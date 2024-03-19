RCB Unbox में बदली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की जर्सी, काले की जगह नीला रंग

Why is the new RCB jersey based on Delhi Capitals colours?— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 19, 2024
This is big blow to federalism. pic.twitter.com/AhoujFHGSB
RCB jersey color change? From red & black to red & blue?
Now, nobody can stop RCB winning the IPL. pic.twitter.com/4WSY6UxI6Z— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 19, 2024
RCB Practice Jersey for IPL 2024 is Blue & Red ! pic.twitter.com/rCn80y5jiz
— V I P E R (@VIPERoffl) March 19, 2024
Seems RCB jersey designer is a big fan of Harpic : #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/2fRLmU3JqP
— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) March 19, 2024