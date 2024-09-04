बुधवार, 4 सितम्बर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 4 सितम्बर 2024 (17:30 IST)

Top 10 टेस्ट रैंकिंग से बाहर हुए बाबर आजम, 610 दिनों से नहीं लगा पाए थे पचासा

Babar Azam_Pakistan
पिछले हफ्ते नंबर आईसीसी टेस्ट रैंकिंग 9 पर खिसके पाकिस्तान के बल्लेबाज बाबर आजम अब अपने खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण टॉप 10 टेस्ट रैंकिंग से बाहर हो गए हैं। लंबे समय तक बाबर आजम टेस्ट की टॉप और फिर टॉप 10 टेस्ट रैंकिंग में रहे। लेकिन 610 दिन यानि की करीब 3 साल से वह टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 50 रनों का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू पा रहे थे।

बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में भी वह कुल 64 रन बना पाए। पहले टेस्ट की पहली पारी में वह शून्य पर आउट हुए। इसके बाद दूसरी पारी में उन्होंने 22 रन बनाए। दूसरे टेस्ट की पहली पारी में वह सीरीज का सर्वाधिक स्कोर 31 रन बना पाए। वहीं दूसरी पारी में 11 रन बनाकर चलते बने।
हालांकि टॉप 10 में अब पाकिस्तानी विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज मोहम्मद रिजवान की एंट्री हुई है। वह फिलहाल दसवें स्थान पर है। रिजवान ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 1 शतक और 2 अर्धशतक लगाए।
