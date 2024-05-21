फिसली संबित पात्रा की जुबान, भगवान जगन्नाथ को बताया पीएम मोदी का भक्त, 3 दिन करेंगे उपवास

Sambit Patra : पुरी लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार संबित पात्रा की राज्य के प्रतिष्ठित देवता को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का भक्त बताने वाली टिप्पणी पर बवाल मच गया। ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने भी भाजपा से भगवान जगन्नाथ को राजनीति में न घसीटने की अपील की। हालांकि, पात्रा ने बाद में स्पष्ट किया कि यह सिर्फ जुबान फिसलने के कारण हुआ और वह पश्चाताप के लिए 3 दिन उपवास करेंगे।

पटनायक ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में ओडिया ‘अस्मिता’ को ठेस पहुंचाने के लिए पात्रा की आलोचना की। उन्होंने पोस्ट में कहा कि महाप्रभु श्रीजगन्नाथ ब्रह्मांड के स्वामी हैं। महाप्रभु को दूसरे इंसान का भक्त कहना भगवान का अपमान है...यह पूरी तरह निंदनीय है। इससे भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं और दुनियाभर में करोड़ों जगन्नाथ भक्तों तथा उड़िया लोगों की आस्था को ठेस पहुंची है।

पटनायक ने कहा कि भगवान उड़िया अस्मिता के सबसे बड़े प्रतीक हैं। मैं इस बयान की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं...और मैं भाजपा से अपील करता हूं कि वह भगवान को किसी भी राजनीतिक चर्चा में शामिल न करे। ऐसा करके आपने ओडिया अस्मिता को गहरी चोट पहुंचाई है और इसे ओडिशा के लोग लंबे समय तक याद रखेंगे।

Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha is the Lord of Universe.



Calling Mahaprabhu a bhakt of another human being is an insult to the Lord. This has hurt the sentiments and demeaned the faith of crores of Jagannatha bhaktas and Odias across the world.



The Lord is the greatest Symbol of…