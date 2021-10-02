शनिवार, 2 अक्टूबर 2021
शुरू होने से पहले ही उठी Bigg Boss 15 को बायकॉट करने की मांग, इस वजह से सलमान खान के शो पर भड़के यूजर्स

Last Updated: शनिवार, 2 अक्टूबर 2021 (13:07 IST)
सलमान खान का पॉपुलर रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 15' का आगाज 2 अक्टूबर से होने जा रहा है। इस शो का हर सीजन विवादों में घिरा रहता है, लेकिन बिग बॉस 15 शुरू होने से पहले ही विवादों में आ गया है। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स इसे बायकॉट करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
सोशल मीडिया पर अलग-अलग वजह देकर शो को बायकॉट करने की मांग की जा रही है। कुछ दिन पहले खबर आई थी कि बिग बॉस 15 में रिया चक्रवर्ती की एंट्री हो सकती हैं। जिसके बाद सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के फैंस रिया पर निशाना साधने लगे।



लोग रिया के साथ-साथ सलमान खान और बिग बॉस मेकर्स को भी जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि मेकर्स रिया को जानबूझकर शो में बुलाना चाहते हैं ताकि दिवंगत एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के नाम पर जमकर टीआरपी पा सकें।




'बिग बॉस 15' में इस बार 15 कंटेस्टेंट्स हिस्सा लेंगे जिनके नामों का खुलासा हो चुका है। इस बार शो की थीम 'जंगल' पर आधारित है। इस सीजन की अवधि 5 महीने की होगी। रेखा भी इस बार बिग बॉस शो का हिस्सा बनेंगी। वह 'ट्री ऑफ फॉर्च्यून' के रूप में उपस्थित होने वाली हैं।


