Paris Olympics में भारतीय एथलेटिक्स दल का कुनबा रैंकिंग के कारण बढ़ा

जेसविन, अंकिता को विश्व रैंकिंग के जरिए भारतीय एथलेटिक्स टीम में मिली जगह

Paris Olympics में भारतीय एथलेटिक्स दल का कुनबा रैंकिंग के कारण बढ़ा - Jaswin and Ankita inducted in Indian Athletics Squad for Paris Olympics
जेसविन एल्ड्रिन (पुरुषों की लंबी कूद) और महिला वर्ग में अंकिता ध्यानी (पांच हजार मीटर दौड़) में विश्व रैंकिंग में जगह बनाने के बाद भारत की पेरिस ओलंपिक की एथलेटिक्स टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

दोनों एथलीटों के टीम में शामिल होने के साथ ही पेरिस ओलंपिक के लिए भारतीय एथलेटिक्स टीमें सदस्यों की संख्या अब 30 हो गई हैं। विश्व एथलेटिक्स ने आधिकारिक तौर पर जेसविन एल्ड्रिन और अंकितना ध्यान के भारतीय टीम में शामिल होने की पुष्टि की है।
लंबी कूद के राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड धारक एल्ड्रिन पुरुषों की लंबी कूद में 31वें स्थान पर हैं। उन्हें शीर्ष 32 एथलीटों में शामिल होने के कारण पेरिस में जगह बनाई है। वहीं अंकिता महिलाओं की पांच हजार मीटर में 42वें स्थान पर हैं, जो कि उस स्पर्धा में कटऑफ रैंक है।

अंकिता आगामी ग्रीष्मकालीन खेलों में इसी स्पर्धा में 29वें स्थान पर रहीं और हमवतन पारुल चौधरी पांच हजार मीटर की राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड धारक के साथ जुड़ेंगी। अंकिता ध्यानी का व्यक्तिगत सर्वश्रेष्ठ 15:28.08 है जो उन्होंने इस साल की शुरुआत में कैलिफोर्निया में ट्रैक फेस्ट में हासिल किया था। उन्होंने पिछले महीने इंटर-स्टेट एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में 16:10.31 के समय के साथ स्वर्ण पदक भी जीता।(एजेंसी)
अगले T20I World Cup तक 34 मैच खेलेगा यंगिस्तान, शुरुआत जिम्बाब्वे से

अगले T20I World Cup तक 34 मैच खेलेगा यंगिस्तान, शुरुआत जिम्बाब्वे सेविराट और रोहित के बिना जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ नयी शुरूआत करेगी भारत की युवा टीम

भारतीय मूल की स्कूली छात्रा इंग्लैंड की शतरंज टीम में सबसे कम उम्र की खिलाड़ी

भारतीय मूल की स्कूली छात्रा इंग्लैंड की शतरंज टीम में सबसे कम उम्र की खिलाड़ीबोधना शिवानंदन इंग्लैंड की सबसे कम उम्र की खिलाड़ी बनने के लिए तैयार हैं

1983 चैंपियन्स ने भूखे पेट गुजारी थी रात, लता मंगेशकर के कारण मिल पाई थी इनामी राशी

1983 चैंपियन्स ने भूखे पेट गुजारी थी रात, लता मंगेशकर के कारण मिल पाई थी इनामी राशी1983 में कपिल देव की अगुवाई में भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज जैसी तगड़ी टीम को हराकर करिश्मा तो कर ही दिया था लेकिन टीम और फैंस इस जश्न के लिए तैयार ही नहीं थे। कल भारतीय टीम के जश्न से जुड़ी हर जानकारी फैंस मीडिया के जरिए जान चुके हैं। लेकिन 1983 में जब भारतीय टीम खिताब जीत तो जीत के बाद से ही जश्न के मायने ही अलग थे।

'तुम्हारी मां के हाथ का चूरमा खाना है', प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इस खिलाड़ी से रखी विशेष मांग

'तुम्हारी मां के हाथ का चूरमा खाना है', प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने इस खिलाड़ी से रखी विशेष मांगप्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पेरिस ओलंपिक की तैयारियों में जुटे नीरज चोपड़ा से मजाकिया अंदाज में कहा कि उसने अभी तक चूरमा भेजा नहीं जिस पर ओलंपिक और विश्व चैम्पियन भालाफेंक स्टार ने इस बार उन्हें चूरमा खिलाने का वादा किया।

INDvsPAK मैच से शुरु होगा चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का आगाज, इस तारीख को होगा फाइनल

INDvsPAK मैच से शुरु होगा चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का आगाज, इस तारीख को होगा फाइनलचैम्पियंस ट्राफी मसौदा : बीसीसीआई की सहमति अभी बाकी

भारत के खिलाफ रिकॉर्ड स्कोर बनाने वाले सनथ जयसूर्या बने श्रीलंका के कोच

भारत के खिलाफ रिकॉर्ड स्कोर बनाने वाले सनथ जयसूर्या बने श्रीलंका के कोचश्रीलंका के पूर्व कप्तान सनथ जयसूर्या को इस महीने के अंत में भारत के खिलाफ होने वाली सीमित ओवरों की घरेलू श्रृंखला से पहले टीम का अंतरिम मुख्य कोच नामित किया गया है।देश के क्रिकेट बोर्ड का कहना है कि अगले कुछ महीनों में ‘स्थायी समाधान’ मिलने तक वह टीम का मार्गदर्शन करने के लिए उपयुक्त व्यक्ति है।भारतीय टीम 27 जुलाई से शुरू होने वाले तीन टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय और इतने ही वनडे मैचों के लिए श्रीलंका का दौरा करेगी।

IND vs ZIM : जब मैं शून्य पर आउट हुआ तो युवराज काफी खुश थे, अब उन्हें गर्व होगा: अभिषेक शर्मा

IND vs ZIM : जब मैं शून्य पर आउट हुआ तो युवराज काफी खुश थे, अब उन्हें गर्व होगा: अभिषेक शर्माAbhishek Sharma Yuvraj Singh India vs Zimbabwe : भारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज अभिषेक शर्मा ने खुलासा किया कि जिंबॉब्वे के खिलाफ टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में पदार्पण मैच में जब वह शून्य पर आउट हो गए थे तो उनके मेंटर (मार्गदर्शक) युवराज सिंह काफी खुश थे क्योंकि इस पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का मानना था कि यह अच्छी शुरुआत है।

IND vs ZIM : पहले मैच के बाद खुद को कोस रहे थे अभिषेक शर्मा, पिता ने कॉल कर समझाया, अगले ही मैच में जड़ा शतक

IND vs ZIM : पहले मैच के बाद खुद को कोस रहे थे अभिषेक शर्मा, पिता ने कॉल कर समझाया, अगले ही मैच में जड़ा शतकRajkumar Sharma about his Son Abhishek Sharma IND vs ZIM : अभिषेक शर्मा जिन्होंने हालही में ज़िम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ दूसरे मैच में अपना मैडन शतक जड़ टीम इंडिया को 100 रनों से जीतने में मदद की थी, हमेशा से अपनी पावर हिटिंग के लिए जाने जाते हैं। IPL 2024 में भी उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड के साथ मिलकर गेंदबाजों को खूब धोया।

स्मृति मंधाना और पलाश मुच्छल की रिलेशनशिप के 5 साल पूरे, लाइव कॉन्सर्ट में किया था इजहार

स्मृति मंधाना और पलाश मुच्छल की रिलेशनशिप के 5 साल पूरे, लाइव कॉन्सर्ट में किया था इजहारSmriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal 5 years of Relationship : भारतीय महिला टीम की स्टार खिलाड़ी स्मृति मंधना अपनी ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी के अलावा अपनी सादगी के लिए भी जानी जाती हैं। क्रिकेट करियर की बात की जाए तो आप सभी मैदान पर उनके प्रदर्शन से वाकिफ हैं लेकिन उनकी लव लाइफ की कुछ झलक हम आपको दिखाते हैं।

'पिछले कुछ दिनों से सपनों में जी रहा हूं', जसप्रीत बुमराह ने शेयर किया जश्न का (Video)

'पिछले कुछ दिनों से सपनों में जी रहा हूं', जसप्रीत बुमराह ने शेयर किया जश्न का (Video)भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के टी20 विश्व कप का चैंपियन बनने के बाद स्वदेश में मिले शानदार स्वागत के लिए आभार व्यक्त करने की कड़ी में गेंदबाजी के अगुआ जसप्रीत बुमराह ने कहा कि वह पिछले कुछ दिनों से सपनों में जी रहे हैं। इस 30 वर्षीय तेज गेंदबाज ने अमेरिका और वेस्टइंडीज की संयुक्त मेजबानी में खेले गए टूर्नामेंट में 15 विकेट लिए। बुमराह ने टी20 विश्व कप में भारत की 17 साल बाद खिताबी जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई। उन्हें टूर्नामेंट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी चुना गया।

Share Market : Sensex में मामूली गिरावट, Nifty भी रहा स्थिर

Share Market : Sensex में मामूली गिरावट, Nifty भी रहा स्थिरShare bazaar News: हाल की तेजी के बाद निवेशकों की मुनाफावसूली से बीएसई सेंसेक्स (BSE Sensex) सोमवार को मामूली 36.22 अंक की गिरावट के साथ बंद हुआ। एनएसई निफ्टी (NSE Nifty) भी लगभग स्थिर बंद हुआ। एशिया के अन्य बाजारों में कमजोर रुख से भी घरेलू शेयर बाजार (domestic stock market) की धारणा प्रभावित हुई।

दुनियाभर में बढ़ा वैश्विक तापमान, जून माह अब तक का सबसे गर्म महीना दर्ज

दुनियाभर में बढ़ा वैश्विक तापमान, जून माह अब तक का सबसे गर्म महीना दर्जhottest month ever: 5 महाद्वीपों में पिछले महीने करोड़ों लोगों के कड़ी तपिश (heat last) महसूस करने के बाद यूरोपीय संघ की जलवायु एजेंसी ने सोमवार को नई दिल्ली में पुष्टि की कि जून अब तक का सबसे गर्म महीना दर्ज किया गया। कॉपरनिकस क्लाईमेट चेंज सर्विस (C3S) ने बताया कि यह लगातार 12वां महीना है, जब वैश्विक तापमान पूर्व-औद्योगिक काल के औसत तापमान से 1.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस ऊपर पहुंच गया है।

NEET-UG सुनवाई, क्या रद्द होगी परीक्षा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की तीखी टिप्पणियां

NEET-UG सुनवाई, क्या रद्द होगी परीक्षा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की तीखी टिप्पणियांHearing in Supreme Court on NEET UG Exam: उच्चतम न्यायालय ने विवादों से घिरी मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट-यूजी 2024 से संबंधित 30 से अधिक याचिकाओं पर सोमवार को सुनवाई शुरू की। सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने कहा कि परीक्षा रद्द करना अंतिम विकल्प होना चाहिए।

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथयात्रा के दौरान 2 लोगों की मौत, 130 से अधिक घायल

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथयात्रा के दौरान 2 लोगों की मौत, 130 से अधिक घायलRath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: पुरी (ओडिशा) में भगवान जगन्नाथ (Lord Jagannath) की रथयात्रा (Rath Yatra) के दौरान 2 अलग-अलग घटनाओं में कम से कम 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 130 से अधिक घायल हो गए। अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि पुरी में रथयात्रा के दौरान रविवार को भगदड़ जैसी स्थिति में बोलांगीर जिले के एक निवासी की कथित तौर पर दम घुटने से मौत हो गई।

राहुल गांधी का असम दौरा, कहा मैं असम के लोगों के साथ और संसद में उनका सिपाही

राहुल गांधी का असम दौरा, कहा मैं असम के लोगों के साथ और संसद में उनका सिपाहीसिलचर (असम)। लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने सोमवार को कहा कि वे असम (Assam) के लोगों के साथ हैं और संसद में उनके सिपाही हैं। उन्होंने केंद्र से राज्य को तुरंत हरसंभव सहायता मुहैया कराने का अनुरोध किया। राहुल ने असम में कछार जिले के फुलेर्तल में एक बाढ़ राहत शिविर (Flood relief camps) का दौरा किया।
