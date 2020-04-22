क्या मोदी सरकार ने लॉन्च किया देसी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप Namaste... जानिए सच...

क्या है सच-
भारत सरकार के हवाले से प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने न्यूज पोर्टल की इस खबर को फेक बताया है। PIB फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा कि सरकार ने ना तो कोई वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप लॉन्च किया है और ना ही ऐसे ऐप को एंडोर्स करती है।
Claim: Firstpost, a web news portal, has reported that Government has launched a beta version of a soon to be launched video conferencing app #PIBFactCheck: Government has neither launched nor endorsed any video conferencing app pic.twitter.com/3Hr3bP2DcP— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 21, 2020