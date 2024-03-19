मंगलवार, 19 मार्च 2024
Last Modified: मंगलवार, 19 मार्च 2024 (19:22 IST)

RCB Unbox में बदली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की जर्सी, काले की जगह नीला रंग

RCB Unbox में बदली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की जर्सी, काले की जगह नीला रंग - RCB replaces black with blue color in official jersey at RCBUnbox unveiling
आरसीबी अनबॉक्स में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की नई जर्सी का अनावरण हुआ। इस बार जर्सी के काले रंग की जगह नीला रंग चुना गया है। हालांकि अभी तक रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने नई जर्सी का फोटो या वीडियो अपलोड नहीं किया है। लेकिन फैंस ने ट्विटर पर इसकी फोटो को वायरल कर दी है।इस फोटो में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली नई जर्सी में दिख रहे हैं।

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली को 14 महीने में पहली बार टी20 टीम में जगह देकर चयनकर्ताओं ने सुरक्षित रवैया अपनाया है लेकिन क्या उनका यह फैसला टी20 विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा? इसका पता समय आने पर ही चलेगा।

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौल

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौलउत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा के पहाड़ी इलाकों से बेंगलुरु की गलियों तक लक्ष्य और चिराग सेन का सफर भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम तक पहुंच गया है।सेन बंधुओं को 13 से 19 फरवरी तक मलेशिया के शाह आलम में आयोजित होने वाली बैडमिंटन एशिया टीम चैंपियनशिप के लिए भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। लक्ष्य पिछले काफी समय से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट में खेल रहे है जबकि सीनियर राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियन चिराग को पहली बार राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठे

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठेविराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को 14 महीने के बाद टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वकप के बाद से उन्हें इस प्रारुप में नहीं लिया गया था और एक युवा टीम को मौका दिया गया। अब उनके आने से यह सवाल है कि इनकी अनुपस्थिति में जिन युवा बल्लेबाजों को सलामी बल्लेबाजी के लिए मौका दिया गया अब वह टीम में किस जगह बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। या फिर वह टीम में रहेंगे भी या नहीं

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर ने

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर नेपिछले साल आईपीएल के एक मैच के दौरान उन्होने MS Dhoni के पास जाकर उनसे टी शर्ट पर हस्ताक्षर का अनुरोध किया था

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वाला

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वालाजहाँ कुछ लोग विराट को रिटायरमेंट की तरफ धकेलना चाह रहे हैं, वहीँ विराट लगातार भारत के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं

IPL 2024 के 3 मैचों के लिए बाहर हुए हैदराबाद के हसरंगा, यह है वजह

IPL 2024 के 3 मैचों के लिए बाहर हुए हैदराबाद के हसरंगा, यह है वजहआल राउंडर वानिंदु हसारंगा को 22 मार्च से बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ शुरू हो रही दो टेस्ट मैच की श्रृंखला के लिए श्रीलंकाई टीम में शामिल किया गया है जिससे वह सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के लिए इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के कम से कम पहले तीन मैच नहीं खेल पायेंगे।

सचिन से लेकर शुभमन तक, इऩ 6 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

सचिन से लेकर शुभमन तक, इऩ 6 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैपऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 6 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

19 साल का यह कुशाग्र विकेटकीपर लेगा दिल्ली कैपिटल्स में ऋषभ पंत की जगह

19 साल का यह कुशाग्र विकेटकीपर लेगा दिल्ली कैपिटल्स में ऋषभ पंत की जगहदिल्ली कैपिटल्स के युवा विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज के लिए आईपीएल अनुबंध मिलना ही सपना साकार होना था और अब वह ऋषभ पंत के साथ खेलने को बेताब हैं क्योंकि वह उन जैसे स्टार खिलाड़ियों को खेलते हुए देखकर ही बड़े हुए हैं।झारखंड के बोकारो के 19 साल के कुशाग्र ने 19 प्रथम श्रेणी मैच में 1245 रन बनाये हैं और इस समय वह टीम के मुख्य कोच रिकी पोंटिंग की देखरेख में ट्रेनिंग कर रहे हैं। उन्हें फ्रेंचाइजी ने 7.2 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा था।

IPL के 3 सत्रों से है भारतीय गेंदबाजों का Purple Cap पर कब्जा, पढ़ें पूरी लिस्ट

IPL के 3 सत्रों से है भारतीय गेंदबाजों का Purple Cap पर कब्जा, पढ़ें पूरी लिस्टक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

स्टार इंडिया ने की नवजोत सिंह से सुलह, IPL में फिर दिखेंगे कमेंट्री करते हुए

स्टार इंडिया ने की नवजोत सिंह से सुलह, IPL में फिर दिखेंगे कमेंट्री करते हुएआईपीएल 2024 वैसे तो सिर्फ ऋषभ पंत की वापसी के लिए सुर्खियों में है लेकिन यह सत्र एक और वापसी के लिए भा जाना जाएगा। क्रिकेटर से राजनीति में गए नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू यानि कि शेरी पाजी अब वापस कमेंट्री बॉक्स में लौटने वाले हैं।

