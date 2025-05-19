पुर्तगाल में भारतीय दूतावास के सामने पाकिस्तानियों की कायराना हरकत, दूतावास ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

पुर्तगाल में भारतीय दूतावास के बाहर पाकिस्तानियों के कायराना प्रदर्शन का जवाब भारतीय अधिकारियों ने खास अंदाज में दिया। यहां भारतीय दूतावास ने बिल्डिंग के ऊपर ऑपरेशन सिंदूर का एक पोस्टर लगाया। इस पोस्टर पर लिखा था कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। भारतीय अधिकारियों ने इस पोस्टर के माध्यम से पाकिस्तानियों को साफ चेतावनी भेजी है।
Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal— India in Portugal (@IndiainPortugal) May 18, 2025
responded firmly with ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near our Chancery building. We thank the Government of Portugal and It’s police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the… pic.twitter.com/63s951jH1R