बुधवार, 22 अप्रैल 2020
क्या मोदी सरकार ने लॉन्च किया देसी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप Namaste... जानिए सच...

दुनिया भर में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप जूम में यूजर डेटा की सुरक्षा को लेकर काफी बवाल मचा हुआ है। हाल ही में भारत में गृह मंत्रालय ने भी इस ऐप को लेकर एडवाइजरी जारी की थी जिसमें सरकारी कामों के लिए इस ऐप का प्रयोग न करने की सलाह दी गई थी। इस बीच एक न्यूज पोर्टल ने दावा किया है कि भारत सरकार ‘जूम’ के विकल्प के तौर पर वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप ‘नमस्ते’ लेकर आ रही है, जिसका बीटा वर्जन लॉन्च कर दिया गया है।

क्या है सच-


भारत सरकार के हवाले से प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने न्यूज पोर्टल की इस खबर को फेक बताया है। PIB फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा कि सरकार ने ना तो कोई वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग ऐप लॉन्च किया है और ना ही ऐसे ऐप को एंडोर्स करती है।


