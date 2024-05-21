मंगलवार, 21 मई 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. चुनाव 2024
  2. लोकसभा चुनाव 2024
  3. लोकसभा चुनाव समाचार
  4. sambit patra on PM Modi and bhagwaan jagannath
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 21 मई 2024 (09:04 IST)

फिसली संबित पात्रा की जुबान, भगवान जगन्नाथ को बताया पीएम मोदी का भक्त, 3 दिन करेंगे उपवास

संबित पात्रा के बयान पर गरमाई ओडिशा की राजनीति, किसने क्या कहा?

sambit patra
Sambit Patra : पुरी लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार संबित पात्रा की राज्य के प्रतिष्ठित देवता को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का भक्त बताने वाली टिप्पणी पर बवाल मच गया। ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने भी भाजपा से भगवान जगन्नाथ को राजनीति में न घसीटने की अपील की। हालांकि, पात्रा ने बाद में स्पष्ट किया कि यह सिर्फ जुबान फिसलने के कारण हुआ और वह पश्चाताप के लिए 3 दिन उपवास करेंगे।
 
पटनायक ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में ओडिया ‘अस्मिता’ को ठेस पहुंचाने के लिए पात्रा की आलोचना की। उन्होंने पोस्ट में कहा कि महाप्रभु श्रीजगन्नाथ ब्रह्मांड के स्वामी हैं। महाप्रभु को दूसरे इंसान का भक्त कहना भगवान का अपमान है...यह पूरी तरह निंदनीय है। इससे भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं और दुनियाभर में करोड़ों जगन्नाथ भक्तों तथा उड़िया लोगों की आस्था को ठेस पहुंची है।
 
पटनायक ने कहा कि भगवान उड़िया अस्मिता के सबसे बड़े प्रतीक हैं। मैं इस बयान की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं...और मैं भाजपा से अपील करता हूं कि वह भगवान को किसी भी राजनीतिक चर्चा में शामिल न करे। ऐसा करके आपने ओडिया अस्मिता को गहरी चोट पहुंचाई है और इसे ओडिशा के लोग लंबे समय तक याद रखेंगे।
 
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी भाजपा उम्मीदवार के बयान की निंदा की। उन्होंने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया, मैं भाजपा नेता के इस बयान की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। वे सोचने लगे हैं कि वे भगवान से ऊपर हैं। यह अहंकार की पराकाष्ठा है। भगवान को मोदी जी का भक्त कहना भगवान का अपमान है। 

पात्रा ने कहा कि हम सभी की जुबान कभी-कभी फिसल जाती है। उन्होंने कहा, आज पुरी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के रोड शो की भारी सफलता के बाद मैंने कई मीडिया चैनलों को कई बयान दिए, हर जगह मैंने उल्लेख किया कि मोदी जी श्रीजगन्नाथ महाप्रभु के परम ‘भक्त’ हैं।
 
पात्रा ने कहा कि एक बयान के दौरान गलती से मैंने ठीक इसके विपरीत कह दिया... मुझे पता है कि आप भी इसे जानते और समझते हैं..इसे मुद्दा न बनाया जाए... हम सभी की जुबान कभी-कभी फिसल जाती है।
उन्होंने एक्स पर अपनी एक अन्य पोस्ट में कहा कि आज महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी को लेकर मुझसे जो भूल हुई है, उस विषय को लेकर मेरा अंतर्मन अत्यंत पीड़ित है। मैं महाप्रभु श्री जगन्नाथ जी के चरणों में शीश झुकाकर क्षमा याचना करता हूं। अपने इस भूल सुधार और पश्चाताप के लिए अगले 3 दिन मैं उपवास पर रहूंगा।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

5वें चरण में 57.40 फीसदी मतदान, बारामूला में टूटा वोटिंग का रिकॉर्ड, जानें कहां कितने प्रतिशत पड़े वोट

5वें चरण में 57.40 फीसदी मतदान, बारामूला में टूटा वोटिंग का रिकॉर्ड, जानें कहां कितने प्रतिशत पड़े वोटMore than 57 percent voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections : लोकसभा चुनाव के पांचवें चरण में सोमवार को 6 राज्यों और 2 केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों की 49 सीट पर 59 प्रतिशत से अधिक मतदान हुआ। जम्मू-कश्मीर की बारामूला सीट पर अब तक का सबसे अधिक मतदान हुआ। पश्चिम बंगाल में छिटपुट हिंसा और कुछ बूथ पर ईवीएम में खराबी की घटनाएं सामने आईँ। इसके अलावा महाराष्ट्र में धीमे मतदान की खबरें मिलीं।

वाइस प्रेसिडेंट मुखबेर ईरान के अंतरिम राष्ट्रपति बने, भारत में 1 दिन का शोक

वाइस प्रेसिडेंट मुखबेर ईरान के अंतरिम राष्ट्रपति बने, भारत में 1 दिन का शोकVice President Mohammad Mukhber becomes the interim president of Iran : ईरान के राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम रईसी की हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में मृत्यु के बाद उपराष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद मुखबेर को अंतरिम राष्ट्रपति बनाया गया है। ईरान के सर्वोच्च धार्मिक नेता आयतुल्लाह खामेनेई ने सोमवार को यह ऐलान किया। भारत में 1 और ईरान में 5 दिन का शोक मनाया जाएगा। कल तबरीज में रईसी का अंतिम संस्कार होगा। ईरान के चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ ने हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।

भीषण गर्मी में लोकसभा चुनाव के पांचवें चरण में सुस्त रही मतदान की रफ्तार, आदित्य ठाकरे ने निर्वाचन आयोग पर उठाए सवाल

भीषण गर्मी में लोकसभा चुनाव के पांचवें चरण में सुस्त रही मतदान की रफ्तार, आदित्य ठाकरे ने निर्वाचन आयोग पर उठाए सवाललोकसभा चुनाव के पांचवें चरण का मतदान खत्म हो चुका है। भीषण गर्मी के बीच आठ राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेश की 49 लोकसभा सीटों पर हुए मतदान मौसम का भी असर पड़गा। पांचवें चरण के मतदान में भी उत्तर भारत के राज्य बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश औऱ महाराष्ट्र में वोटर्स में कोई खास उत्साह नहीं दिखाई दिया। वहीं पहले के चरणों की तरह पश्चिम बंगाल में बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश की अपेक्षा मतदान प्रतिशत अच्छा रहने का अनुमान है।

AAP की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, ED की चार्जशीट में खुलासा अमेरिका, ईरान, यूएई जैसे देशों से मिली करोड़ों की फंडिंग

AAP की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, ED की चार्जशीट में खुलासा अमेरिका, ईरान, यूएई जैसे देशों से मिली करोड़ों की फंडिंग7.08 करोड़ रुपए की विदेशी फंडिंग मिली

दिग्विजय सिंह का दावा, I.N.D.I.A. गठबंधन को वैसा ही समर्थन मिल रहा, जैसा 1977 में...

दिग्विजय सिंह का दावा, I.N.D.I.A. गठबंधन को वैसा ही समर्थन मिल रहा, जैसा 1977 में...Digvijay Singh's statement regarding India Alliance : कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने सोमवार को दावा किया कि उनकी पार्टी के नेतृत्व में विपक्षी गठबंधन ‘इंडियन नेशनल डेवलपमेंटल इन्क्लूसिव अलायंस’ (I.N.D.I.A.) को लोगों का वैसा ही समर्थन मिल रहा है जैसा समर्थन 1977 में जनता पार्टी को मिला था और वह सत्ता में आई थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com