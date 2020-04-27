क्या वाकई सभी टैक्सपेयर्स को जमा करानी पड़ेगी अपनी 18% आय, केंद्र ला रही अधिनियम… जानिए सच...

क्या है सच-
वायरल मैसेज पूरी तरह से गलत और भ्रामक है। प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो की फैक्ट चेक यूनिट ने एक ट्वीट कर लिखा है कि सरकार द्वारा इस तरह के किसी भी कदम पर चर्चा नहीं की जा रही है। यह डराने के उद्देश्य से की गई मात्र कल्पना है। कृपया ऐसे किसी फेक न्यूज को फॉरवर्ड नहीं करें।
Claim: WhatsApp forward claims Government is going to bring in Act to have 18% income deposited by all tax payers #PIBFactCheck: No such move being discussed by the Government. This is a figment of imagination aimed at scaremongering. Please do not forward any such #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/z9H90uXG7n— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 26, 2020