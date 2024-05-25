शनिवार, 25 मई 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. समाचार
  2. मुख्य ख़बरें
  3. राष्ट्रीय
  4. loksabha election 6th phase of voting live updates
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : शनिवार, 25 मई 2024 (07:53 IST)

live : 8 राज्यों की 58 सीटों पर मतदान, दिग्गजों ने डाले वोट

live : 8 राज्यों की 58 सीटों पर मतदान, दिग्गजों ने डाले वोट - loksabha election 6th phase of voting live updates
loksabha election 6th phase voting updates : लोकसभा चुनाव में छठें चरण के तहत 8 राज्यों की 58 सीटों पर सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान चल रहा है। पल पल की जानकारी...


07:49 AM, 25th May
-केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस. जयशंकर ने कहा, हमने अभी वोट किया है। हम चाहते हैं कि भारी संख्या में आज मतदान हो क्योंकि यह देश के लिए एक बहुत बड़े निर्णय का समय है।
-दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा ने एक मतदान केंद्र पर अपना वोट डाला।
-चांदनी चौक से भाजपा उम्मीदवार प्रवीण खंडेलवाल ने भी किया मतदान।
-लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा उम्मीदवार बांसुरी स्वराज ने कहा कि लोकतांत्रिक हक का आज उपयोग करें और विकसित भारत के लिए वोट करें, सशक्त राष्ट्र के लिए वोट करें।

07:33 AM, 25th May
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट में कहा, लोकसभा चुनाव के छठे चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान के लिए आगे आएं। एक-एक वोट मायने रखता है और आपका वोट भी उतना ही महत्वपूर्ण है! लोकतंत्र तभी फलता-फूलता है और जीवंत दिखता है, जब चुनाव प्रक्रिया में जनता-जनार्दन की बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी होती है। माताओं-बहनों और बेटियों के साथ ही युवा वोटरों से मेरा विशेष आग्रह है कि वे अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग जरूर करें।

07:28 AM, 25th May
-नई दिल्ली से भाजपा प्रत्याशी बांसुरी स्वराज ने डाला वोट।
-ईस्ट दिल्ली से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हर्ष मल्होत्रा ने भी किया मतदान।
-हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी ने डाला वोट।
-केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी भी अपनी पत्नी के साथ वोट डालने पहुंचे।
-बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने की अच्छी सरकार के लिए वोट डालने की अपील।

07:24 AM, 25th May
-राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के अलावा उत्तर प्रदेश की 14, हरियाणा की सभी 10, बिहार और पश्चिम बंगाल की 8-8, ओडिशा की 6, झारखंड की 4 और जम्मू-कश्मीर की एक सीट पर हो रहा है मतदान। ओडिशा की 42 विधानसभा सीट पर भी मतदान जारी।
-छठे चरण में केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, मनोहर लाल खट्टर, पीडीपी नेता महबूबा मुफ्ती, मेनका गांधी, मनोज तिवारी, बांसुरी स्वराज, कन्हैया कुमार, नवीन जिंदल, राव इंद्रजीत सिंह और अभिजीत गंगोपाध्याय की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर। 
-इस चरण में 11.13 करोड़ से अधिक लोग मतदान के पात्र हैं। इनमें 5.84 करोड़ पुरुष, 5.29 करोड़ महिलाएं और 5,120 ‘तृतीय लिंगी’ मतदाता शामिल हैं।
 
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

CM सिद्धारमैया ने बताई अपनी प्रेम कहानी, क्या उन्हें मिल पाया अपना प्यार?

CM सिद्धारमैया ने बताई अपनी प्रेम कहानी, क्या उन्हें मिल पाया अपना प्यार?Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told his love story : कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने समाज में जातिवाद के कारण असफल रही अपनी 'प्रेम कहानी' को याद करते हुए गुरुवार रात को यहां एक कार्यक्रम में जनता के सामने अपने मन की बात खुलकर रखी। सिद्धारमैया ने वादा किया कि उनकी सरकार अंतरजातीय विवाहों के लिए सभी सहायता प्रदान करेगी।

गर्मी ने बढ़ाया पानी का संकट, जलाशयों के जल स्तर में भारी गिरावट

गर्मी ने बढ़ाया पानी का संकट, जलाशयों के जल स्तर में भारी गिरावटमहाराष्ट्र में बांधों का मौजूदा जल भंडार घटकर 23.63 प्रतिशत रह गया

मैं ठीक हूं, बुद्धि का इस्तेमाल करें भाजपा नेता : नवीन पटनायक

मैं ठीक हूं, बुद्धि का इस्तेमाल करें भाजपा नेता : नवीन पटनायकNaveen Patnaik gave this statement regarding health : ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री एवं बीजू जनता दल (बीजद) अध्यक्ष नवीन पटनायक ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि उनका स्वास्थ्य बेहतर है और वह लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए पूरे राज्य में प्रचार कर रहे हैं। पटनायक (77) ने कहा, भाजपा लोगों से कितना झूठ बोल सकती है, इसकी एक सीमा है। पटनायक के करीबी सहयोगी वीके पांडियन ने कहा कि ये टिप्पणियां बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं।

गोलगप्पों के लिए खूनी खेल, घर की छत से चली ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

गोलगप्पों के लिए खूनी खेल, घर की छत से चली ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, वीडियो हुआ वायरलभारत ही एक ऐसा देश है जहां गोल गप्‍पों यानी पानी पुरी के लिए महाभारत हो सकता है और गोलियां चल सकती हैं। यह कोई कहानी नहीं बल्‍कि हकीकत में हुआ है कानपुर में। दरअसल, कानपुर के रनिया इलाके में युवक के साथ गोलगप्पों को लेकर हुए विवाद में घर की छत से दूसरे आदमी ने बड़ी सी बंदूक निकाल ली और नीचे खड़े लोगों पर फायरिंग कर दी।

Porsche car accident Pune: सबूत छिपाने की कोशिश, आरोपी का पिता न्यायिक हिरासत में

Porsche car accident Pune: सबूत छिपाने की कोशिश, आरोपी का पिता न्यायिक हिरासत मेंऐसा दिखाने की कोशिश की गई कि पोर्श कार किशोर नहीं चला रहा था : पुलिस आयुक्त

और भी वीडियो देखें

live : लोकसभा चुनाव छठे चरण का मतदान, बांसुरी स्वराज ने डाला वोट

live : लोकसभा चुनाव छठे चरण का मतदान, बांसुरी स्वराज ने डाला वोटloksabha election 6th phase voting updates : लोकसभा चुनाव में छठें चरण के तहत 8 राज्यों की 58 सीटों पर सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान चल रहा है। पल पल की जानकारी...

Weather Update : राजस्थान में भीषण गर्मी, लू से 6 और लोगों की मौत, फलौदी में पारा 49

Weather Update : राजस्थान में भीषण गर्मी, लू से 6 और लोगों की मौत, फलौदी में पारा 49Extreme heat in rajasthan : राजस्थान में भीषण गर्मी ने सामान्य जनजीवन पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव डाला है और लू लगने (हीट स्ट्रोक) से शुक्रवार को 6 और लोगों की मौत की सूचना है। शुक्रवार को फलौदी 49 डिग्री सेल्सियस के साथ राज्य का सबसे गर्म स्थान रहा। जैसलमेर में अधिकतम तापमान 48.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस, बाड़मेर में 48.2 डिग्री, जोधपुर में 47.6 डिग्री, चूरू में 44.8 डिग्री और राजधानी जयपुर में 42.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

चीन-ताइवान जंग की आहट, चीनी सेना ने किया युद्ध का अभ्यास

चीन-ताइवान जंग की आहट, चीनी सेना ने किया युद्ध का अभ्यासChinese army practiced war : चीन की पीपल्स लिबरेशन आर्मी (PLA) ने शुक्रवार को सत्ता पर कब्जा करने की अपनी क्षमता का परीक्षण किया। उसने कहा कि उसकी सेनाओं ने ताइवान के नए राष्ट्रपति लाई चिंग-ते की टिप्पणी के जवाब में स्वशासित द्वीप के आसपास बड़े पैमाने पर अभ्यास शुरू किया। चिंग-ते ने ताइवान पर चीन की संप्रभुता के दावों को खारिज कर दिया था।

गर्मी ने बढ़ाया पानी का संकट, जलाशयों के जल स्तर में भारी गिरावट

गर्मी ने बढ़ाया पानी का संकट, जलाशयों के जल स्तर में भारी गिरावटHeat increases water crisis: देश में भीषण गर्मी के बीच 150 प्रमुख जलाशयों के भंडारण स्तर में लगातार गिरावट जारी है और यह कुल भंडारण क्षमता का 24 प्रतिशत रह गया है। पिछले वर्ष समान अवधि के दौरान के जल स्तर के मुकाबले मौजूदा जल स्तर में 21 प्रतिशत की कमी दर्ज की गई है। आधिकारिक आंकड़ों से यह जानकारी सामने आई है।

मंदिर-मस्जिद में लाउडस्पीकर के अनियंत्रित उपयोग पर हो सख्ती, CM मोहन यादव के निर्देश, खुले में मांस बिक्री वालों पर करे कार्रवाई

मंदिर-मस्जिद में लाउडस्पीकर के अनियंत्रित उपयोग पर हो सख्ती, CM मोहन यादव के निर्देश, खुले में मांस बिक्री वालों पर करे कार्रवाईमध्यप्रदेश में अब धार्मिक आयोजनों में लाउड स्पीकर के उपयोग पर सरकार सख्त हो गई है। शुक्रवार को कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने दो टूक शब्दों में निर्देश दिए कि धार्मिक स्थलों पर ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्रों के अनियंत्रित उपयोग पर रोक का कड़ाई से पालन सुनिश्चित किया जाए। इस संबंध में जनजागरण के लिए गतिविधियां संचालित की जाएं, रोक पर कोई समझौता नहीं होगा। इसके साथ खुले में मांस की बिक्री पर भी नजर और डी.जे. पर भी नियंत्रण हों। जुआं, सट्टा, प्रोपर्टी संबंधी अपराध, धोखाधड़ी और सायबर क्राइम पर प्रभावी नियंत्रण के लिए हर स्तर पर सजग और त्वरित कार्रवाई की जाए। महिलाओं के विरूद्ध अपराध करने वालों पर कठोरतम कार्रवाई हो। पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी रात्रि में थानों का आकस्मिक निरीक्षण सुनिश्चित करें।

Realme GT 6T 5G मचा देगा तूफान, 5500mAh की बैटरी के साथ धांसू फीचर्स

Realme GT 6T 5G मचा देगा तूफान, 5500mAh की बैटरी के साथ धांसू फीचर्सRealme launches GT6T smartphone : स्मार्टफोन एवं एसेसरीज बनाने वाली कंपनी रियलमी ने रियलमी जीटी 6टी (Realme GT 6T 5G ) को भारतीय बाजार में लॉच करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 33999 रुपए तक है। कंपनी ने यहां कहा कि इसमें भारत का पहला स्नैपड्रैगन 7 प्लस जेन 3 चिपसेट, उद्योग का पहला सबसे बड़ा डुअल वीसी है।

50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, जानिए क्या है कीमत

50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, जानिए क्या है कीमतMotorola ने अपनी प्रीमियम एज फ्रेंचाइजी के नवीनतम संस्करण के तौर पर मोटोरोला Edge 50 Fusion को लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की जिसकी कीमत 20999 रुपए है। मोटोरोला एज 50 फ्यूज़न ने अपने सेगमेंट की कई सर्वश्रेष्ठ सुविधाओं के साथ 25 हजार से कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में है।

iQOO Z9x 5G : लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्स

iQOO Z9x 5G : लॉन्च हुआ सबसे सस्ता गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, धांसू फीचर्सiQOO Z9x ने भारत में सस्ता गेमिंग 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह iQoo Z9 सीरीज का सबसे किफायती फोन है। स्मार्टफोन के 4GB/128GB वेरिएंट की कीमत 12,999 रुपए है लेकिन डिस्काउंट के बाद आप 11,999 रुपए पर खरीद सकते हैं। iQOO Z9x 5G में 6.72 इंच का LCD डिस्प्ले है, जो 20Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 1,000 निट्स तक की ब्राइटनेस को सपोर्ट करता है।

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

Realme का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, रोंगटे खड़े कर देंगे फीचर्स, इतनी हो सकती है कीमतRealme GT 6T Expected price : Realme अब सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लाकर बाजार में धमाका करने जा रहा है। रियलमी GT 6T नाम से यह स्मार्टफोन 22 मार्च को लॉन्च होगा। कंपनी की इसकी जानकारी वेबसाइट के साथ ही X हैंडल पर दी है। स्मार्टफोन के कई फीचर्स लीक हो चुके हैं।

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरी

15000 में दुनिया का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन, 24GB तक रैम और 60 दिन चलने वाली बैटरीOukitel ने अपना नया रग्ड फोन Oukitel WP35 लॉन्च किया है। इसे दुनिया का सबसे पतला रग्ड फोन बताया जा रहा है। Oukitel WP35 की कीमत 179.99 डॉलर (लगभग 15,000 रुपए) है। इसे AliExpress से खरीदा जा सकता है। स्मार्टफोन 13 मई से शुरू होगी। कंपनी ने 13 से 17 मई के बीच खरीदने पर फोन पर एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट मिलने की बात भी कही गई है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com