा खाता भी नहीं खोल पाए।
 
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने 130 रन का लक्ष्य था जो उसने दो विकेट खोकर हासिल कर दिया। वार्नर के अलावा मार्नस लाबुशेन (नाबाद 62) ने भी अर्धशतक जमाया जबकि स्टीव स्मिथ चार रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।
 
पाकिस्तान ने अपनी पहली पारी में 313 रन का अच्छा स्कोर खड़ा किया था जिसके जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 299 बनाए। पाकिस्तान की टीम दूसरी पारी में 115 रन पर आउट हो गई थी।
पाकिस्तान ने सुबह अपनी दूसरी पारी सात विकेट पर 68 रन से आगे बढ़ाई। मैच के तीसरे दिन जोश हेजलवुड (16 रन देकर 4 विकेट) ने पाकिस्तान की बल्लेबाजी को झकझोरा था। मैच के चौथे दिन मोहम्मद रिजवान (28) और आमिर जमाल (18) ने आठवें विकेट के लिए 42 रन जोड़कर कुछ देर संघर्ष किया।
 
नाथन लियोन ने रिजवान को लेग स्लिप में कैच आउट कराकर यह साझेदारी तोड़ी, इसके बाद पाकिस्तान की पारी सिमटने में देर नहीं लगी। लियोन ने हसन अली का विकेट लेकर पाकिस्तान की पारी का अंत किया। लियोन ने 36 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिए।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम ने इससे पहले वॉर्नर की अगुवाई में मैदान पर कदम रखा था।
 
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पर्थ में खेला गया पहला टेस्ट मैच 360 रन से और मेलबर्न में खेला गया दूसरा टेस्ट मैच 79 रन से जीता था।

