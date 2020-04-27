सोमवार, 27 अप्रैल 2020
क्या वाकई सभी टैक्सपेयर्स को जमा करानी पड़ेगी अपनी 18% आय, केंद्र ला रही अधिनियम… जानिए सच...

Last Updated: सोमवार, 27 अप्रैल 2020 (12:45 IST)
देशभर में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण पर लगाम लगाने के लिए जारी लॉकडाउन के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दावा किया गया है कि कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार टैक्सपेयर्स के लिए एक नया अधिनियम लेकर आ रही है, जिसके तहत सभी टैक्सपेयर्स को अपनी 18 फीसदी आय सरकार के पास जमा करनी पड़ेगी।

क्या है सच-


वायरल मैसेज पूरी तरह से गलत और भ्रामक है। प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो की फैक्ट चेक यूनिट ने एक ट्वीट कर लिखा है कि सरकार द्वारा इस तरह के किसी भी कदम पर चर्चा नहीं की जा रही है। यह डराने के उद्देश्य से की गई मात्र कल्पना है। कृपया ऐसे किसी फेक न्यूज को फॉरवर्ड नहीं करें।


