Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 29 मार्च 2024 (17:03 IST)

IPL 2024 : Gautam Gambhir का सपना विराट की टीम RCB को मात देना, KKR के फोटो ने लगाई आग

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR : गौतम गंभीर और विराट कोहली को आमने सामने देखने को बेचैन क्रिकेट फैन्स

IPL 2024 : Gautam Gambhir का सपना विराट की टीम RCB को मात देना, KKR के फोटो ने लगाई आग - KKR Kolkata knight riders share virat kohli gautam gambhir photo, goes viral, ipl 2024, rcb vs kkr
IPL 2024, Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir Trending News : IPL का 10वां मैच Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) और Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) के बीच खेला जाएगा जहाँ आमने सामने होंगे दो पुराने प्रतिद्वंद्वी ; गौतम और विराट । यह मैच बेंगलुरु के चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा जहां RCB ने KKR के सामने 2015 के बाद से एक भी मैच नहीं जीता है।

गौतम गंभीर और विराट कोहली के बीच कई बार ऑन फील्ड अनबन देखने मिली है, एक उदहारण पिछले साल का ही है जब गौतम लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स (LSG) के मेंटर थे और नवीन उल हक़ को लेकर उनकी विराट से भिड़ंत हुई थी, यह मैच लखनऊ में खेला गया था।

अभी गौतम अपनी पुरानी टीम KKR के मेंटर हैं जिसे उन्होंने दो बार जिताया है (2012, 2014)। उन्होंने क्रिकेट पर ध्यान देने के लिए राजनीति छोड़ दी है। आईपीएल का 10वां मैच इन दोनों टीमों के बीच खेला जाएगा और क्रिकेट फैन्स इस राइवलरी को देखने के लिए बड़े बेताब हैं। Kolkata Knight Riders ने अपने X (Twitter) Account पर एक ऐसा फोटो डाला जिसके बाद फैन्स का इस मैच के लिए इंतजार और भी अधिक बढ़ गया।   



Star Sports के साथ एक इंटरव्यू में Gautam Gambhir ने कहा उनका सपना वापस मैदान पर आकर RCB को बीट करना 


अकेला रिंकू भाड़ नहीं फोड़ पाएगा, कोलकाता के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों को सोचने की जरूरत

अकेला रिंकू भाड़ नहीं फोड़ पाएगा, कोलकाता के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों को सोचने की जरूरतबुरे फॉर्म और चोट से गुजरे श्रेयस अय्यर टीम के साथ जुड़ गए हैं। लेकिन अब उन्हें यह समझना होगा कि अकेला रिंकू सिंह कब तक कोलकाता को ऐसे अकेले दम पर जिताता रहेगा। अब टीम को एकजुट होकर खेलने की जरूरत है। उम्मीद है टीम से वापस जुड़े गौतम गंभीर इस पर जरूर काम करेंगे।

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिट

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिटIPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings Team Preview : IPL के इतिहास में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) संयुक्त रूप से सबसे सफल टीम है। उन्होंने अपने कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) के नेतृत्व में पांच बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीती है (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)। इसके अलावा वे 10 बार फाइनल और 12 बार प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुके हैं।

हार्दिक बनाम रोहित की जंग को भूलकर पल्टन को मारनी होगी IPL में बाजी

हार्दिक बनाम रोहित की जंग को भूलकर पल्टन को मारनी होगी IPL में बाजीहार्दिक पांड्या और रोहित शर्मा के फैंस एक दूसरे के आमने सामने हैं। दोनों में ही कटुता दिनोंदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में इस माहौल में मुंबई इंडियन्स की टीम के अंदर का माहौल कैसा है वह देखने वाली बात होगी। ट्विटर की रील्स पर तो सभी खिलाड़ी हंसते दिख रहे हैं लेकिन रोहित शर्मा को ज्यादा फुटेज नहीं मिलती दिख रही

ऋषभ पंत के आने से भी दिल्ली IPL ट्रॉफी से दूर ही लग रही है, जानें ताकत और कमजोरियां

ऋषभ पंत के आने से भी दिल्ली IPL ट्रॉफी से दूर ही लग रही है, जानें ताकत और कमजोरियांदिल्ली कैपिटल्स अभी तक हुए आईपीएल के किसी भी सत्र में खिताब नहीं जीत पाई है। साल 2020 में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने फाइनल में मुंबई इंडियन्स के साथ खिताबी मुकाबला खेला था। कप्तान ऋषभ पंत की वापसी टीम के लिए एक सुखद खबर है लेकिन इतना ही टीम के लिए काफी नहीं होने वाला है। जान लेते हैं टीम की क्या कमजोरी और ताकते हैं।

SRH SWOT Analysis : SRH ने वर्ल्ड कप के विजेता कप्तान कमिंस को थमाई कमान, क्या वे कर पाएंगे कमाल

SRH SWOT Analysis : SRH ने वर्ल्ड कप के विजेता कप्तान कमिंस को थमाई कमान, क्या वे कर पाएंगे कमालSRH IPL 2024 Team SWOT Analysis, SRH team analysis for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats IPL 2024 : पिछले तीन वर्षों में निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) मजबूत होकर वापसी करने और अपनी दूसरी IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने की पूरी कोशिश करेगी। उन्होंने 2008 से केवल एक ही ट्रॉफी जीती है और वह 2016 में डेविड वार्नर (David Warner) की कप्तानी के अंदर आई थी।

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली को 14 महीने में पहली बार टी20 टीम में जगह देकर चयनकर्ताओं ने सुरक्षित रवैया अपनाया है लेकिन क्या उनका यह फैसला टी20 विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा? इसका पता समय आने पर ही चलेगा।

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौल

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौलउत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा के पहाड़ी इलाकों से बेंगलुरु की गलियों तक लक्ष्य और चिराग सेन का सफर भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम तक पहुंच गया है।सेन बंधुओं को 13 से 19 फरवरी तक मलेशिया के शाह आलम में आयोजित होने वाली बैडमिंटन एशिया टीम चैंपियनशिप के लिए भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। लक्ष्य पिछले काफी समय से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट में खेल रहे है जबकि सीनियर राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियन चिराग को पहली बार राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठे

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठेविराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को 14 महीने के बाद टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वकप के बाद से उन्हें इस प्रारुप में नहीं लिया गया था और एक युवा टीम को मौका दिया गया। अब उनके आने से यह सवाल है कि इनकी अनुपस्थिति में जिन युवा बल्लेबाजों को सलामी बल्लेबाजी के लिए मौका दिया गया अब वह टीम में किस जगह बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। या फिर वह टीम में रहेंगे भी या नहीं

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर ने

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर नेपिछले साल आईपीएल के एक मैच के दौरान उन्होने MS Dhoni के पास जाकर उनसे टी शर्ट पर हस्ताक्षर का अनुरोध किया था

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वाला

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वालाजहाँ कुछ लोग विराट को रिटायरमेंट की तरफ धकेलना चाह रहे हैं, वहीँ विराट लगातार भारत के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं
