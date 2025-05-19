सोमवार, 19 मई 2025
  Pakistanis cowardly act in front of the Indian Embassy in Portugal
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : सोमवार, 19 मई 2025 (08:51 IST)

पुर्तगाल में भारतीय दूतावास के सामने पाकिस्तानियों की कायराना हरकत, दूतावास ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

Portugal
दुनियाभर में पाकिस्तानियों की कायरना हरकतें रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। लेकिन भारतीय भी उनका जमकर जवाब दे रहे हैं। दरअसल, अब पाकिस्तानी पुर्तगाल में भारतीय दूतावास के बाहर जमा हो गए। पाकिस्तान के लोग अब विदेशों में भारतीय दूतावासों को निशाना बना रहे हैं। पाकिस्तानियों ने ऐसा ही एक प्रयास पुर्तगाल में भी किया है। यहां लिस्बन में भारतीय दूतावास के सामने पाकिस्तानियों ने कायराना विरोध प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया था। लेकिन भारतीय दूतावास के अधिकारियों ने पाकिस्तानियों को करारा जवाब दे डाला।
पुर्तगाल में भारतीय दूतावास के बाहर पाकिस्तानियों के कायराना प्रदर्शन का जवाब भारतीय अधिकारियों ने खास अंदाज में दिया। यहां भारतीय दूतावास ने बिल्डिंग के ऊपर ऑपरेशन सिंदूर का एक पोस्टर लगाया। इस पोस्टर पर लिखा था कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। भारतीय अधिकारियों ने इस पोस्टर के माध्यम से पाकिस्तानियों को साफ चेतावनी भेजी है।

इस पूरी घटना को लेकर पुर्तगाल के भारतीय दूतावास ने X पर जानकारी साझा की है। दूतावास ने लिखा- "हमारे चांसरी भवन के पास पाकिस्तान द्वारा आयोजित कायरतापूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन का जवाब ‘ऑपरशन सिंदूर’ के साथ दृढ़तापूर्वक दिया गया है। दूतावास की सुरक्षा करने में सहयोग के लिए पुर्तगाल सरकार और उसके पुलिस अधिकारियों को धन्यवाद। भारत ऐसे उकसावे के कदमों से नहीं डरेगा। हमारा संकल्प अटल है।"
