गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. India won the toss and elects to field first against Australia
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2023 (19:01 IST)

भारत ने टॉस जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया (Video)

भारत ने टॉस जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया (Video) - India won the toss and elects to field first against Australia
INDvsAUS भारत ने पांच टी-20 मैचों की श्रृंखला में पहले मुकाबले में गुरुवार को टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया है।इस श्रृंखला के लिए भारतीय टीम के सीनियर खिलाड़ियों को आराम दिया गया है। इस श्रृंखला में सूर्यकुमार यादव भारतीय टीम की अगुवाई कर रहे है। वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम की कप्तानी मैथ्यू वेड कर रहे है।(एजेंसी)
दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार है:-

भारत :ऋतुराज गायकवाड़, यशस्‍वी जायसवाल, इशान किशन, तिलक वर्मा, सूर्यकुमार यादव, रिंकू सिंह, अक्षर पटेल, अर्शदीप सिंह, प्रसिद्ध कृष्‍णा, मुकेश कुमार और रवि बिश्‍नोई।
ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया:मैथ्‍यू शॉर्ट, स्‍टीव स्मिथ, जॉश इंग्‍लस, ऐरन हार्डी, मार्कस स्‍टॉयनिस, टिम डेव‍िड, मैथ्‍यू वेड, सीन ऐबट, नेथन एलिस, जेसन बेहरनडॉर्फ, तनवीर संघा
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
'यह जीवन है', विश्व कप फाइनल हारने पर बोले कुलदीप, सिराज और राहुल

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

अश्विन को चौंका दिया ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रणनीतिकार बेली ने, ऐसे पढ़ी पिच

अश्विन को चौंका दिया ऑस्ट्रेलियाई रणनीतिकार बेली ने, ऐसे पढ़ी पिचभारतीय स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने खुलासा किया कि पिछले रविवार को फाइनल में आस्ट्रेलिया के पहले गेंदबाजी करने के फैसले से भी वह हैरान थे लेकिन साथ ही पैट कमिंस और चयनकर्ता जॉर्ज बेली की अहमदाबाद की पिच बखूबी पढ़ने के लिए प्रशंसा की।

Ben Stokes नहीं होंगे IPL 2024 का हिस्सा

Ben Stokes नहीं होंगे IPL 2024 का हिस्साChennai Super Kings (CSK) ने गुरुवार को घोषणा की कि इंग्लैंड के स्टार ऑलराउंडर बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes) ने इंग्लैंड के भारत के टेस्ट दौरे (England's Test tour of India) और जून में T20 World Cup के बीच अपने कार्यभार और फिटनेस पर ध्यान देने के लिए IPL 2024 में भाग लेने से इनकार कर दिया है।

सात्विक चिराग की जोड़ी चाइना मास्टर्स के क्वार्टर फाइनल में

सात्विक चिराग की जोड़ी चाइना मास्टर्स के क्वार्टर फाइनल मेंभारत के अनुभवी बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी एच एस प्रणय और एशियाई खेलों की स्वर्ण पदक विजेता जोड़ी सात्विक साइराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी बृहस्पतिवार को चाइना मास्टर्स में अपने अपने वर्ग के क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गए। विश्व चैम्पियनशिप के कांस्य पदक विजेता प्रणय ने डेनमार्क के मैग्नस योहानसेन को 21 . 12, 21 . 18 से हराया। पुरूष एकल वर्ग में प्रणय अकेले भारतीय खिलाड़ी बचे हैं।

Marlon Samuels को 6 साल के लिए सभी क्रिकेट प्रारूपों से किया Ban

Marlon Samuels को 6 साल के लिए सभी क्रिकेट प्रारूपों से किया BanWest Indies के पूर्व बल्लेबाज Marlon Samuels पर गुरूवार को एमिरेट्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड की भ्रष्टाचार रोधी संहिता (Emirates Cricket Board Anti Corruption Code) के उल्लघंन के लिए क्रिकेट के सभी प्रारूपों से छह साल का प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया।

अब युवा खिलाड़ियों के कंधों पर होगा भारतीय क्रिकेट की विरासत को आगे बढ़ाने का जिम्मा

अब युवा खिलाड़ियों के कंधों पर होगा भारतीय क्रिकेट की विरासत को आगे बढ़ाने का जिम्माभारत की फाइनल में हार के बाद भावशून्य हो चुके विराट कोहली उपविजेता का पदक लेने के लिए जाने से पहले उन्हीं की तरह भावशून्य दिख रहे शुभमन गिल से हाथ मिलाते हैं और उन्हें गले लगाते हैं।यह भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के लिए रविवार की अश्रुपूरित रात का सबसे मार्मिक क्षण था। भारत के तीसरा विश्व कप नहीं जीत पाने के बाद यह भारतीय क्रिकेट का जिम्मा अगली पीढ़ी को सौंपने का भी स्पष्ट संकेत था।

ब्रिटेन में कुशल कामगार, चिकित्सा और छात्र वीजा सूची में भारतीयों का दबदबा

ब्रिटेन में कुशल कामगार, चिकित्सा और छात्र वीजा सूची में भारतीयों का दबदबाIndians continue to dominate the visa list : भारतीय कुशल श्रमिकों, चिकित्सा पेशेवरों और छात्रों ने पिछले साल ब्रिटेन की वीजा सूची में अपना दबदबा कायम रखा है। विश्लेषण के अनुसार, सितंबर 2023 को समाप्त हुए वर्ष में भारतीय नागरिकों को 1,33,237 प्रायोजित अध्ययन वीजा दिए गए थे। गुरुवार को यहां जारी आधिकारिक आव्रजन आंकड़ों में यह बात सामने आई।

कोरोना के बाद चीन में पसरी खतरनाक महामारी? बच्‍चों को ले रही चपेट में, स्कूल हुए शटडाउन

कोरोना के बाद चीन में पसरी खतरनाक महामारी? बच्‍चों को ले रही चपेट में, स्कूल हुए शटडाउनChina Pneumonia Update: कोरोना जैसी भयावह वायरस के बाद अब चीन में ही एक और रहस्यमयी बीमारी पसरने लगी है। ये बीमारी बच्चों को चपेट में ले रही है। कहा जा रहा है कि बीमारी की वजह से वहां अस्पताल मरीजों से भरे हैं। दरअसल, इसे रहस्यमयी निमोनिया बताया जा रहा है। चीन ने बच्चों में इन्फ्लूएंजा जैसी बीमारी फैलने की बात कही है।

अमेरिका में भारतीय छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या

अमेरिका में भारतीय छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्याIndian student shot dead in America : अमेरिका के ओहियो राज्य में 26 वर्षीय भारतीय छात्र की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। छात्र घायलावस्था में अपनी कार में मिला था। चिकित्सा विश्वविद्यालय ने इस घटना को दुखद और संवेदनहीनता करार दिया है। छात्र उच्च शिक्षा जारी रखने के लिए उत्तर भारत से सिनसिनाटी आया था।

Rahul Gandhi : पनौती, जेबकतरे जैसे शब्दों पर राहुल गांधी को EC का नोटिस, क्या कहती है आचार संहिता?

Rahul Gandhi : पनौती, जेबकतरे जैसे शब्दों पर राहुल गांधी को EC का नोटिस, क्या कहती है आचार संहिता?EC issues show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi : चुनाव आयोग (Election Commission) ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) पर निशाना साधते हुए की गईं ‘पनौती’, ‘जेबकतरे’ और कर्ज माफी संबंधी टिप्पणियों के लिए कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) को गुरुवार को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया। आयोग ने उनसे शनिवार शाम तक जवाब देने को कहा है। चुनावों प्रचार के दौरान राजनेता एक-दूसरे पर व्यक्तिगत टिप्पणियां करते हैं।

उतार-चढ़ाव भरे कारोबार में सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी स्थिर बंद

उतार-चढ़ाव भरे कारोबार में सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी स्थिर बंदShare Market Update : उतार-चढ़ाव भरे कारोबार में दोनों मानक सूचकांक बीएसई सेंसेक्स और एनएसई निफ्टी गुरुवार को लगभग स्थिर रुख के साथ बंद हुए। स्वास्थ्य और आईटी शेयरों में जो नुकसान हुआ, उसकी भरपाई काफी हद तक ऊर्जा तथा धातु शेयरों में हुए लाभ से हो गई।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com